8.4% Yield, 6% NAV Growth From 'Top Notch' Saratoga BDC

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Rarely are we taken by surprise when it comes to a thoroughly-researched position. We at High Dividend Opportunities are used to investing in off-the-beaten-path names or taking the "fundamentals over sentiment" approach to investing. Why? Because we are investors and not momentum traders. When we see long-term value, we buy it. We hold it and enjoy the dividends and then we sell it if it becomes overvalued to invest in the next opportunity.

Last time we checked in on the "little BDC that could," we placed a price target of $26.50. We warned however that management was actively issuing shares to grow the BDC and this would slow the company's march to our price target.

So what caught us off guard? The market's response when it heard they were done issuing new shares.

Data by YCharts

We break down our thoughts on this recent price jump and explain why we are raising our target price.

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR), which yields 8.4%, has a strong history of being a conservative choice. They have had positive returns with a growing dividend and net asset value, NAV, for multiple years. Furthermore, they have rewarded investors with five years of continuous dividend growth, a rarity among BDCs.

A Brief Overview

SAR has been actively growing is NAV and assets under management, AUM, for multiple years now, this quarter was no exception. This quarter, however, we did see one of the largest overall jumps to date.

Source: SAR earning slides

We would be concerned about this rapid growth since typically it would mean SAR is taking on a ton of additional risk. The "grow at all costs" method has a strong history of being the normal course of action for smaller BDCs. SAR is an exception to this rule so far. A look into their NAV per share shows that SAR is beginning to issue shares accretively.

Source: SAR earning slides

Furthermore, SAR's credit ratings on its investments remain as high as ever.

Source: SAR earning slides

Keen observers will note that total NAV rose faster than NAV per share over the past two quarters. We will be discussing the impact and reasoning for this below.

SAR has an extremely reliable and strong portfolio of investments and we have little concern over their quality and performance.

The Dividend

SAR has been extremely reliable for dividend coverage and growth.

SAR is a rarity among its peers for such growth. What may have come as a surprise is that SAR's management decided to maintain its dividend this quarter after delaying its announcement.

Why Did SAR delay their Dividend Announcement?

SAR's decision to delay their dividend announcement until they released their earnings seemed cryptic and led to much speculation. We know now why they decided to do so, but originally among our team at HDO we had a few thoughts. They were:

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.75% Notes due 2023 (SAB) was going to be fully redeemed.

(SAB) was going to be fully redeemed. A special dividend was coming.

A large lending transaction was waiting to be completed before SAR knew its NII total.

So how did we do?

To be honest, we were not surprised when the SAB baby bond was finally called. SAR had previously done a partial redemption and the remaining 1/3 of SAB was set to be redeemed since SAR had a large pile of idle cash.

SAR decided to not declare a special dividend, and instead of growing the dividend, it remained flat.

SAR did, however, have a large transaction waiting to be finalized and only did so shortly before earnings were to be released. This transaction however will impact earnings next quarter, but it gave management clarity on paying the dividend now. Easy Ice LLC, previously one of SAR's largest positions, paid SAR back entirely including multiple fees, interest, etc.

On December 31, 2019, the Company’s second lien term loans in Easy Ice, LLC and Easy Ice Masters, LLC were repaid at par, and its preferred equity was sold in a change of control transaction. In addition to the second lien term loans of $27.9 million and the preferred equity of $10.7 million being repaid in full including all accrued interest, the Company also received approximately $35.6 million of additional proceeds, interest and fees. The estimated impact of the Easy Ice sale transaction, on a pro forma basis, would be to increase the Company’s existing quarter-end NAV by at least $17.0 million, or $1.51 per share, to a pro forma NAV per share as of November 30, 2019 of at least $26.81 per share. The above pro forma balances are estimates and do not take into consideration the Company’s ongoing business nor does it reflect any other potential transactional impacts that could be the result of other unrelated or unforeseen events. The actual impact of the Easy Ice sale transaction on the Company’s Net Investment Income and NAV will be reflected in its financial statements for the quarter and fiscal year ending February 29, 2020.

Source: SAR Q-10

Both of these steps - redeeming the remaining portion of SAB and the closure of Easy Ice position, are positives for the company. Alongside these positives, SAR gave us some more positive news.

Large Share Issuance is Weighing On SAR

SAR has been an active share issuer. Most of this issuance has been close to NAV per share. The money raised has been put to use with new investments and appreciation of these investments has boosted NAV per share.

Data by YCharts

SAR's rate of issuance has rapidly picked up however in the last two quarters - especially this past one. This had lead to this quarter's GAAP NII being less than SAR's dividend. This is not a result of SAR selling shares to pay their dividends. SAR has had a focused drive to issue out a load of shares quickly. The reason? Their second SBIC license. SAR CEO Chris Oberbeck answered a question about share issuance this way:

In terms of our ATM issuance, I think that, as you mentioned in your question, one of the key objectives of our equity issuance was to fully fund our SBIC license equity requirement, which is approximately at $87.5 million. So, in essence, we've done that. And so, we have issued a very substantial amount of equity accretively, as we've mentioned, and we feel we are very well capitalized. We have tremendous liquidity on hand, as you note. And so, there's no straightforward obvious need for incremental capital at this time. So, without committing ourselves to anything in the future, at this point in time today, we feel we're very well-capitalized.

Source: SAR Q3 Transcript

With a SBIC license, SAR has to fund one-third of the position to get 2x the debt. This debt has an "all in" expense of 3% - much lower than any other form of leverage for SAR. So SAR's management has been laser focused on getting their license funded to access this cheap leverage. With LIBOR being lower than previous quarters, SAR using this leverage can fund lower rate loans and still see stronger returns than their peers. We see this quarter’s GAAP NII failing to cover their dividend as the key reason for the dividend to remain flat and was not increased. Further, the large redemption will need to be redeployed and that will take some time.

Looking Forward

With SAR being done issuing new shares, redeeming SAB early and sitting on a new pool of cheap leverage, we expect GAAP NII to turn up within one to three quarters. Furthermore, SAR's NAV per share is $25.30 but already expected to rise to $26.81 by the end of this current quarter with no other actions by SAR's management needed. However, the large investment that was paid back alongside LIBOR based loan rates floating down will pressure NII coverage of dividends. Investors should not be worried by this as when all the cash is redeployed, coverage should move back up.

In our last report, we had an estimated price target of $26.50 - SAR has now exceeded this and with pro forma NAV being close to $27, we expect SAR to continue to trade at a slight premium and move towards $28.50. We see long-term NAV improvement and positive price action as SAR continues to grow. We expect that management will ensure the return of GAAP NII coverage of their dividend before resuming the company's steady growth. SAR fits perfectly in a high-dividend portfolio and provides growth and upside potential.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAR, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.