Key Market Levels For The Sell-Off (Technically Speaking For 1/31)

The long-leading indicators are fair: there is corporate earnings weakness but that is offset by ample liquidity and low credit market stress.

This week saw the release of a number of key economic statistics, so this column will return to the format of looking at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators. This is based on the methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore.

Long-Leading Indicators

The earnings picture is fair. From Zacks (emphasis added):

For the 141 S&P 500 members that have reported Q4 results already, total earnings (or aggregate net income) are down -0.6% from the same period last year on +2.7% higher revenues, with 70.2% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.

The earnings shortfalls are mostly contained in the energy, basic materials, industrial, retail, and transportation sectors. Energy, basic materials, and industrials have been hit by weak oil prices and the drop in international trade. Retail is still experiencing the Amazon/online shake-out, and transportation is dealing with Boeing and its 737 problems.

Other long-leading indicators are positive: Bond yields have dropped over the last week due to the coronavirus situation (left chart) while the Fed is supplying the economy with more-than-ample liquidity (right chart).

Leading Indicators

There are two potential problems in these numbers. The first is related to industrial activity. Weakening international trade has sapped business sentiment, lowering business investment, keeping industrial orders in check: New orders for capital goods excluding aircraft (left chart) have been trending sideways since early 2018. The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) declined from late 2017 to the end of 2019. That number recently turned positive, but that's a pyrrhic victory due to the weak Y/Y comparison. This, in turn, has led to weaker manufacturing activity and a continual drop in the weekly hours worked by manufacturing workers: The number started to decrease in mid-2018 and has been continuing since then.

In addition to industrial activity, the yield curve is again approaching an inversion, which I discussed in yesterday's column.

However, other leading indicators are positive: The commercial paper spread (left) is back to low-stress levels while the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims (right chart) is still very low. The best news is that building permits are at cycle highs (left chart). The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) is near the high-end of its 5-year range.

Coincidental Data

This week, the BEA released the first estimate of 4Q20 GDP, the very definition of coincidental data. Let's begin with top-line growth: The Y/Y percentage change in GDP peaked at slightly over 3% in 2018 and has since trended modestly lower. The overall pace is moderate and very sustainable. Personal consumption expenditures -- which account for 70% of growth -- continue to grow at a solid pace Y/Y pace. There was some weakness in durables spending (in blue) at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, but they have returned to higher levels. Overall investment is still weak. Let's start with the good news: intellectual property spending (in red) continues at a good pace. Equipment investment (in blue) has been declining for the last four quarters and turned negative in the latest reading. Non-residential structures investment (in purple) has been contracting sharply the last three quarters; residential investment (in green) was modestly positive for the first time in four quarters.

The export/import picture has grown decidedly murky over the last five quarters. Exports (in blue) have barely registered while imports (in red) have declined.

Finally, federal government spending (in blue) has been picking up over the last few years, as has state and local spending.

The possibility of a recession is still low. There is some weakness in corporate earnings but that is due to sector-specific factors. The weakness has not spread to the entire industrial complex. Industrial activity is soft and the yield curve is again contracting. But housing is strong, the credit markets are showing no stress, the labor market is in great shape, and the Fed is boosting liquidity.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: This was clearly a sell-off week. The Treasury market moved higher, with the long end leading the way higher. All the equity indexes were lower, with small and micro-caps leading the way. 9/10 sectors dropped. Energy and basic materials were the worst performers. This coincides with the drop in oil prices and fear of a drop in trade due to coronavirus. Utilities were the only gainers.

All week long, I've looked at different perspectives of the market to confirm that we're clearly in a correction (see here and here). Today, let's game our correction levels, starting with the SPY: The SPY peaked at $332.95. A 10% drop would send prices down to $299.65. That would require prices to hit near the 200-day EMA. They are currently at the 50-day EMA; there are a few key Fibonacci levels along the way. IJH's peaked at $210.26 making a 10% correction a drop to $189.23. That would send prices below the 200-day EMA and all the key Fibonacci levels.

The IWM peaked at $170.36, which means a 10% correction would send prices to $153.23. That's below all key Fibonacci levels along with the 200-day EMA. Prices are already at the 61.8% Fib. level. The IWC peaked at $101.44, making $91.29 a 10% drop. That's right above the lowest Fib level.

This currently looks like a garden-variety sell-off. As noted above, the economic fundamentals are solid; earnings growth is fair. The market hasn't had a big sell-off in 6 months or more, meaning it's time. There's a lot of technical real estate between current levels and the 10% level that formally marks a correction. So long as selling is contained, we're fine.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.