HIO: An Unleveraged High-Yield CEF With A Potential Activist Kicker

The fund has raised its distribution several times this year, but coverage is down to 92%.

This month, I'd like to take a quick look at Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO), the 4th-ranked D x Y x Z fund from our most recent "High-High-Low" screen. This high-yield fund last closed with a discount of -9.50%, a 1-year z-score of -0.1, and a distribution yield of 7.64% that is 92% covered. The fund charges a baseline expense ratio of 0.86% which I think is moderate and was incepted in November 1993.

Here are the objectives of HIO from the fund website:

Like Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) which we currently own in both our Tactical Income-100 and Income Generator portfolios, HIO is an unleveraged high-yield fund. This makes it safer in terms of risk/reward compared to the majority of high-yield CEFs, which are leveraged. However, unlike its Western Asset peer, HIO is not a term fund. This probably explains why HIO is available at a much wider discount than HYI currently (-9.50% vs. -4.85%) as it lacks the "pull-to-par" characteristic that is inherent to term funds.

Performance-wise, the fund ranks near the bottom for 3-, 5- and 10-year time frames which is not unexpected given that it is unleveraged.

The benefit of the conservative nature of an unleveraged fund is only revealed during corrections. For example, in 2018 Q4, the unleveraged HIO and HYI fell significantly less than two leveraged high-yield peers, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS).

Moreover, HIO has outperformed the ETF benchmark, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) over the past 5 years.

Besides being unleveraged, HIO is also conservative in terms of its credit profile. The fund has 14.4% in investment-grade credits (AA/BBB), and 41.7% in BB bonds, which are the highest run of the non-investment-grade ladder. B securities weight at 37.2%, while CCC and below are only 8.7% of the portfolio. This makes the fund more conservative than some other high-yield CEFs that may pack their holdings full of B and CCC credits in order to boost the yield.

(Source: HIO factsheet)

Note that HIO isn't a pure corporate high-yield bond fund, which takes up about ~70% of the fund's weight. HIO has another 15.3% in emerging market debt (mostly corporates but also some sovereign), 7.1% in investment-grade corporates and 5.3% in bank loans. So, this fund has some diversification at the asset class level which I view as a positive.

(Source: HIO factsheet)

In terms of industries, HIO has the highest allocation to communications (17.9%) followed by consumer non-cyclical (aka staples) at 9.7% and energy at 9.7%.

(Source: HIO factsheet)

The effective duration of the fund is 4.0 years, which is moderate.

(Source: HIO factsheet)

Like HYI, HIO has boosted its distribution several times this year. The current distribution rate is 7.62% at market price and 6.89% at NAV.

The fund's investment income has been fairly steady over the past 3 years, at $0.35, $0.33, and $0.35 per share respectively. However, the current monthly distribution of $0.032 annualizes to $0.384, meaning that the distribution is only 92% covered. This would mean that 8% of the distribution would be coming from gains or ROC, a generally undesirable situation for a fixed income fund.

(Source: HIO annual report)

Why would the fund managers deliberately increase the proportion of ROC from the distribution? Looking at the top institutional holdings of HIO may have a clue. Saba and RiverNorth, two well-known activist investors in the closed-end fund space, own 12.0% and 9.5% of all outstanding HIO shares respectively.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Increasing the distribution rate will make the fund more attractive to income seekers, which could potentially help to narrow the discount. This may be something that Saba/RiverNorth has coerced HIO to do, or perhaps it may be a preemptive measure by the fund in order to provide a plausible defense in case the activists get even more hostile.

According to an SEC 13D/A filing released in September, Saba is, currently, pushing for a tender offer for all outstanding shares, and if over 50% of shares are tendered, for the fund to be liquidated or converted to an open-ended fund.

(Source: SEC)

The rationale for Saba's instigation is provided in the mentioned letter, Exhibit 2 in the link above:

According to Broadridge analysis, the Fund's performance was worse than the Performance Universe median for each of the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods ended June 30, 2018... When funds underperform, investors require: (1) a thoughtful and thorough explanation of management's recent decisions, and (2) the board's plan going forward. We believe that the Fund's excessive discount level indicates that the market has lost faith in the Fund's adviser's ability to significantly add to stockholder value. We also believe the Board has done little to address the adviser's poor performance discussed above and that stockholders should have the opportunity to realize a price for their shares of common stock close to NAV. Toward that end, Saba believes the Board should consider authorizing a self-tender offer for all outstanding shares of the Fund at or close to NAV. If a majority of the Fund's outstanding shares of Common Stock are tendered, this would demonstrate that there is insufficient stockholder support for continuing the Fund as a closed-end fund. In that case, the tender offer should be cancelled and the Fund should be liquidated or converted into an open-end mutual fund. The Fund and Board are likely to come up with a litany of arguments against Proposal 3 but the simple fact of the matter is that the Board has not been able to effectively manage the Fund's discount. For these reasons, we recommend voting "FOR" this proposal.

The poor performance of the fund vs. the peer group is easily explained by its lack of leverage during the current bull market, so it's not exactly a convincing argument. Still, given the success that Saba has had with other funds recently, some shareholder-friendly actions being taken by HIO is not out of the question, such as a partial tender offer for a fraction of shares.

To me, the wide discount of HIO (-9.52%) is the chief draw here, especially when compared to the peer group for high-yield funds, which is -3.71%. That the fund is being targeted by activists is a bonus on top that could stimulate the discount to contract significantly if they are successful. Moreover, the unleveraged and conservative nature of HIO versus other high-yield funds makes it relatively more suitable for conservative income investors compared to the more "junky" funds out there. However, do note that with the fund having boosted its distribution several times this year, the distribution coverage has now fallen to 92%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIO, HYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.