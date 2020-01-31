Stage Stores: Off-Price Transition Has Potential But Management Credibility Is A Concern

We remain on the sidelines as we wait for management to prove that its strategy can drive sustainable top and bottom-line growth.

Management has decided to shift to an off-price merchandising strategy which has shown initial signs of success.

Introduction

Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) is a retail chain that operates (as of November 21, 2019) 772 retail stores, including 189 off-price Gordman's stores.

The company's shares traded under a dollar as recently as mid-2019 due to concerns about declining revenue and profitability. However, management surprised investors by announcing excellent preliminary results for a few stores that it had transitioned into off-price stores.

Management announced that it would be converting all of its stores into off-price locations under the Gordman's brand and provided upbeat guidance for Q4 based on Q3 results. Unfortunately, management missed guidance badly, announcing recently that comparable sales increased by 1.4% for the holiday period and that Q4 EBITDA would fall between $5 million and 10 million, below previously stated guidance of $25-30 million.

We are currently sitting on the sidelines for the time being because 1) SSI has a high debt load that we'd like to see decrease slightly before initiating a long position, 2) management's wide miss on Q4 numbers calls into question its credibility, and 3) initial off-price results are promising but preliminary since only a fraction of its store base has been converted so far.

Financial Overview (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 3.29 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 28.71 Market cap 94.44 (+) Debt 0 (-) Cash 365.12 Enterprise Value 433.3

Off-Price Retailing Strategy

Management began discussing efforts to turn its department stores into Gordman's off-price stores on the Q3 2018 earnings call. To provide a bit of background information, SSI purchased Gordman's assets in 2017 after the off-price retailer fell into bankruptcy, which was part of a broader strategy to enter the off-price space and diversify away from its underperforming department stores.

The company then began to slowly convert existing department stores into Gordman's locations in an effort to jumpstart sales growth and improve margins. For readers unfamiliar with off-price retailing, this is the strategy used by stalwarts like TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST) wherein retailers will make opportunistic purchases of unsold or excess merchandise from manufacturers and re-sell them to consumers at a discounted price.

If executed well, this strategy can improve margins because there tends to be less inventory build-up (due to lower prices) and merchandise in off-price stores generally tends to be scattered, providing customers with a "treasure hunt" shopping experience that can yield desirable goods at great prices.

In addition, SSI is primarily located in less densely populated regions of the south and midwest, which the company touts as a competitive advantage since major off-price retailers generally aren't located in or focus on regions like those.

On the Q3 call, management raved about the excellent off-price results they had seen from 89 stores that it had converted throughout the year. These converted Gordman's stores had a 40% sales increase (compared to the prior year department store sales) and contributed to an overall comparable sales increase of 17%. This led to a growth in sales of 15% YoY from $347 to $399 million in Q3.

These are spectacular numbers, especially for a struggling retailer who had posted a string of quarterly losses and negative comparable sales growth. The market rewarded Stage Stores handsomely for this turnaround, sending shares up from lows of $0.55 to $9.50.

Reasons for Sell-Off

Shares have since sold off and are now trading in the low $3s after management announced Q4 guidance that completely missed market expectations. The press release noted that comparable sales for the 9-week holiday period increased just 1.4%.

To give some perspective on the size of this miss, comparable sales for the first 9 months of 2019 increased by 5.3% and management forecasted full-year comps growth of 8% at the midpoint. This means that management must have expected Q4 comps growth in the high-teens.

Management also forecasted FY 2019 EBITDA of $35-40 million on the Q3 call but noted in the aforementioned press release that "as a result, we now expect the full-year 2019 earnings to be approximately $25 million to $30 million below the low end of the previously announced guidance range." Put simply, management now expects FY 2019 EBITDA to come in at a range of $5-10 million.

The company blamed this drop in earnings on "incremental promotional efforts in the fourth quarter to ensure appropriate inventory levels as we enter fiscal 2020", which means that the 1.4% comparable sales growth must have also been driven by heavy discounts across SSI's merchandise.

This was a major misstep by management and one that raises a number of questions:

Why didn't Q4 guidance incorporate potential weakness of pre-converted department store sales since management was surely aware of this possibility?

If management had to adjust FY comps and EBITDA numbers as drastically as it did, how can investors have confidence in management's forecasts going forward? In other words, was this an honest one-time mistake or one that may recur in the future?

Management must have underestimated the benefit of the converted off-price stores since it was well-aware of its regular department store performance at the time it provided guidance. Will off-price conversion materially improve 2020 comparable sales and revenue (and if so, to what extent)?

In our view, SSI shares are selling off not only due to reduced guidance but also a loss of faith in management. Public equity investments require a great deal of faith in management's ability to execute and communicate results to investors and SSI management failed to do so.

In addition, the company announced last month that it would be presenting at the ICR conference in Orlando, FL, to discuss recent results and present SSI's outlook on the future. The press release mentioned that a webcast from the presentation would be available to investors on its website following the conference. We do not see a webcast on the site, leading us to believe that SSI skipped out on its ICR presentation. This raises additional concerns going into the first half of 2020.

Valuation

The below snapshot provides a glance at SSI's current valuation:

SSI only has 28.7 million shares outstanding, which at a share price of $3.29 equates to a market capitalization of $94.4 million. The company also had a long-term debt of $365 million as of the end of Q3 2019.

We expect the company to post 2019 revenue of $1.59 billion and incrementally grow revenues over the next few years. If management is successful and can generate 6% EBITDA margins from its new off-price business model, it will generate an annual EBITDA of ~$95.4 million. Assuming an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple (which would be more than fair if management is able to successfully transform Stage Stores into a legitimate off-price retailer) implies a share price of $14.78.

This potential is why shares jumped so much following Q3 earnings, as it appeared that management would be able to accomplish this. Weak Q4 guidance has led the market to sour on SSI shares, which we believe is warranted to some degree given how badly management missed its estimates and uncertainty about the transition to off-price.

Conclusion

Although shares have significant upside potential at current levels if management can execute, we advise investors to wait on the sidelines to see whether the off-price transition is going as smoothly as management discussed on the Q3 call or whether the company has run into roadblocks.

This will mean that investors may miss out on early gains but we feel that this is the prudent approach given the company's 1) sizable debt load, 2) significantly lowered comps and EBITDA guidance, and 3) uncertainty regarding the future performance of converted Gordman's stores. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.