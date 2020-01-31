Natural Gas Market Overview: Total Degree Days To Reach A Near-Term Low On February 3

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -44 bcf over the next three weeks.

TDDs are generally projected to trend higher, but remain below the norm (until at least Feb. 10 - Feb. 11).

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 131 bcf next week, 97 bcf smaller than a year ago and 12 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

Total U.S. natural gas supply is up 5.4% y-o-y to 103.5 bcf/d, but the growth rate should continue to slow.

Total demand for U.S. natural gas is down 12.3% y-o-y to 119.5 bcf/d, but is projected to rise next week.

This report covers the week ending January 31, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 836 bcf for the week ending January 31 (down 9.6% w-o-w (week over week) and down as much as 12.3% y-o-y (year over year)). However, the deviation from the norm remained positive but dropped sharply from +23.90% to +9.80%. We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 55 consecutive weeks now.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) plunged by 17.6% w-o-w (from 198 to 163). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be some 17.3% below the norm and as much as 32.4% below last year's level.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z and 06z short-range weather models were bearish (vs. previous results). TDDs are generally projected to trend higher, but remain below the norm (until at least Feb. 10 - Feb. 11). TDDs are expected to reach a near-term low on February 3.

However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scale. According to ECMWF-ENS (00z) model, natural gas consumption should average around 106.1 bcf/d over the next 15 days, but GFS-ENS (06z) model is forecasting 108.4 bcf/d over the same period.

The extended-range ECMWF model is still projecting above normal TDDs for most of February and March but consumption-wise, the latest model was bearish (vs. previous update).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending February 7), total demand will edge down by 1.6% w-o-w but will rise by 5.3% in annual terms (see the chart below). The deviation from the norm should remain relatively unchanged.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending January 31:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (1.3 GW per day on average) - see the chart below. However, it is important to note that nuclear outages have already reached a near-term low and should begin to rise (slowly) until mid-April (at least).

The average spread between natural gas and coal dropped by -$0.049 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas declined, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.6 bcf/d this week (+1.4 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.9 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Hydro and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending January 31, these three factors probably displaced some 150 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +3.2 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 0.8 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 13.0% w-o-w - primarily on base effects, as LNG sales last week were abnormally strong (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 12 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 42 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 9.3 bcf/d - a new all-time high. In annual terms, total exports increased by 24.9% in the week ending January 31.

We currently expect total exports to reach 15.9 bcf/d by March, 2020. The share of LNG will increase to almost 52% (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production seems to have stabilized, but at a lower level. In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 139 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 95.45 bcf/d in January, 95.02 bcf/d in February, and 94.70 bcf/d in March. In the week ending January 31, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 103.5 bcf per day (down 0.6% w-o-w but up 5.4% y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance (as per EIA methodology) for the week ending January 31 should be negative at around -16.00 bcf/d, which is approximately +22.00 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending February 7), the balance is projected to tighten up significantly to just +0.87 bcf/d (vs. the same week in 2019), but the deviation from the norm will stay in the "bearish territory".

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 131 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -144 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -44 bcf over the next three weeks from +193 bcf today to +149 bcf for the week ending February 21.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.