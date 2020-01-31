Exploring The Warning On Xcel Energy

When Moody's included water shortages as a threat to regulated electric utilities' credit in a research note just days later, it seemed prudent to explore the warning.

Yet, the acceleration of the date isn't about coal. It's about water.

In mid-January, news of Xcel Energy's plans to accelerate closing a Texas coal-fired plant wasn't necessarily surprising for a utility targeting to be the first to eliminate its carbon footprint.

It's always wise to look beyond a headline. One of the most recent, with a warning including Xcel Energy (XEL), seemed to misconstrue the rating company's message. As a current Xcel shareholder, I intend to ignore the warning.

Xcel Energy is an electric and natural gas utility operating in eight states - Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. The utility plans to be the first in the United States to totally eliminate its carbon emission footprint. Its target date is 2050.

So, it wasn't a surprise to see a headline touting the company had decided to close down a coal-fired plant in Texas a decade early. It was a surprise to see a second headline suggesting such infrastructure changes could "potentially be a credit concern".

Xcel Energy's Tolk Generating Station, in the Texas panhandle, consists of two units capable of producing 1,067 MW of power.

It is fueled by coal shipped in from the Powder River Basin. The facility was specifically designed to accommodate the arid environment. The station started serving customers in Texas and New Mexico in the 1980s.

In 2010, Tolk was named "Plant of the Year" by the Powder River Basin Coal User's Group. The award was partially based on the plant's environmental stewardship.

By creating a pipeline to send Plant X's blowdown water for recycling and additional freshwater to Tolk Station for treatment, we increased water recovery from Plant X and eliminated the need for new sludge and disposal ponds and a wastewater treatment system at the facility. As a result, the combined plants' water consumption was reduced by about 180 million gallons per year. Tolk Station is a zero-discharge plant, which means that no process waters are discharged off-site. For example, water is cycled through the cooling tower 20 times to maximize its usage.

So much can change in a decade.

The Powder River Basin

The Powder River Basin spans northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana and produces over 40% of the coal consumed in the United States. Because coal from the region has a low sulfur content, it is primarily used for the generation of electricity.

Production from the region peaked in 2008. Since then, the usage of natural gas and renewables to produce electricity has displaced the usage of coal. In 2019, two of the primary mining companies operating in the region filed bankruptcy, Cloud Peak in May and Blackjewel in July.

It's Not All About Coal

But, the acceleration of the Tolk plant retirement isn't about coal or the industry pressures in the Powder River Basin. Rather, it's an issue of water supply.

Under the company's projections, if it continues to operate the plant normally, they'll run out of their groundwater rights about the mid-2020s. If they switch to seasonal operations - which is basically June through September - they can extend that, they think, until 2032.

The Tolk plant relies on groundwater from the Ogallala Aquifer, a reservoir spanning 174,000 square miles in eight states in the Midwest.

It provides water to nearly 1/5 of the production of wheat, corn, cotton, and cattle in the United States. For at least a decade, the USDA has recognized consumption relying on the aquifer is unsustainable.

Prompting Retirement

According to Utility Dive, the accelerated retirement plan for the Tolk plant was prompted by Senate Bill 489 in New Mexico signed into law in March 2019.

For public utilities other than rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, requirements of the renewable portfolio standard are … (6) no later than January 1, 2045, zero carbon resources shall supply one hundred percent of all retail sales of electricity in New Mexico.

Obviously, the original retirement date of 2042 would have met the state's requirements. But, Xcel's subsidiary, Southwestern Public Services, had already determined the water wouldn't last that long, even if it only operated seasonally. Its 2019 rate case application included plans to idle Tolk in 2032.

Xcel had requested $51 million with the 2019 application in New Mexico.

New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission authorized $31 million in base rate revenue increases. It also stipulated the utility must conduct "a robust analysis" on how it will replace Tolk's electric generation to support the updated target date. These results are to be submitted with the 2021 rate case application.

The Warning

Just days after Xcel's rate base approval in New Mexico, Moody's issued a research announcement warning climate hazards impacting regulated electric utilities could threaten traditional business models. The research addressed higher temperatures, water shortages, storm intensity, and flooding.

As climate change increases both the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, it is important that utilities maintain some financial cushion and regulatory support to absorb the impact of these physical risks on their infrastructure.

One of Xcel's financial objectives is to "maintain senior secured debt credit ratings in the A range". Southwestern Public Services has an A3 credit rating with Moody's. Obviously, being included in Moody's narrative, relative to the utility's exposure to water shortages, would warrant concern.

Yet, Moody's research note focused its concern on a longer-term view.

But at least for now, our view is that for the near term, even for the medium term, that utilities will continue to have access to capital markets and have the regulatory support for them to recover the costs and on returns on these investments.

The ongoing concern seemed to be more related to how the costs from potential damage will be absorbed.

The larger question than whether a utility is prepared for this risk or not, is whether there are regulatory structures in place to absorb investment risks, such as potential stranded asset risks related to infrastructure damage. (emphasis added)

On that note, it would seem Xcel Energy shareholders would be much less concerned about the second headline.

