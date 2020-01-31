Verizon: $60 Lid Remains

The stock has struggled to generate decent shareholder returns when the dividend yield dips to 4%.

After another weak quarter, Verizon Communications (VZ) has again failed to sustain a rally above $60. The competition in the wireless space and the lack of material 5G benefits continue to place a lid on the stock as the dividend yield touches 4%. My investment thesis remains slightly negative with the dividend yield at 4.1% now.

Image Source: Verizon website

Slow Lane

The promise of 5G wireless networks finally leading to increased demand in the sector hasn't actually led to additional revenue growth. The reality is that Verizon forecasts 2020 revenues generally in line with analysts at 1.5%, and the benefits of 5G growth are still not going to arrive until 2022.

For Q4, Verizon missed EPS estimates by $0.02, and revenues beat targets by $160 million. The main issue being the weak retail connection growth over the year, combined with weak margins. The company ended the year with the same 94.5 million retail connections as last Q4.

Source: Verizon Communications Q4'19 presentation

Besides being in a mature sector, Verizon faces strong competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) to acquire new customers. For Q4, T-Mobile led the sector with over 1 million post-paid phone net adds. Verizon did a solid job with nearly 800K net adds, but the sector is far too competitive with a player like Comcast (CMCSA) entering the sector.

As the company launches 5G without the corresponding customer and revenue boost, the segment EBITDA margins are taking a major hit. Investors really need to check out the 150 basis point deterioration to wireless services EBITDA margins to 41.0%.

Source: Verizon Communications Q4'19 presentation

On the earnings call, the company blamed a large part of the margin pressure on the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard. Still, the issue goes far beyond just the impacts from these new accounting standards for 2019.

Verizon provided the following guidance for 2020 where these new accounting standards aren't as impactful going forward:

Revenue: low-to-mid single digit percentage growth

EPS: 2% - 4% growth

CapEx: $17B - $18B

In addition, the executives continue to stress the benefits of the nationwide 5G rollout that hit 31 cities last year, but the financial projections for 2020 don't back up any benefit to 5G. The company still projects 5G as a material event in 2022.

4% Yield Lid

The stock has long had a lid on price appreciation when the dividend yield dips down to 4%. As Verizon hikes the annual dividend, this allows for slight stock appreciation over time, but the total returns are most limited to the annual dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The stock has only gained 29% in the last five years, while the S&P 500 has gained 62%. The prime reason for the limited gains is the debt situation mirrored with limited EPS growth.

At the end of December, Verizon still had $111.5 billion in total debt. Due to the $10.0 billion annual dividend payouts and $17.9 billion in capital expenditures, the wireless giant only has $7.8 billion in free cash flows left after paying dividends. Any wireless spectrum acquisitions will further reduce available cash.

The lack of financial flexibility restricts the debt repayments or even the ability to repurchase shares, considering the relatively cheap valuation to the market. Both AT&T (T) and Verizon trade at nearly 7.3x forward EV/EBITDA multiples. Even Comcast trades at premium of 8.4x this valuation multiple for 15% upside for the wireless giants.

Data by YCharts

Verizon announced a new stock buyback plan, but the company won't have the cash readily available to repurchase shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon doesn't provide a lot of reasons for shareholders to become bullish on holding the stock over the next couple of years. The wireless sector remains overly competitive without much revenue growth potential, while 5G takes an extended time to provide any benefit to the company. With the dividend yield near 4%, investors should avoid the stock.

