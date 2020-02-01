AMD Stock Might Have Climbed Too Fast Despite Solid Performance In 2019

However, the stock might have risen too fast for the market to digest. The valuation leaves little room for error.

AMD reported its Q4 results wrapping up a stellar year in 2019, but investors start to cash out

As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported its Q4 2019 results, beating on EPS and on revenue, there is little doubt left, even among the harshest critics, that the company has been on the right track over the recent years.

In the quarter, the company increased its revenue by a hefty 50% year over year, and this time, the results are not even skewed by the ephemeral crypto-related sales. Moreover, AMD has improved its margins, further reduced debt burden, and lowered its operating expenses without sacrificing on research and development. However, the stock still went down more than 4.5% after hours, with significant volume of shares being sold.

The stock also gapped down significantly at the market open, indicating there is a possibility of a further sell-off in the near future.

Although AMD is definitely influenced by the modest Q1 2020 guidance, the primary reason for the drop is likely to be the much-needed correction for the stock that has soared 51% over the last 6 months and 150% over the year. In other words, the price has likely jumped too fast too high, and some consolidation should be expected at the current levels. Let us dive more into the details.

The recent quarter was great from a financial standpoint

There is no doubt Q4 2019 was a successful quarter for AMD from the financial point of view. Although the revenue growth figures are not that impressive on an annual basis (sales went up 4% in 2019 YoY), the recent quarter saw revenue soaring by 50% YoY.

From here, it seems that the momentum is starting to catch on again after several quarters of negative or low revenue growth due to the "crypto hangover." The term explains the situation in which the market was flooded with second-hand inventory after crypto miners sold their tech stack as cryptocurrency prices went down from the highs.

Even more importantly, AMD continued to improve its margins, laying out the foundation for an even more improved profitability in 2020. Hence, AMD's gross margin went up from 38% in Q4 2018 to 45% in Q4 2019, a 7 percentage points expansion. The company's operating margin increased from just 2% in the last quarter of 2018 to 16.3% now. It should also be noted it was only in 2017 that the company has started to demonstrate positive EPS after years of negative numbers. All these points show that the transformation the company has gone through deserves the elevated level of attention it gets from the media and investors.

Regarding the balance sheet, things also look positive. AMD's cash position went up by 36% from $1078 million in 2018 to $1466 million in 2019, while total debt was reduced from $1250 to just $486, making financial risk significantly less critical.

The only possible concern could be the sharp increase of 50% in accounts receivable, which could be the sign of limited efficiency in payments management. Considering the significant increase in revenue in the latest quarter, relative figures do not seem serious on a quarterly basis. However, it should still be noted that accounts receivable went up from 19% of annual revenue in 2018 to more than 27% of annual revenue in 2019, while payables decreased from 8% to 3% in the same period.

Several catalysts await AMD in 2020, including the new console cycle

In terms of business prospect, 2020 is likely to be another successful year for AMD due to several catalysts.

First of all, AMD is set to become more competitive in the mobile CPU space, since the company is moving Ryzen 4000 series processors to a superior Zen 2 architecture, after Ryzen 3000 being based on the previous Zen+ technology. This will enhance AMD's laptop performance significantly and help the company compete with Intel (INTC) in the space, providing additional revenue opportunities. Some details on the topic can be found in the video below.

Moreover, AMD continues its battle for the share in the server market, and this could bring even more gains in 2020. Hence, the company plans its 3rd generation of EPYC processors, codenamed Milano and based on Zen 3 architecture, to be released in 2020, with Zen 4 based EPYC Genoa planned out for 2021.

Most importantly, though, AMD can expect a significant and probably unprecedented boost from the Semi-Custom segment in 2020 thanks to several design wins. These include the new generation of game consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X which are set to release at the end of 2020, and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud gaming platform Stadia which is planned to launch its public service sometime this year. This topic was analyzed in detail in one of my previous articles: AMD: A Significant Boost From One Segment Awaits In 2020.

However, AMD's valuation looks stretched and leaves no room for error

Although AMD's performance has been solid over the last years and more catalysts are yet to come in 2020, the stock valuation looks stretched at the moment. Most fundamental expansion opportunities, like the next console cycle, will not have an obvious effect on the results at the moment, which means they are not likely to trigger another explosive growth of the stock price in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, the peer analysis of multiples shows that AMD is one of the most highly valued stocks on the market, with a P/E ratio of 81 and relatively low EBITDA margin. With the stock price of $54, AMD would also have a forward P/E ratio of 48, which is a significant number, given the company guides revenue to grow 28-30% in 2020. From here, the chip-maker needs to grow its margins aggressively in order to justify high earnings multiple.

I also updated my DCF model for AMD that I used for the scenario modelling in my previous article, incorporating the latest financial and balance sheet data. Taking the latest risk-free rate of 1.6% (which is the current 10-year treasury yield) and updating the necessary positions with the latest numbers, I modelled the possible scenarios of AMD's future in order to understand the level of expectations that is currently priced in.

As a result, it is established that the current stock price implies an ideal scenario in which AMD expands its EBITDA margin rapidly from current 15.5% to at least 35% by the end of 2024, maintaining an average revenue growth of 30%. It should be noted that, although this scenario is still possible, the circumstances must be almost ideal for that to happen.

Again, AMD has surprised many critics over the recent years, having performed exceptionally well under the stiff competition from the likes of Intel and Nvidia (NVDA). The company's excellent technological achievements, including the ability to build its products upon the efficient 7nm process with low costs, have justified the sharp increase in AMD stock price over the recent years.

However, a 150% jump in just one year might be a bit too much for the market to digest at the moment. Therefore, it can be expected the stock might enter a period of consolidation at the price levels of $42-47. Any level below this range could be considered as a good investment opportunity.

