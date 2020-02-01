Canacol Energy 2020 Guidance: Free Cash Flow Funds Growth And Shareholder Returns

Long term take or pay contracts with no exposure to world commodity prices.

Investment Thesis Summary

Founded in 1970, Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas focused onshore in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has become an industry-leading natural gas supplier to the Caribbean Coast.

Canacol is a key component of regional demand, Caribbean coast gas market, with an estimated ~50% market share. This was expected to increase materially in 2019 and 2020, with management forecasting production to ramp up to ~215mmscfd by Q1 2020.

Please see our previous article for reference. Overall, Canacol looks focused on executing its solid plan expansion well. At this time, catalysts seem to be materializing, with no price reaction at all.

Q4 Earnings Estimates and 2020 Guidance

For those who don't know this company, Canacol sells 90% of its gas based on fixed-price contracts, which provides visibility of free cash flow. For these reasons, we can forecast Q4 earnings. The main variables to review are:

Production: Realized contractual natural gas sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 180, a 23% increase compared to the 146 MMscfpd in gas sales for the third quarter of 2019: Source: Author based on Company data

Forecast realized contractual gas sales for 2020, which include downtime, are expected to average approximately 205mmcfpd, representing a 37% increase over 2019.

Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties and transportation expense: ~$68.3MM vs ~$56.4MM:

Source: Author based on Company data

The average wellhead sales price for 2020, net of transportation costs where applicable, is expected to be approximately US$4.80/Mcf. That would mean a revenue of ~$300MM in 2020 vs. ~$220MM in 2019, a ~37% increase.

FFO: ~$47.8MM vs ~$36.4MM: Source: Author based on Company data

Canacol expects a material cash generation in 2020 which will allow for further flexibility in the recently renewed share buyback, dividend size, and an expanded exploration program. Funds from operations should be around ~$213MM in 2020 vs. ~$140MM in 2019, a ~52% increase.

Total capex: ~$32MM vs. ~$30MM. Canacol announces that its 2020 capital budget is $114 million, which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2020 cash flow. We expect this number to be a little bit higher than that.

Source: Company data

Interests paid are expected to be in line with Q3, that is ~$7.3MM. Again, we think debt should be reduced. Once Canacol produces an average of ~210MMcfpd, they can make $90MM in free cash flow to the firm. They will use $15MM to pay debt down. Anyway, Canacol will see a dramatic decrease in the Corporation's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, which stood at 2.3x at September 30, 2019, and is anticipated to be approximately 1.1x on December 31, 2020.

paid are expected to be in line with Q3, that is ~$7.3MM. Again, we think debt should be reduced. Once Canacol produces an average of ~210MMcfpd, they can make $90MM in free cash flow to the firm. They will use $15MM to pay debt down. Anyway, Canacol will see a dramatic decrease in the Corporation's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, which stood at 2.3x at September 30, 2019, and is anticipated to be approximately 1.1x on December 31, 2020. Dividend: Canacol announced a regular recurring quarterly dividend of $7MM quarterly dividend to be paid on December 31, 2019. This amount represents approximately C$0.052 per share or a yield of approximately 4.4% annually at current share prices.

Canacol remains focused on executing its exploration drilling program and executing the necessary agreements related to the construction of a new gas pipeline to Medellin, which will transport 100 MMcfpd of new gas sales in 2023. Charle Gamba, President and CEO of Canacol, stated:

"For 2020 the Corporation is focused on the following objectives: 1) the drilling of 12 exploration, appraisal, and development wells in a continuous program representing the largest exploration drilling program ever executed by Canacol, 2) the execution of a definitive agreement to construct a new gas pipeline from Jobo to Medellin which will increase the Corporations gas sales by an additional 100 MMscfpd in 2023 to a total sales level greater than 300 MMscfpd, 3) continuing our program of quarterly dividend payments and scheduled debt repayment, and 4) continue with our commitment of strengthening our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy and reporting to ensure successful results for our stakeholders."

Also, we expect a significant increase in an already large gas reserve for this year. As Ravi Sharma said in the conference call:

"So in regards to the reserve life index, our current reserve life index something for 15 million cubic feet a day in our current reserves that we expect for year in 2019 is 8 years. I'd like to add that we've had over 200% reserve replacement ratio over the last 5 years and we have the resources of 2.6 Tcf with historical success rate of 85%."

Source: 2019 Q3 conference call

Risks and Valuation

Of course, there are some risks we see. One of them is the infrastructure access:

Canacol is reliant on Promigas pipeline infrastructure to transport its gas to end-users.

Other key risks include Colombian geopolitical risk.

Exploration success rates.

However, Canacol foresees robust pricing on the interruptible spot market for 2020 based on:

The continuing decline of approximately 20% per year from the mature gas fields located in the Guajira, which will result in an approximately 40 MMscfpd deficit in the coastal market compared to 2019 The continuing rise in gas demand in Colombia, which averaged approximately 5% in 2019 The lack of competitor activity in Colombia, which saw no commercially successful gas wells being drilled in 2019 with the exception of those drilled by Canacol

With the following assumptions, a DCF valuation shows significant upside:

Price per MCF at $4.80 net of transportation and royalties every year until 2025. FFO to Revenue ratio at ~70%. Note, last quarter was 65%. This is a fixed cost structure, so this ratio should be even higher in Q4. Lower production than their forecasts. They expect an average production at 315mmcfpd in late 2022 (page 7). I believe we won't see that until 2024, at earliest. Total capex at $120MM every year until 2025 (page 13). 2P reserves CAGR at ~3% to 2025 (page 6).

Source: Author based on Company data

Source: Author based on Company data

Conclusion

The company is already producing more than 200mmcfpd, so by the end of 2020, Canacol liquidity will improve significantly as cash flow generation will be much higher than last year. However, the stock price performance does not correspond to its long-term fundamentals at all:

Source: Author based on Company data

We reiterate our bullish view for 2019/2020. Canacol is a company with a clear competitive advantage, management who owns ~25%, limited competition, fixed revenues, a solid drilling program, strong and predictable free cash flow generation, and now, a decent dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.