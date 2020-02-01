Norfolk Southern: 2020 Is Shaping Up To Be A Great Year

The stock is shaping up to be a huge success in 2020 as I expect the company to benefit from higher economic growth in addition to its own efficiency measures.

It's time to discuss one of my favorite stocks on the market. The Norfolk VA based railroad giant Norfolk Southern (NSC) just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Although volumes and earnings were weak, the company crushed expectations and gave a positive outlook, which was big news, given the current circumstances. The stock was up big after earnings and should further benefit from hopes of a growth bottom in the first months of 2020. In other words, Q4 was tough, but 2020 is expected to give investors reasons to continue to be bullish. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Norfolk Southern

Q4 Results & Why The Red Arrow Matters

As usual, I am going to start this article by showing you the just-released fourth-quarter earnings. EPS reached $2.55. That's 1% lower on a year-on-year basis. The graph below displays a 0% change, but official NSC data indicates a 1% decline. The slight difference is nothing more than a rounding error and can be ignored. What matters is that earnings were much higher than expected. Wall Street was looking for $2.29 per share. This makes it the strongest earnings beat since the first quarter of 2019. The other thing that matters concerning the table below is the red arrow I used to display the strong decline in quarterly EPS growth rates. The US economy peaked in the fourth quarter of 2018, as I will show you in this article. Until that point, the company has reported double-digit earnings growth in every single quarter since the growth bottom of 2016. This quickly changed as growth rates reached single-digits in Q2 of 2016 and are currently slightly negative.

Source: Estimize

Nonetheless, while I am writing this, Norfolk Southern is up almost 30% over the past 12 months. Investors have been pricing in higher growth since the start of 2019. The same goes for the entire 'stock market'. In other words, besides the fact that earnings were much stronger than expected, investors need some signs that the red line I quickly drew is about to end right now.

With all of this said, let's go to the very start of the income statement: sales. In the fourth quarter, NSC clearly felt the impact from a slower economy as total shipments were down 9% compared to the prior-year quarter. Shipments contracted in all segments. Coal shipments declined by 21%. Intermodal was down 8%, and merchandise was down 6%. In addition to that, all segments saw lower sales, resulting in total sales contraction of 7%. The good news is that revenue per unit once again increased. Norfolk Southern just reported its 12th consecutive year-on-year improvement of revenue per unit as pricing power remains a huge factor even when economic growth is down.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

That said, let's take a look at the operating ratio. This is one of the most important numbers as it shows how well a railroad is capable to turn top-line growth into operating income growth. Over the past couple of years, it happened quite a lot that lower sales were offset by a lower operating ratio. Note that the operating ratio is basically 100% minus the operating margin. In other words, a lower operating ratio indicates lower operating costs. In the case of Norfolk Southern, the operating ratio weakened and increased by 140 basis points to 64.2% in the fourth quarter. This was due to a significant property sale in 2018 that caused a tough comparison. Core improvements could not offset these headwinds. The good news is that, on a full-year basis, the operating ratio improved by 70 basis points to 64.7%. This is a record low. The same goes for full-year EPS as the first three quarters of 2019 were stronger as I showed you at the start of this article.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

What the overview above does not show well is the fact that total operating expenses were down 5% in the fourth quarter. Or to put it differently, a reduction of $206 million in total sales was partially offset by $90 million lower operating expenses. $127 million of this reduction was caused by lower employment costs (adjusted for wage inflation). Fuel contributed $52 million to this reduction whereas depreciation, purchased services and rents and materials partially offset these gains by $89 million.

Total net income was down 5% as a result of lower sales. This ended up pushing earnings per share down only 1% as the company conducted significant repurchases throughout the quarter and the entire year.

On a full-year basis, shareholder distributions accelerated from $3.0 billion to $3.6 billion. Total dividend payments fell by roughly $100 million to $844 million. 'Regular' share repurchases fell from $2.1 billion to $1.6 billion. The total payout increase was caused by an accelerated share repurchase program (called 'ASR'). This program was worth $1.2 billion. Note that total shareholder distributions were valued at 93% of total cash from operations. Free cash flow accelerated by 6% to $1.9 billion. This is a new record high.

The 2020 Outlook Matters

This part is important as it might give us some insights with regard to the end of the declining growth trend. The good news is that Norfolk Southern expects to deliver flat revenue growth in 2020. Coal is expected to continue its downtrend while merchandise and intermodal are expected to improve 'as the year progresses'.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

I have used the graph below in a number of articles and will update the graph in the first week of February. The graph displaying future and current regional business expectations shows that expectations have improved for three straight months. This is the main reason I am calling for a growth bottom in the first quarter. If this is indeed the case, I think Norfolk Southern is indeed able to achieve flat revenue growth in 2020. Even better, if growth is able to accelerate, I expect either second or third-quarter earnings to include a positive revision of expectations.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

That said, Norfolk Southern expects to improve its operating ratio by 235 basis points in 2020. That's a big deal. Especially if you consider that the company is expected to lower this ratio to less than 60% by 2021.

Takeaway

While I am writing this, Norfolk Southern is up more than 7% to a new all-time high. It's interesting how these things work, but the entire growth slowing trend starting in 2018 has not kept this cyclical stock from reaching new highs. And as contradicting as it might sound, but I completely agree with bulls. As I have a lot of long exposure myself, I think it is worth waiting for a growth bottom. Even as expectations are still low, Norfolk Southern should be able to report higher earnings in 2020 as further efficiency gains will support flat sales growth. On top of that, it is likely that sales will end up being positive if the growth bottom is for real. I expect that to be the real reason investors and traders are pushing this stock currently to new highs.

Source: FINVIZ

On top of that, I do not consider a PE ratio of 20.0 to be a very big deal here. The only problem that comes with this slightly elevated valuation is that we desperately need a growth bottom. However, in this case, it applies to the entire stock market and is currently backed by bottoming leading indicators.

So, all things considered, I expect Norfolk Southern to keep winning in 2020.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.