Medical Properties Trust: Low Risk, High Reward

One year ago, we published an analysis of Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) arguing that, as a yield investment, a dividend discount valuation served as a valid indicator of intrinsic value. As such, we correctly believed that a share price below the estimated dividend discount valuation indicated significant growth potential for the share price. Pattern has since been acquired (tentatively) by the Canadian Pension Fund for near our estimated value, and in July, a similar analysis of Medical Properties Trust (MPW) indicated that it too could be below intrinsic value given reasonable dividend growth estimates and strong company fundamentals.

When we first initiated our position in MPW, the share price sat around $18.50. Now, at nearly $22.50, we still believe the company is undervalued and presents an excellent opportunity for value investors.

Company Overview

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses exclusively on financing acute care, rehabilitation, and community hospitals both in the United States and abroad. It primarily uses sale-leaseback transactions, property development, and mortgage and working capital loans.

MPW management is laser-focused on improving the company's operations and cash generation capabilities. A large acquisition pipeline of $5 billion ensures that the business can continue to expand and return more cash to shareholders. The executive team, over the past year, has aggressively pursued international diversification and worked to build new relationships with organizations overseas. All in all, MPW is a sound company with sound management; relatively standard for a REIT, yet well-positioned to succeed in a strong and growing industry.

Strong Growth, Strong Fundamentals

MPW continues to grow and deliver value to shareholders. The company's funds from operations (FFO), a common metric among REITS used to measure cash flow from operations, grew nearly 19% from 2017 to 2018. Investments in new facilities drives this cash flow growth, and roughly $460 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2019 indicates that the company has the means to continue this expansion and increase cash distributions to investors.

Healthcare spending composes roughly 18% of US GDP, and expenditures are expected to increase nearly 6% annually over the next few years. An aging population and advancing technology will fuel continued growth in the industry, the nation's largest. In addition, the company's scope, limited to merely real estate ownership, minimizes MPW's exposure to the complex healthcare regulatory environment. Finally, MPW's exposure to international markets, now in both Europe and Australia, mitigates risk exposure to individual markets and potential regulatory changes in specific countries.

Data Source: Bloomberg

Compared to its peer group, MPW appears middle of the road by most metrics, indicating that the stock is near fair value. Nonetheless, the company's P/FFO and Net Debt/EBITDA numbers remain skewed by management's efforts to further diversify the portfolio over the past year. After taking on over $1 billion in new debt during the third quarter to fund new acquisitions, MPW should experience repayment in the form of increased FFO and EBITDA, further highlighting the ability of management to increase cash payouts to investors.

Dividend Discount Valuation

Currently, MPW pays a dividend of $1.04 annually, representing a yield of roughly 4.6% at a share price of $22.40. Management has a history of raising the dividend by one cent per quarter every year, and thus investors can expect a raise to $1.08 (a roughly 4% increase) sometime in the next year.

Given a beta of 0.52 (calculated with three years of monthly returns), a market risk premium of 6.2%, and a risk-free rate of 1.48% (three-year treasury yield), we derived a cost of equity of around 4.7%. Even under a conservative estimate, in which the dividend remains fixed through 2021 before beginning 2% annual growth, the share price could be worth as much as $37.

Using a more conservative cost of equity estimate of 6%, the stock remains undervalued at current levels.

Finally, even in a no growth scenario, the stock remains fairly valued around $22/share.

We believe that 4.7% represents an accurate cost of equity, given that the company's dividend yield sits around that level. In addition, MPW's FFO payout ratio of 78% sits at the low end of its peer group, highlighting its ability to safely grow dividends for the foreseeable future. MPW's strong cash balance and management's commitment to expansion will drive further growth in FFO, which will allow the company to continue growing its dividend, including a likely $0.04 raise in 2021 unaccounted for by the model. Again, company financials and operations do not suggest any sort of heightened risk to the company's cash flows or any difficulties that might cause MPW to cut or suspend increases to its dividend.

Potential Risks

Little individual risk exists for MPW. The business is nearly recession-proof, as healthcare tends to behave non-cyclically and healthcare properties typically outperform broader real estate during downturns. Currently, it appears all of MPW's properties continue to run smoothly. While any individual facility could face operational risk from struggling or moving tenants, the diversified nature of the company holdings should minimize the impact of individual events.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, many investors have expressed concern with healthcare stocks due to the embracing of liberal voters and candidates alike of a transition to a single-payer healthcare system, one present in many developed nations around the world. Nonetheless, a stark and immediate change in the US healthcare landscape is incredibly unlikely. In early May, the Congressional Budget Office highlighted the massive economic disruption that a switch to a single-payer system could cause, not to mention the political capital necessary to pass such a blockbuster piece of legislation. Since that report, most of the Democratic candidates have tempered their positions, with only Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren now supporting a single-payer system with no private option. Even given the unlikelihood of political turmoil in the healthcare industry, MPW's business model, reliant on owning healthcare real estate, would likely be unaffected by a mere shift in the location of insurance payments.

Key Takeaways

MPW represents a strong opportunity for investors to earn both capital gains and dividend income with less complex exposure to the massive and growing healthcare industry. Though relatively low risk, investors should watch for any changes in the company's ability to service its heightened debt load, which would directly impact its ability to increase its dividend. Given our model's assessment, the ample growth opportunities for MPW, and the limited risks faced by the company, we believe a conservative intrinsic value estimate of $25-$27 (12-20% upside) is appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.