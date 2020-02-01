Stocks Aren't Overvalued Relative To Inflation

A never-ending parade of articles has appeared in the mainstream press in recent weeks proclaiming that stocks are at their most “overvalued” levels of the past two decades. These alarming pronouncements have convinced many investors that the stock market is setting up for a bear market at some point in the coming months. What these articles fail to mention, however, is that the all-important inflation factor can serve to mitigate lofty equity valuations. And as I’ll explain here, there are plenty of factors right now which undermine the bears’ thesis that the U.S. stock market is overvalued.

Increasingly, analysts are worried that the stock market has become too richly valued. They cite as evidence metrics which suggest that stocks are at their most overvalued in nearly two decades. This worry was profiled by a Jan. 29 FactSet Insight article, which observed that the S&P 500 recently has reached its highest forward 12-month P/E ratio since 2002. According to FactSet’s John Butters:

The forward 12-month P/E ratio of 18.7 on January 17 was above the four most recent historical averages for the S&P 500: 5-year (16.7), 10-year (14.9), 15-year (14.5), and 20-year (15.5). In fact, this marked the first time the forward 12-month P/E had been equal to (or above) 18.7 since May 28, 2002 (also 18.7).

FactSet further noted that information technology stocks had the highest forward P/E ratio of the 11 S&P sectors, at 22.9, followed by consumer discretionary (22.6), utilities (20.5), and consumer staples (20.4). The lowest forward P/E sector was the financials at 13.4. All 11 sectors, however, sported forward P/E ratios that were above the 20-year average.

Source: FactSet

However, FactSet also qualified its statement about high valuations with an observation that the S&P’s forward 12-month P/E ratio “was still well below the peak P/E ratio (of the past 20 years) of 24.4 recorded on March 24, 2000.” The evidence I’ll present here will suggest that there’s enough wiggle room for the S&P to move even higher in the coming months without exceeding the 24.4 forward 12-month P/E ratio from the year 2000.

Analysts at Bank of America also recently pointed out that based on another metric, the price-earnings to growth ratio (or PEG ratio), the stock market is at its most “overvalued” condition of the last 34 years. The PEG ratio was recently seen at 1.8, which is the richest value for this metric since 1986. Based on the classical interpretation of this indicator, the current PEG ratio suggests that stocks are expensive compared to the rate at which earnings are expected to grow in the future.

Commenting on the current PEG ratio, BofA strategist Savita Subramanian was quoted in a CNBC article as saying, “The S&P 500 is running on fumes,” and warned there could be “some multiple compression” at some point this year.

Taking the overvaluation theme one step further, Goldman Sachs analysts recently stated that the stock market has reached record size compared to the size of the U.S. economy. Commenting on the U.S. equity market cap-to-GDP ratio making a record high, Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group CIO Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani noted that similarly lofty valuations of past years “have weighed on equity returns over the subsequent five years and lowered the odds of positive outcomes.”

Source: CNBC

Yet despite the elevated valuations mentioned above, there are some key factors which differentiate today’s stock market from the market climate of past years when valuations reached similar levels. When it comes to evaluating stocks, inflation is one of the most important considerations. Stocks hate inflation, and nothing kills a bull market faster than even the hint of increasing inflation. Rising interest rates are also a reflection of the market’s expectations for inflation, so when either consumer prices or interest rates are increasing, investors tend to become very nervous and sell stocks.

To that end, there is no hint that inflation is anywhere on the horizon based on prevailing interest rates or other inflation gauges. For instance, the current U.S. inflation rate has remained stubbornly below 2% for years. This is well below the long-term average inflation rate of 3.22% and is also below inflation levels which preceded past bear markets and economic recessions.

The Fed’s target inflation rate of 2% is based on the personal consumption expenditures deflator (PCED) measure of inflation, shown below. With the inflation rate under this target, investors won’t have to actively worry about the Fed raising interest rates anytime soon. Higher rates have often proven to be a bull killer, so the lack of incentive for rate increases on the Fed’s part should serve as a mitigating factor for currently high P/E ratios. As Ed Yardeni observed,

“For the stock market, ‘inflation’ is the word. As long as it remains persistently below 2.0%, the Fed will remain on hold.”

Source: Yardeni Research

Another reflection of how low inflation is right now is the current level for U.S. government bond yields. Treasury yields were much higher in 2002 when the S&P 500’s forward P/E ratio was similar to today’s P/E ratio. In 2002, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fluctuated between 5.4% and 3.6%, averaging 4.5% for the year. Today, by contrast, Treasury yields are falling with the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) hitting 15.94 (or 1.59%) on Jan. 29 and averaging 2.05% for the past one year. That’s well below historical standards and is one reason why stocks have been able to remain at such lofty valuations for so long.

Source: BigCharts

While forward P/E ratios are high by historical standards, other important metrics suggest that stocks are still fairly valued. Consider forward revenues, which also continue to set record highs. Forward revenues are regarded by many analysts as a coincident indicator for reported revenues. As long as they’re still rising, the stock market is considered to be in a good position from a fundamental perspective.

Source: Yardeni Research

Forward earnings are rising, hitting a record high as recently as Jan. 9, according to Yardeni. This is significant, given that forward earnings are regarded by many analysts as a leading indicator for actual earnings.

While some researchers continue to focus their attention on the negative aspects of the U.S. equity market, there’s still plenty of fundamental evidence that supports the bullish thesis. Low interest rates and a low inflation rate, coupled with rising forward revenues and earnings, will negate lofty P/E ratios and other metrics which – when taken out of context – suggest that stocks are too expensive.

Inflation is one of the chief considerations for whether or not stocks can continue rising. And with a below-normal inflation rate, the odds of a bear market occurring anytime soon are slim indeed. A bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward stocks is therefore still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.