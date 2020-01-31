Roche Still Going Strong, As Pipeline Productivity Fuels Pharma Growth

Roche now has a dozen drugs annualizing at over $1 billion in revenue and is generating more than a third of its revenue from young products.

Roche missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter, but inventory management decisions in China drove the large majority of the miss and aren't likely to repeat soon.

The fourth quarter was not perfect for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but it was no worse than “good enough” and assuming management is applying their typical caution with early guidance, 2020 is shaping up as a good year. Although I have few if any real concerns with the pharma business, the diagnostics business continues to look rather weak and is an area that needs to be addressed.

Roche shares have risen another 10% since my last update, but I’m still bullish on balance. The prospective returns aren’t what I’d call superior, but I think the risk-adjusted return is still attractive. On balance, I think Roche remains a good buy-and-hold for investors who want pharma exposure, and particularly the kind where management execution (on the pharma side, at least) is not an issue.

A Miss, But A Forgivable One

Roche’s results came up short of expectations for both the fourth quarter and second half of 2019 (Roche reports detailed financials only twice a year). In both cases there were credible explanations and I do not believe the issues impact the core value or growth potential of the business.

Overall revenue rose 6% in constant currency in the fourth quarter, missing expectations by 2% and marking the first miss in quite a while. Pharma revenue rose 8%, a significant slowdown from recent double-digit growth and a 2% miss relative to expectations. Diagnostics revenue was weak, rising just 1% and missing expectations by about 4%.

Gross profit margin improved almost a full point in the second half of the year versus the prior year’s second half, despite a 20% drop in lucrative royalty income. Core operating profit rose 8%, missing by 2%. Pharma profits rose 10%, missing by 1%, while diagnostics profits fell 4% and missed by 11%. Taxes helped restore some of the lost profits, though, and Roche posted a 3% second half EPS beat.

I’ll discuss the details in a moment, but the “forgivable” part of the misses is that they stemmed largely from inventory management decisions for the Chinese business. On the pharmaceutical side, the company revalued inventories of Perjeta and Alecensa to achieve NRDL access (in essence, cutting prices to ensure market access). In diagnostics, management chose to reduce inventories by about a month, driving the weaker results relative to expectations.

Pharma Looking Pretty Strong

The China inventory revaluation explains the disappointing 9% miss in Perjeta sales (still up 16% yoy, though, and now the fifth-biggest drug for Roche, annualizing at around $3.5 billion) and the double-digit miss in Alecensa sales (up 11%, annualizing to around $900 million). I do see a little more to the overall pharma miss, though, as a significant miss in Herceptin sales (down 24%, missing by 15%) suggests more biosimilar pressure here than the sell-side expected, with management quoting a total biosimilar impact of CHF 1.6 billion (more than 10% of reported Q4 sales). Still, Roche managed 8% growth against a fairly challenging year-ago comp of 8% growth.

Apart from that, there was a lot to like in the report. Roche now has a dozen drugs annualizing at $1 billion or more in sales, and new products grew from 24% of sales in last year’s fourth quarter to 35% this quarter. Ocrevus (up 55%), Perjeta (up 16%), Tecentriq (up 136%), and Hemlibra (up 313%) continue to grow nicely, and all have a runway to further growth in 2020.

Giving a full rundown on Roche’s pipeline would require its own article (if not multiple articles), but I’ll touch on some of the highlights. While Tecentriq failed in the IMvigo010 adjuvant bladder cancer study, Roche has 11 other Phase III studies of adjuvant use of Tecentriq, including an interesting study in head and neck (IMvoke010). Other studies to watch include those in renal cancer, colon, prostate, and ovarian.

Roche has five new oncology drugs in Phase III studies – ipatasertib, idasanutlin, SERDi, a PI3Ki, and tiragolumab – and investors can look for read-outs in 2020 on several of those (particularly ipatasertib). Roche will also be reading out its late-stage VIaduct study of balovaptan in autism; expectations are low for this drug, but success could open up a significant market opportunity. On the negative side, Roche ended development of its Phase III drug RG6206 for Duchenne’s due to a negative interim futility analysis, though the company subsequently licensed ex-US rights to Sarepta’s (SRPT) SRP-9001 gene therapy for the disease.

Diagnostics Needs Work

Roche’s head of diagnostics has been in the job for only a little over six months, so I don’t want to overact to poor results, but it’s clear to me that this business unit needs work. While inventory reduction in China explains some of the weakness, it doesn’t explain the poor 2% growth in North America, especially when Abbott’s (ABT) diagnostics business grew almost 10% in the U.S.. Danaher (DHR) likewise significantly outperformed Roche overall (up 8%), and it looks like that company’s efforts to improve Beckman are starting to come at least partially at Roche’s expense.

Looking across the results, there’s no easily explainable one-time issues. PoC testing was weak in the U.S. (down 2%) and tissue diagnostics was worse (down 5%), while molecular diagnostics grew 5%. Diabetes care was much stronger (up 38%), but that’s only about 10% of the U.S. business now.

It would also seem that the company’s internal next-gen sequencing efforts have gone nowhere productive after abandoning its partnership with Pacific Biosciences (PACB), as the company recently signed a broad diagnostics partnership agreement with Illumina (ILMN).

I’m going to spend a little time in the coming months digging into this business more and trying to figure out why Roche is underperforming here. It’s plausible that diagnostics just doesn’t get the capital and senior management attention it needs given the much larger and stronger pharmaceutical business; if that’s the case, perhaps management should consider spinning it off – while Roche used to talk a lot about the value in companion diagnostics, there’s no reason it couldn’t establish a long-term alliance/partnership with a spun-off diagnostics business.

The Outlook

Roche management’s initial guidance for 2020 wasn’t bad at all relative to expectations (revenue growth of low-to-mid single-digits and similar EPS growth), and this management has a history of establishing relatively conservative initial targets. With upcoming launches like rispidlam in SMA, satralizumab in NMO, Tecentriq in liver cancer, and Hemlibra in non-inhibitor patients in the EU, there should be solid ongoing momentum in the pharma business.

Even though pharma sales missed this quarter, underlying trends have been stronger than I expected, and I believe Roche is about to see some biosimilar pressure flattening in Europe. After changing my year-by-year estimates, the long-term revenue growth rate moves up from closer to 3% to closer to 4%. I’m not making any significant changes to the margin assumptions at this point, and the end result is a long-term FCF growth rate estimate in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe Roche is still priced for a high single-digit annualized return – a fairly attractive return, I believe, on a risk-adjusted basis. Roche isn’t exceptionally undervalued today, but there are still opportunities for the pipeline to deliver better than expected results (success rates in excess of historical industry norms, etc.) and opportunities to improve the diagnostics business. On balance, I still think Roche is a stock worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.