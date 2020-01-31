Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended January 26, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Fortnum gold mine in Australia

On January 22, Westgold Resources released the Q4 2019 exploration highlights for its gold projects in Australia, and the best interception during the period was 18m @ 27.6g/t Au from 64m in hole WGU0245 at Fortnum. This is equal to 497(AuEq.)m.

Fortnum is situated in the western Bryah Basin, and it includes the historic mining centers of Labouchere, Fortnum, Horseshoe and Peak Hill.

(Source: Westgold Resources)

The mine has a 1Mtpa carbon-in-leach plant and an annual production of 65,000-70,000 ounces at AISC of $910-$945 per ounce. As of June 2019, the project had reserves of 423,000 ounces and resources of 1.39 million ounces.

In Q4 2019, Fortnum produced 19,465 ounces of gold at AISC of A$939 per ounce.

(Source: Westgold Resources)

The decrease in operating costs came from the switch to bulk stoping in the southern portion of the Starlight lode system.

2) Nickel Mountain poly-metallic project in Canada

On January 22, Garibaldi Resources (OTC:GGIFF) released results from nine drill holes at its Nickel Mountain project, and the best intersection was 89.73m @ 0.82% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.298g/t Pt, 0.553g/t Pd, 0.275g/t Au and 3.91g/t Ag from 55.25m in hole EL-19-75. This is equal to 422(AuEq.)m, and the hole has helped extend the Lower Discovery Zone (LDZ) some 25 meters to the north where it remains open.

(Source: Garibaldi Resources)

The Nickel Mountain project is located in northwestern B.C.'s Golden Triangle district, and it hosts the first magmatic nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system discovered in the district:

(Source: Garibaldi Resources)

However, the Angry Geologist has written several scathing posts in her blog which cast doubts about the size of Nickel Mountain's sulphide zones as well as the project's exploration potential. Nickel Mountain looks like a dud at the moment:

(Source: Angry Geologist)

3) Cortadera/Productora copper-gold project in Chile

On January 20, Hot Chili (OTC:HHLKF) released the results for CRP0029D, the first expansion diamond drill hole at its Cortadera/Productora project. It intersected 649m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.8ppm Ag and 101ppm Mo from 330m, which is equal to 420(AuEq.)m. The result extended significant mineralization along the northern contact of the largest porphyry discovered (Cuerpo 3) by another 70m.

(Source: Hot Chili)

The northern contact of Cuerpo 3 is around 200m in width and remains open.

The Cortadera and Productora projects are located 14 km apart in coastal Chile:

(Source: Hot Chili)

Hot Chili has an option to acquire Cortadera for $31.5 million over a 30-month term. It's still a very early-stage project, but the drill results look impressive so far.

In 2016, the company released the results of a PFS for Productora, but I don't think it looks particularly good:

(Source: Hot Chili)

An IRR of 15% using a long-term price deck of $3.00/lb copper and $1,250/oz gold is unimpressive. Additionally, the initial capex is very high compared to the NPV.

Hot Chili's plan is to prepare a revised PFS based on the combined development of Productora and Cortadera utilizing central processing and infrastructure.

The company aims to complete a maiden resource estimate for Cortadera in the first half of 2020.

Conclusion

Westgold posted good exploration results for Fortnum, although drilling was limited in Q4 2019. The reserves of the mine are low, but I think it has good exploration potential with resources of 1.39 million ounces. Westgold has an annual production of some 300,000 ounces and is listed on the ASX. Overall, I think the company is overvalued at the moment as its market capitalization is almost A$900 million.

Garibaldi has been releasing good exploration results for Nickel Mountain, but doubts linger about the project's size and potential. I prefer to pass on investing in this one.

Hot Chili released the results for the first expansion diamond drill hole at its Cortadera/Productora project, and they look great. I continue to think that the combination of Cortadera and Productora could establish a robust new flagship project for the company. With a valuation of just A$50 million, Hot Chili looks undervalued.

