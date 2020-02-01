Advanced Micro Devices: Continuing To Revamp The Company

I expect the company's profits will increase, pushing its P/E ratio down from 90 in 2019 to 15-16 by 2021-2022, assuming no share price increase. This cash could reward shareholders.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) recently announced its 4Q 2019 and full year results. The company has had a strong several years, growing into a semiconductor behemoth worth almost $60 billion. Investors weren’t a huge fan of earnings as concerns over the company’s guidance pushed down the stock more than 4% after hours, although to be fair, it went up 2.5% in trading during the day, so the net drop was smaller.

However, as we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s continued movement towards its goals make it a strong investment - it’s why I made the company my top tech pick of 2020 in an article you can read here.

AMD Ryzen - AMD

Advanced Micro Devices 2019 Accomplishments

Before discussing the company’s long-term growth opportunities further, I want to start by discussing the company’s 2019 - a momentous year for the company.

Advanced Micro Devices 2019 Results - Advanced Micro Devices Investor Presentation

The company recorded massive revenue of more than $6.7 billion for the year, up 4% year over year. That’s in spite of a difficult semiconductor market at the start of the year - 4Q 2019 revenue alone was more than $2.1 billion. More importantly, the company has continued its rapid expansion of its GAAP gross margins, expanding them from 38% in 2018 to 43% in 2019.

Margin expansion is incredibly important for the company’s long-term profits, especially as it struggles to catch up to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Intel’s gross margins of almost 60% are some of the highest in the business, and AMD matching those margins would mean a 50% increase in profits, even without any increase in revenue. The resulting massive increase in profits is why margins are so important to AMD.

At the current time, the company’s margins have reached the highest since 2011. In retrospect, 2011 was when the company’s Bulldozer processor line was released, and the last time the company was competitive with both Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel, while generating strong income.

The company had diluted EPS of $0.30 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64. That places the company’s P/E ratio at roughly 80 - a sign that investors are expecting significant long-term growth. However, as we’ll discuss later, the company’s potential for revenue growth along with the margin expansion it’s already been showing more than justify this valuation.

Lastly, throughout the year, the company used its cash flow to improve its balance sheet. Its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities pile reached $1.5 billion, with principal debt reduced by $965 million resulting in gross leverage at 0.5x. The company’s net cash position as a result has now grown to almost $1 billion and should continue going forward as the company starts to earn strong FCF that it saves.

I would almost call 2019 a transition year for the company. The company started in a difficult semiconductor environment. However, it managed to continue to build its best selling Ryzen processors and dominate Intel as the company continued to struggle with supply issues. The company has continued to invest heavily into its business and is now positioning for strong 2020 growth and results.

Advanced Micro Devices CPU Segment

Moving onto the company’s CPU segment, let’s discuss the impressive moves the company has made here that will help to cement its future. Most importantly, there’s the Ryzen CPU line here that, combined with Intel’s supply chain issues, is a rapidly growing and competitive line.

AMD vs. Nvidia - GamerNexus

AMD’s CPU market share has expanded rapidly since the launch of its Ryzen line in 2017. Current CPU market share estimates are at roughly 33%, with some reports pointing towards 80% market share in places like Germany. On specialist communities like GamerNexus above, where readers tend to care less about brand than performance for CPU builds, AMD has soared up to a market share of >90%.

Going forward, it seems that AMD will continue to maintain its market-leading position for some time. AMD is already on the 7nm CPU train, with its strong Ryzen 3 CPUs launched at year-end 2019. Intel has stated that it will not reach 7nm CPUs until 2021, and that’s from the company that was already 4 years behind on its announced 10 nm CPUs.

More importantly, AMD has continued to lead the way. Current forecasts are that the company could hit 5 or 6 nm by 2021. This is a win-win situation that’s worth paying attention too. There are two major benefits. First, the smaller the chip, the lower the cost. This is evident when we look at the higher GPU prices Nvidia has been forced to charge after the die size on its GPUs doubled.

The smaller chips will help to support the better margins that AMD is focused on.

Additionally, the smaller chips (almost 30% smaller) means that AMD will have faster chips, with the ability to add more cores and better power efficiency. The company has already claims that it set no fewer than 80 world records with the massive 64 core EPYC, a testament to what can be done from a multi-cored perspective as it continues to shrink down the CPUs.

AMD EPYC - ExtremeTech

Additionally, AMD has continued to expand into the arguably much more important EPYC business. This is the company’s server business, and it enables the company to compete with Intel for the enormous $80 billion annual server market sales. Now, to be fair, this isn’t all CPU sales, but with Intel’s annual server CPU sales at $20 billion annually, it’s an enormous market for AMD (roughly 3x the company’s entire revenue).

Of course, due to the slower moving nature of the company’s here, it also takes much longer to gain a substantial foothold. However, AMD started with a 0% market share in this market - so any market share matters. From the start of EPYC, it took the company more than 2 years to grow to 3.4% of the market. However, the company is at 5% today, and the forecasts are it can grow past 10% by YE2020.

More importantly, Intel’s CEO has stated the company’s goal is to keep AMD from getting a 15-20% market share. That points to AMD’s market share being able to double going forward and indicates a peak of almost $4 billion in annual server CPU revenue. More so, given AMD’s rapid CPU growth, there’s no guarantee that Intel will be able to stop the company at 15-20%.

AMD EPYC - Advanced Micro Devices Investor Presentation

Additionally, AMD has significant room to improve margin here to Intel levels. If it increases prices to get a 60% margin, prices would have to increase from $978 to $1,467, which is still significantly below competitive products from Intel. This indicates AMD’s significant long-term earnings potential that can help generate long-term shareholder rewards.

Advanced Micro Devices GPU Segment

Moving onto AMD’s GPU segment, the company has had a tougher time being competitive, with Nvidia spending almost $3 billion in annual R&D versus half of that for AMD, which has focused on CPUs.

Nvidia Tegra 4 - PC World

Additionally, Nvidia has done a great job of expanding out of the gaming business into the artificial intelligence, self-driving, and other similar businesses. AMD, however, has remained focused on its GPU business, especially on remaining competitive with Nvidia at the lower end of things. The company has recently announced its new 5000M GPUs that will go into the MacBook Pro (AAPL).

At the same time, AMD has a number of impressive lower end GPUs. AMD recently overtook Nvidia on overall GPU market share. That’s because of AMD’s impressive position in integrated graphics (the company also makes Xbox GPUs). I expect the company will continue to maintain its low-end GPU market share going forward - which will support earnings.

However, it’s worth noting, in discrete GPUs, AMD has had a much harder time versus Nvidia. Since this is where the major profits are to be made, it’s worth looking to see how well AMD’s new 5000 series GPUs do.

Advanced Micro Devices 2020 Forecast and Cash Flow Analysis

Putting this all together, AMD has significant 2020 cash flow potential.

AMD 2020 Forecast - Advanced Micro Devices Investor Presentation

AMD expects margins to remain strong at 45%, and the number of outstanding shares to remain respectable at 1.22 billion with no dilution across the year. The company expects ~3% of pre-tax income as an expense. It’s worth noting that, in 2019, the company had a 34% operating expense as a % of revenue with a 43% margin (net 9% profit margin).

That means that, on top of 28-30% revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices expects this 12% net margin to grow to 17%. In 2019, GAAP net income was $631 million, resulting in a GAAP P/E ratio of 90 and a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 80. In 2020, this should become revenue of $8.7 billion, with net income at almost $1.5 billion. That points to a 2020 P/E ratio for the company of ~37.

This helps to show how quickly AMD’s profits are improving, which will continue going forward as the company continues to generate growing income and improve its market share. The company generating significant cash flow can generate significant cash flow for shareholders.

Going forward, the company’s revenue should continue to grow. Increasing server market share from 5% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 could push the company’s annual revenue towards $11 billion. Assuming no desktop CPU and no GPU growth, but the company’s margins approach Intel’s almost 60%, that could push annual profits past $3.5 billion, meaning a P/E ratio of 15-16 in just a few years.

This helps to show the company’s cash flow potential going forward and how AMD is continuing to revamp the company.

Advanced Micro Devices Risks

With all their optimism, there are some things to look forward too for AMD. The company has a few risks that are worth paying attention to - most importantly, the company’s valuation, semiconductor risks, and the chance for new competition.

Looking at the first one, as we saw above, the company’s P/E ratio based on 2019 GAAP EPS was 90, with the potential to decrease to 37 by 2020 and ~15-17 by 2021 to 2022. Obviously, all of this is based on continued execution by the company’s CPUs and asset base along with Intel not suddenly catching up. At the same time, it means the company will maintain its GPU market share. Again, as we discussed above, I expect this to occur, but it’s a risk that might not occur.

The second risk worth discussing is semiconductor risks. Namely, future growth in the industry - especially in CPUs. Nvidia has been pushing a model of increased GPU usage in high-end supercomputers, something that could decrease datacenter CPU demand. So far, the market has remained strong, and as we discussed above, AMD’s revenue should continue to increase. However, the chance of something like a new GPU breakthrough could remain a risk to the company.

The last risk worth discussing is the chance for new competition. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for example, one of the largest datacenter customers in the world, with its AWS business, has started looking at manufacturing its own CPUs - licensing technology from ARM and using TSM to manufacture (similar to how AMD uses TSM for its manufacturing). Amazon operates at such a scale that it’s decided the margins in the business are worth it.

As the industry continues to shift to a few high-tech customers, such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), there’s an increased chance of more companies doing this. This could hurt AMD’s position and the datacenter business.

Conclusion

AMD is continuing to revamp the company after a strong 2019. The company’s 2019 saw it capture market share, especially across the CPU business, and overtake Nvidia in the overall GPU business for the first time in a long time. The company’s continued execution in its CPU business should continue to support its long-term revenue and profits.

Going forward, the company will continue to rapidly improve its margins, potentially even reaching AMD’s margins. That, combined with growing revenue, should lead to a significant potential increase in profits. I expect the company’s P/E ratio to decrease from 90 in 2019 to 37 in 2020. By 2021-2022, this P/E ratio could decrease down to 15-18. This helps indicate how AMD is a solid long-term investment.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.