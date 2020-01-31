The Best Stocks To Buy On A Sell-Off

The best sectors across large cap, mid cap, and small cap, plus the 10 highest-scoring stocks right now; and the best technology stocks to target on a sell-off.

Don't fight the tape, but compile your wish list. Here's what you can do.

Overbought signal remains elevated, but the percentage of stocks trading at or over 5% above their 200 DMA is declining.

Tailwinds due to seasonal tendencies finally abated this week.

Last week, I mentioned the blame for a sell-off could fall at the feet of the coronavirus, or an impeachment surprise, or trade worry. It appears the dubious winner of that contest is the coronavirus.

We shouldn't ignore the potential negative economic impacts associated with curbing coronavirus in Asia, particularly since economic contagion could further threaten an already struggling U.S. ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which clocked in at 47.2 in December, the lowest level since June 2009. However, sell-offs are usually more about mean reversion than any one particular bogeyman; and the market has given us plenty of reason to plan for a retracement given the S&P 500's meteoric rise since last fall.

The ideal time to raise cash was during the run-up, though, not now. That's why I wrote on January 19th to:

1. Reduce margin

2. Use market strength to sell stocks where your thesis is broken

3. Stick with leading sectors and industries

4. Focus on stocks with fundamental underpinnings

From here, it's more likely we'll be shopping for bargain-bin buys than finding great opportunities to sell second-tier stocks we're no longer interested in owning. There is no bell that rings an "all clear" signal, but I'll be watching the percentage of stocks in our 1,400-stock universe that are trading more than 5% above their 200-day moving average for clues. Last week, 55% of our universe was above that mark - a percentage only witnessed once since 2013, at the peak in February 2018. This week, the measure dropped to 45%, and if we get below 30%, then I think the odds would favor buying.

Admittedly, we're nowhere near that level yet, but sell-offs can drive prices down fast, and an actionable buy point within the next two weeks wouldn't surprise me.

If I'm right, then this is the perfect time to compile your wish list of best in breed stocks within strong sectors and industries, preparing you to buy on down days.

The best sectors to buy

Weekly, we use our scoring system to rank widely-traded stocks. Our methodology is explained more here, but the factors used to rank stocks include forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to find the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

Currently, the best large-cap sector is industrial goods, while technology is top-ranked in mid-cap and small-cap.

The top-scoring stocks to buy now

The highest-scoring stocks offer the best opportunity for upside because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme.

We shared with our members over 100 stocks with buy-rated scores this week, but these are the top ten by market cap.

LG CAP 1/30/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corp (CNC) HEALTHCARE 115 113.75 Equifax Inc (EFX) FINANCIALS 110 96.25 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE 110 108.75 Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) SERVICES 110 106.25 Quest Diagnostic (DGX) HEALTHCARE 105 77.5 DaVita Inc (DVA) HEALTHCARE 105 100 DexCom (DXCM) HEALTHCARE 105 102.5 Factset Research (FDS) TECHNOLOGY 105 85 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS 105 97.5 Henry Schein (HSIC) SERVICES 105 90 MID CAP 1/30/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector SCORE SCORE BEST Wolverine World Wide (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS 110 111.25 Carter's Inc (CRI) CONSUMER GOODS 105 102.5 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) SERVICES 105 106.25 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) BASIC MATERIALS 105 105 Stifel Fin'l (SF) FINANCIALS 105 103.75 Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) HEALTHCARE 100 102.5 Amedisys Inc (AMED) HEALTHCARE 100 100 Barnes Group, Inc. (B) INDUSTRIAL GOODS 100 95 Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) SERVICES 100 101.25 Coupa Software (COUP) TECHNOLOGY 100 102.5 SMALL CAP 1/30/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector SCORE SCORE BEST Gaiam Inc Cl A (GAIA) SERVICES 110 103.75 3D Systems (DDD) TECHNOLOGY 105 96.25 Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) REITS 105 82.5 MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) SERVICES 105 96.25 Providence Service (PRSC) HEALTHCARE 105 102.5 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES 105 102.5 Brady Corp (BRC) SERVICES 100 103.75 Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) HEALTHCARE 100 101.25 Charles River Assoc. (CRAI) SERVICES 100 100 Community Health Systems (CYH) HEALTHCARE 100 70

We also shared a list of buy-rated technology stocks with members that include these top targets to add to watch lists:

TECHNOLOGY 1/30/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE ALL CAP Factset Research (FDS) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES 105 85 Open Text (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 105 ServiceNow (NOW) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 105 102.5 StoneCo (STNE) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 105 101.25 3D Systems (DDD) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER PERIPHERALS 105 96.25 Okta (OKTA) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 86.25 Atlassian Corp. plc. (TEAM) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 86.25 Broadcom (AVGO) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 85 Proofpoint (PFPT) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 81.25 Qualys, Inc (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 81.25 Salesforce.com (CRM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 100 Lumentum Holdings (LITE) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 95 MongoDB (MDB) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 92.5 Advanced Data Processing (ADP) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 86.25 Intel (INTC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 100 98.75 Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 97.5 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 87.5 Teradyne (TER) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 98.75 Adobe Systems (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 100 AutoDesk Inc (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 100 100 Coupa Software (COUP) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 102.5 Globant S.A. (GLOB) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 97.5 HubSpot (HUBS) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 93.75 Manhattan Assoc (MANH) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 93.75 Mettler Toledo Inc. (MTD) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 98.75 Akamai Tech (AKAM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 97.5 Fiserv (FISV) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 103.75 Five9 (FIVN) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 103.75 j2 Global Communications (JCOM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 97.5

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, CRM, DDD, FIVN, INTU, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.