Energy Transfer: January Investor Update Highlights Cash Flow Potential

Additionally, the company has raised enough money to fund its entire 2020 growth capital while keeping its dividends safe.

The company has already achieved almost 1/3 of the stated SEMG synergies - well on the path to the potential synergies.

Energy Transfer, on January 28, released its investor highlights which shows the company's progress for the year so far.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ET) is a more than $30 billion midstream energy company, making it one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. I last discussed the company, stating "New Year, New Catalysts", discussing the company's catalysts that would help grow earnings this year. On January 28, the company released a new investor presentation, which focuses on the company's retained cash and 2020 capital spending plan.

As we'll see, this highlights the company's continued cash flow and growth potential. In today's environment, finding a company with a double digit yield and capital appreciation opportunities makes the company a strong investment.

Energy Transfer Announced Developments

Let's start by discussing the important things that have changed for Energy Transfer, or the recent developments for the company and how they affect the company.

Energy Transfer Recent Developments - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The major developments worth paying attention to are the Sr. Notes and Preferred Units offering in Jan. 2020. The company released roughly 1.6 million preferred units, for a total value of $1.6 billion, with a coupon of roughly 7%. That's a strong start for the company, the $1.6 billion will cost the company $110 million / year and is much better priced versus its 9.54% dividend yield.

Additionally, the company offered $4.5 billion in senior notes, with $1 billion of 2.9% notes due in 2025, $1.5 billion in 3.75% notes due in 2030, and $2 billion in 5% notes due in 2050. That's an interest rate of roughly 1.4% above 5-year treasuries, 2% above 10-year treasuries, and 3% above 30-year treasuries. Borrowing money at 5% for 30-years is a solid deal even in the current interest rate environment.

More importantly, it also helps to highlight investor confidence in the company.

With the company having ~$1 billion in remaining share buyback authorization, I would like to see the company increase its share buyback authorization and utilizing additional debt for it. For example, if the company utilized $3 billion in additional 5% senior notes due in 2050, it could generate net $150 million in additional annual cash flow by using that to buy back shares. And that assumes no dividend increases.

The important thing to pay attention to here is that the company's raised capital here will enable it to continue to invest in projects. We'll discuss the company's capital program later, but the company is investing heavily in a growth phase right now (investing more than 10% of its annual market capitalization in growth). The raised capital will enable the company to continue growth and its dividends.

Energy Transfer Partners SEMG Acquisition - Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation

Another major development that the company's made so far in 2020 is the closing of its SEMG acquisition in Dec. 2019. Since that acquisition closed, the company has started to work on financial synergies. It has already redeemed high yield notes and a term loan, partially using the capital that the company raised above. That alone will result in $50 million in annual interest savings.

For reference, the company expected $170+ million in annual synergies, and within the first month of the acquisition, it has already accomplished 30% of that. This helps to support the transaction as immediately accretive, with $500 million in DCF coverage (on top of the almost 10% dividend) from 2020-2022. Towards, 2022 that'll mean >$200 million in DCF coverage or a 14% DCF yield on the $5 billion acquisition price.

I'm a huge fan of Energy Transfer taking advantage of the crash to acquire other MLPs - many are selling at fire sale prices - and the immediate accretive nature to the company's DCF is clear. I would like to see the company take this opportunity and expand to acquire other MLPs such as Wes Midstream (NYSE: WES). This shows the company's impressive 2020 accomplishments so far.

Energy Transfer Growth Opportunities

On top of Energy Transfer's recent impressive announced developments, the company has several growth opportunities going forward.

Energy Transfer Partners Growth Opportunities - Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation

2020E is the last transition year for the company, which is focusing on significant growth. In 2019E, the company spent a massive $4 billion on growth capital, even after a $700 million capital spending reduction. This growth capital spending will result in hundreds of millions worth of additional EBITDA for the company and support its EBITDA growth going forward.

That, combined with the company's SEMG acquisition, means it spent almost $10 billion in capital in 2019 - something that will reward shareholders in 2020.

Going into 2020E, the company will continue its significant growth capital plans. The company is anticipating $3.6-3.8 billion in growth capital - the $1.6 billion we discussed the company raised from Series F and G preferreds are expected to cover all 2020 capital spending. That means the company is gaining ~$3.7 billion in growth with $100 million in annual spending to cover it.

Additionally, the company's $1.6 billion + $2.5 billion means it'll have ~$0.5 billion leftover it can use for a variety of things like debt paydowns or repurchases.

Energy Transfer Partners Mont Belvieu - Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation

This growth will be spent across a number of opportunities. Most significant among these is the company's focus on transforming underutilized assets. These kinds of projects tend to be the most exciting to see - the utilization of existing assets means returns can be much higher. For example, in the Mont Belvieu project, over 8 years, the company added 6 fractionators moving capacity up to almost 800k barrels / day.

The company is currently constructing 2 new fractionators, which it expects will be completed in the next 12-18 months pushing capacity to more than 1 million barrels per day. The company's utilization of existing land and pipeline connections here has helped keep margins high.

Energy Transfer Partners Houston Ship Channel - Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation

Another example of high margin projects the company is building is a new 75-mile pipeline to connect the Houston Ship Channel with Nederland Terminal. This 75-mile pipeline will start with initial capacity of more than 500 thousand barrels / day. This will provide immediate access to 1+ million barrels / day of export capacity and the company has significant additional plans to grow.

This is expected to be in service in 2021. This is another significant project, and an example of how the company can maximize value across its entire portfolio.

Energy Transfer Cash Flow

Putting this all together, we get our forecast for Energy Transfer's cash flow and its ability to generate significant returns. One quick thing we want to highlight is the security of Energy Transfer's cash flow. The company's cash flow is fairly well distributed - for example the company has >20 million shares of USAC (NYSE: USAC) - a compression company that pays out more than $40 million / year.

This is all dividends that support the company's cash flow and the distributed nature of the company's cash flow can help support future earnings.

Energy Transfer Partners DCF Financials - Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is focused on achieving what I like to call the "midstream dream". That is the company's ability to fund both dividends along with capital growth spending from DCF. Energy Transfer's dividend of almost 10% is secure - and more impressively the company will have retained cash flow of $2.5-3.0 billion. That helps indicate how undervalued the company's stock is.

The company has a market capitalization of just under $35 billion and is paying out a dividend of just under 10%. Additionally, the company has an additional $2.5-3 billion of additional cash each year. The company is currently electing to use this cash for growth, however, it helps to highlight how impressive the cash flow machine behind this company is. It also gives the company room to expand shareholder returns.

More so, if the company continues to invest in growth, that means hundreds of millions in additional annual cash flow going forward. Lastly, the company stated it has $1.5+ billion in remaining 2021+ growth projects. It has used equity issuances to cover its 2020 capital shortage and going forward, I expect it to decrease spending to within this $2.5-3 billion / year.

That will allow the company to continue significant growth while managing not needing to borrow additional money. It shows how the company has significant cash flow potential and its continued execution on its projects.

Energy Transfer Risks

Energy Transfer is not a risk-free company and it's worth paying attention to these risks. The only major risk for the company worth paying attention to is a change in natural gas volumes that could negatively impact income.

Change The Supply Balance - International Energy Agency

Looking at North America, we can see how, according to the international energy agency, domestic supply and net exports are each supposed to increase significantly. That means that not only will the existing infrastructure continue to be used significantly, but there's significant expansion potential and demand for new infrastructure.

Several hundred billion cubic meters is massive - it'll mean $10s of billions in new infrastructure. It'll enable Energy Transfer to continue to invest the extra $2.5-3 billion / year that it has in future growth. The company can continue that growth, however, even if growth panders out, as long as the existing assets are in demand, the company can switch to increased shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer's January investor update highlights the company's cash flow potential. The company has already achieved $50 million out of the $170 million in potential synergies from SEMG already - in a mere 1 month since the acquisition has closed. At the same time, the company has closed more than $4 billion of low interest debt that will help keep interest expenses low.

Additionally, the company issued $1.6 billion in equity with ~$100 million / year in interest expenses. That, combined with additional retained cash flow, will support the company's entire 2020E growth plans. That shows the company's strong January 2020. I expect the company will continue its execution, and its high cash flow potential makes it a strong investment.

