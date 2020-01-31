Paratek Pharmaceuticals: The Best Bet In A Bad Space

A tepid launch, no future for a urinary tract infection (UTI) indication, and a five-year delay before approval in Europe have all contributed to the drop in 2H19.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has experienced a nearly 80% decline in share value over the past two years despite approval and launch of its key asset, antibiotic Nuzyra.

Today, we look at a small healthcare concern in one of the most challenging parts of the biopharma space. This $3.50 antibiotic play signed a huge contract with BARDA in December which should derisk its prospects substantially and seems only partially priced into the stock. A full investment analysis is provided below.

Company Overview

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) is a Boston based commercial-stage biopharma concern focused on the development of antibiotics. It has two commercial stage assets including Nuzyra (omadacycline), which was launched in February 2019. In addition to Nuzyra, Paratek receives mid-single digit to low double digit royalties from Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) for the licensing of Seysara (sarecycline), an antibiotic approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in October 2018. The company was formed in 1996 and went public in 2006, raising net proceeds of $39.2 million at $6.50 a share. After entering 2018 at ~$19 a share, its price had steadily declined to below $3 on December 18, 2019, the day before the award of a government contract that sent it above $4. The stock has drifted back since that rally and is now under $3.50 a share. Paratek currently commands a market cap near ~$115 million.

Nuzyra

The company's fortunes are essentially tied to Nuzyra, a once-daily IV and oral modernized tetracycline that has demonstrated activity against a wide-spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, and drug resistant strains. It has been approved for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), making it the first once-daily oral and IV compound approved for both indications in nearly 20 years.

Source: Company Presentation

Nuzyra's "modernized" tetracycline tag is attributable to several traits. First, as both an oral and IV formulation, it permits transition therapy, whereby a patient can be released from the hospital to complete the full course of therapy at home without potential complications from switching to a different class of oral antibiotic to facilitate home treatment. Second, Nuzyra was designed to overcome the two major mechanisms of tetracycline resistance: pump efflux and ribosome protection. The intricacies of the mechanisms are beyond the scope of this report but are accomplished through structural modifications of the seven and nine positions of the tetracycline antibiotic minocycline. Overcoming resistance is critical in the evolving war against bacterial infections as research by Paratek suggests that nearly 3 million Americans in the hospital and community settings do not respond or are intolerant to generic antibiotics. Third, Nuzyra penetrates tissues broadly, thereby achieving high concentrations at the sites of infection.

It should be noted that Nuzyra has not yet been approved as an oral-only remedy for CAPB, for which it is presently undergoing a small (~20-patient) potentially registrational study with an eye on approval in time for the 2020 pneumonia season (early 4Q20).

Antibiotics Market

The antibiotics market that Paratek has entered is substantial (~$43 billion globally in 2018), extremely diverse, yet generally financially frustrating for new participants. Antibiotics are divided up by seven major classes, two spectrums (broad or narrow - e.g. targeting gram-negative and/or gram-positive bacteria), with many mechanisms of actions, and five administration routes. Much of this variety is a function of the continual threat of resistance developed by bacteria, germs, and some parasites to antibiotics over the past several decades.

CABP is the number one cause of infectious death in the U.S. Of the 5-6 million cases annually, ~50,000 will result in death, making it - together with influenza - the 8th leading cause of death in the U.S. CABP is the number five cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. with the average stay three-to-four days, resulting in a ~$17 billion bill for treatment.

Due to the increasing resistance to antibiotics, the current standard of care for treating CABP involves either a combination of antibiotics (cephalosporins and macrolides) or a respiratory fluoroquinolone monotherapy. However, 44% of bacterial strains are resistant to macrolides in severe pneumonia cases and fluoroquinolones are associated with safety and tolerability concerns, including a recently discovered proclivity for aneurisms. Additionally, fluoroquinolone resistance has recently jumped from almost non-existent to 3%. Overall, fluoroquinolone use has decreased ~25% since 2006. Thus, the opportunity for Nuzyra, to which Paratek assigns a $5.3 billion market opportunity for the CABP and ABSSSI indications by 2028.

Challenges

The competition for the big three bacterial infection indications (CABP, ABSSSI, and UTI) is crowded. CABP antibiotics include recently approved Xenleta from Nabriva (NBRV); as well as Zithromax, Z-PAK, Zyvox, and Tygacil by Pfizer (PFE); Avelox by Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF); Levaquin by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Rocephin by Roche Holdings AG (OTCQX:RHHBY); and Teflaro by Allergan (AGN). Save Xenleta, all of these brands are available as generics.

The ABSSSI space includes generic vancomycin by Abbott Labs (ABT); Cubicin and Sivextro by Merck (MRK); Dalvance by Allergan; Orbactiv by Melinta (MLNT); Vibativ by Theravance (TBPH); Pfizer's Synercid; as well as CABP treatments Zyvox, Tygacil, and Teflaro.

The point of this exercise is not to list every competitor but to demonstrate the depth of the market not only in terms of quantity, but also the well capitalized positions of the drug behemoths backing most of the competition. These undercurrents make successful launches of new antibiotics challenging.

So far, that has been the case for Nuzyra, which recorded $3.1 million of net sales in its second full quarter since launch (3Q19), up 82% sequentially but only reaching the low end of Street expectations. The company maintained its previous $10 to $13 million guidance for 2019 Nuzyra net sales but indicated that it would likely be at the lower end of the range.

Also of consequence: the third of the big three indications, UTI, will not be a target of Nuzyra based on lackluster data from two studies released in late October 2019.

Paratek also withdrew its Nuzyra application in Europe after the EMA stated that it needed a second study in order to approve the pneumonia indication. Since ten-year market exclusivity in the EU begins with first approval, Paratek deemed it better to preserve its exclusivity until both ABSSSI and CABP indications could be approved concurrently. However, due to current timelines set by management, that likely means approval in Europe has been pushed out five years to 2024.

Positive Developments

On the positive side of the ledger, Paratek recently announced the award of a five-year contract from several government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support the development of Nuzyra for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax and the option to procure up to 10,000 treatment courses for the Strategic National Stockpile for use against potential biothreats. The base award is $59 million with time-based and milestone-based options that can bring the total contract value to $285 million. Of that total figure, ~$153 million would go toward the purchase of Nuzyra - 2,500 courses ($38 million) as part of the base contract - with the balance toward development and FDA post-marketing requirements. Funding will commence in 2020.

In addition to pulmonary anthrax, Paratek is likely to pursue an indication for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), a lung disease with an annual frequency of ~75,000 that carries a five-year all causes mortality rate of 40%. The company will initially focus on the mycobacterium abscessus {MA} version, for which there is no FDA approved antibiotics - generally prescribed off-label. Although responsible for only ~10% of NTMs, patients with MA are on IV therapies for 6 to 18 months, demonstrating the need and opportunity for an oral alternative. No definitive timetable has yet been established for clinical studies.

Also, Paratek agreed to a marketing collaboration with Zai Labs (in 2017) for the development and commercial rights to Nuzyra in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It is currently in Phase 3 development in that region. Paratek is eligible for $49.5 million of additional milestones as well as low double digit to mid-teen royalties on net sales.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company exited 3Q19 with $225.6 million of cash and marketable securities and $260.4 million of debt, in the form of convertible (~$165 million face value), standard (~$70 million), and royalty-backed (~$32.5 million) debt. Paratek also put a $50 million ATM facility in place as of July 2019 under which it raised net proceeds of $1.9 million in 3Q19 by selling 360,575 shares. Approximately $48 million remain on its authorization. The company's balance sheet should be able to fund operations, capex, and debt service into 2Q21.

Despite its dismal share performance over the past two years, the Street is upbeat on Paratek's prospects, with one outperform and four buy ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is north of $16 a share. It should be noted that WBB Securities is the only analyst firm that has chimed in on Paratek so far in 2020. The small analyst firm initiated PRTK as a new Speculative Buy with a more muted $6 price target just over three weeks ago.

Verdict

A key piece to a successful launch of any drug is the pace of payor access, which to date for Nuzyra is 75% of commercial lives covered, certainly ahead of management's internal projection for 2019. However, it has only achieved institutional access at ~60% of targeted hospitals - the early focus of Nuzyra's launch. This somewhat frustrating result is being combated with the addition of ~10 sales reps, bringing the total team to ~60 at YE19. With government funding for anti-bio threat indications and the likely approval for a key oral-only CABP indication in 2H20, this will be a case of slow and steady winning the race as Nuzyra's launch spreads to the community setting.

Given the massive problems in the antibiotic space over the past few years, one cannot consider anything in the sector for a major holding at this time, even if this company seems fairly derisked at the moment.

The extremely lukewarm response to the award of a government contract with a potential value more than twice the size of the company's current market cap seems like a good opportunity to either establish a small 'watch item' position by buying a few shares or by using buy-write orders, which is the way I am currently playing Paratek at the moment.

