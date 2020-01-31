U.S. Oil Production Climbs In November To ~12.88 Mb/D But That's The Peak For A While

We continue to think the global energy agencies are overestimating US oil production for Q2 2020.

The key for US oil production trajectory this year will be where US oil production bottoms out going into H2 2020.

According to our production matrix, US oil production in November was the peak with December tracking around ~12.8 to ~12.85 mb/d or slightly down versus November.

The higher than expected production increase came primarily from a jump in the Gulf of Mexico production of +90k b/d m-o-m.

US oil production came in at ~12.88 mb/d according to the latest EIA 914, which was ~100k b/d higher than our preliminary estimate of ~12.75 to ~12.8 mb/d.

US oil production came in at ~12.88 mb/d according to the latest EIA 914, which was ~100k b/d higher than our preliminary estimate of ~12.75 to ~12.8 mb/d. The higher production came primarily from a jump in the Gulf of Mexico production of +90k b/d m-o-m. GOM is now back to ~1.99 mb/d, which is the peak given no major projects coming online in 2020+. The only project we see coming online is Vito which would add ~100k b/d by 2021. This will be offset by existing decline rates in GOM.

According to our production matrix, US oil production in November was the peak with December tracking around ~12.8 to ~12.85 mb/d or slightly down versus November. January US oil production has taken a noticeable hit with February production leading even lower.

We've noted in the past that the drop in well completion will require a 2-quarter lag to show up in US oil production. This means that the frac spread count people widely quote will only have a meaningful impact on US oil production starting in Q1 and Q2 2020.

It is also unlikely that frac spread count remains near ~315 going into the rest of 2020. Well completion activity tends to be seasonal in nature, and US shale producers appear to be weighing capex heavily into H2 2020.

The key for US oil production trajectory this year will be where US oil production bottoms out going into H2 2020.

If US oil production bottoms out at:

12.2 mb/d, then exit will be ~12.8 mb/d.

12.5 mb/d, then exit will be ~13.1 mb/d.

12.8 mb/d (or flat from exit), then exit will be ~13.4 mb/d.

At the moment, February preliminary US oil production is tracking 12.55 mb/d making the second scenario more likely than the rest.

Increasing Divergence vs. Weekly

EIA's STEO is currently assuming a steady ramp in US oil production from the end of 2019 to the middle of 2020. The trend is unlikely to be flat as the drop in well completion activity starting in Q3 2019 begins to impact US oil production volumes.

By our estimate, by Q2 2020, US total liquid production and IEA's estimate may diverge by as much as ~800k b/d or the entire oversupply balance IEA is estimating.

This is because IEA currently has US oil production averaging ~13 mb/d in Q2 2020 when we see a volume closer to ~12.6 mb/d. This divergence will become much more apparent in the coming weeks.

US Shale Growth Deceleration Continues

This is our current modeled assumption into April 2020 using well completion activity from H2 2019. The drop we have modeled is to ~12.45 mb/d by April 2020. This would reduce growth to just ~2.70% from 20+%.

The deceleration in growth is not new, but as the growth rate decelerates, it will be harder to pick that growth back-up going forward as the shale treadmill accelerates with base production decline ramping up.

We continue to think the global energy agencies are overestimating US oil production for Q2 2020.

