Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF) CEO Jozsef Varadi on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCPK:WZZAF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jozsef Varadi - CEO

Iain Wetherall - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Simpson - Goodbody

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Michael Kuhn - Société Générale

Robin Byde - Cantor Fitzgerald

Najet El Kassir - Bank of America

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Wizz Air Full Year 2020 Third Quarter Results. For the first half, the participants will be in listen-only mode and after there will be a question-and-answer session and just to you remind you, this is being recorded.

So, today I'm pleased to present Jozsef Varadi, CEO. Please begin.

Jozsef Varadi

Good everyone. Thanks for joining this press conference. So, we are reporting Q3 fiscal '20 results. So, this is the October-December quarter 2019. I think we are reporting very solid set of results in this quarter kind of similar to previous report and quarters. But importantly, we delivered 23% passenger growth in this quarter, but not only we delivering that growth we also increased unit revenue performance, which is a rare combination, especially at that level of growth.

Our cost performance was very strong, so one of the fundamental drivers of profitability in the period. Exterior costs came down by almost 6% in the quarter, and as a result of an improved cost position and improved received position, our profitability went out by around $21 million versus a breakeven result in the previous year. We continued to expand across our business across our network by launching over 100 new routes what we've already launched for fiscal '20.

We also made a significant announcement to establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Airline, Wizz Wizz Airline subsidiary in joint venture basically with the Abu Dhabi government and we expect that initiative to take off towards the end of the year in the current calendar year. Also, we are raising our guidance from previously 335 to 353, 355 and this is obviously a reflection of improving performance what we've already delivered and also our view on what we are seeing for the remainder of the financial year.

So, moving on to the next slide, this is Page 3. As you can see a summary of the business, so you can see that we delivered over 10 million passengers in the quarter. Our aircraft count gone up to 120 aircrafts, that's 14 aircrafts more than in previous year. We kept adding airports to our franchise by opening 10 new airports, and of course with the growth of capacity, we also grew the number of employees and we are nearing 5,000 people in the Company.

We are in one more country to the geography what we cover. Load factor performance was very strong. So, we kept improving our load factory production 92.5%, 1.1 percentage point more than a year before. And quite impressively, we increased utilization significantly to nearly 12 hours, that's a 5% improvement versus the same period last year.

Regulatory was unchanged. It's very high level a 99.8%, that's one of the highest in the industry. But importantly, we were able to increase on-time performance by almost 2 percentage point to 282 point. As you recall, we have made a number of investment into improving our on-time performance, so we created more operational resilience ourselves. And as a result, we were able to improve the operating performance of the airline.

And with this headline, I would just turn it over to Iain, who will take us through the financial results.

Iain Wetherall

Good morning everybody. Moving on to Slide 4. So, in terms of the financial performance of the three month ended 31st December 2019, as Jozsef highlighted, 14 extra aircrafts that created that created 22% additional fee growth, load factors were heavily up by 1.1 percentage points to 92.5. So, that is additional load factor [indiscernible] passenger growth with a very healthy 23% sort of way outstripping, whatever you're seeing from a competition. A slightly high stage length around about 20 kilometers, meant ASK growth was around about 22%.

In terms of financial numbers, that led to €637.3 million of revenue for the year with the net profit €21.4 million for the quarter. When you look at the building blocks of our margin, it's pleasing to see the RASK was at 1.9%. Ex-fuel-CASK was an impressive 5.6% lower, fuel CASK 5% higher. We can talk about the guidance that we're giving which is plus 7% for the full year, which meant all in CASK is down 2%, so a very good strong margin performance for those three months.

Moving on to Slide 5. 47% of our revenue in the third quarter came from ancillary, so another very strong quarter in terms of ancillary revenue generation. The change in cabin bag policy, the year-on-year essentially ended in November. So, the third quarter was the last lapping effect. Healthy to see the ancillary revenue per pax was up 11%. Ticket per pax [audio gap] 22%, 23% passenger growth, and still delivering a plus 1.2% in revenue per pax is a very strong performance.

A lot of you we're asking how that's going to be tracking going into the fourth quarter. The way I would model it is, ticket revenue will continue around about the minus 4% level, but the ancillary continues to be healthy at around about 5%. So, certainly, the €1 per pax looks to be fairly straightforward to achieve in the fourth quarter. That will give us around about a 1% increase in RASK about 0.5%, 1% increase in RASK in the fourth quarter.

A little bit more color, in terms of the ancillaries on to Slide 6. Again, up €3 per pax, which is great to see €0.5 came from banks. Again, a trend that's great to see after a 5 or 6 years of declining bag revenues. The value-add was 2.5 of which around about half of it continues to come from the bundles, half of it continues to come from the priority boarding products.

And again, when you look at the charts on the right, it's pleasing to see, yes, we made a decision to remove the last cabin bag over a year ago. You can see the negative drag that had on ancillary per pax. That is more than compensated once that policy was changed in November 2018. So good see healthy ancillary revenue generation trending higher, and if you model for next year, certainly, we feel confident plus of one year per pax in fiscal '21.

Moving on to the next important Slide. Again, as Jozsef highlighted, the ex-fuel CASK was 5.6% to nearly 6%. So all-in CASK was down 2.1%, which is great for our margins. In terms of the breakdown of that, generally speaking, I'd say a fairly strong performance across the board. Utilization in the quarter was up 5%. So, when you're looking for the full year, we'll be looking to utilization of 4% around about 12.5 hours, so good to get that metrics back on track.

The fuel CASK, you can see €0.06 higher. We're guiding 7% increase in fuel CASK for full year. Half of this is coming from carbon. So of that 7%, 3.5% is coming from carbon costs. Around about 2% is going to come from the dollar, so the dollar has strengthened. The dollar has strengthened a couple of percent. So, that's coming through the headwind on the fuel cost and actual liquid that goes in the aircraft is about 1%. So, that's how you get to 7%.

But overall, the increased utilization is really helped to drive those unit costs low whether it's stock cost, whether it's airport handling, whether it's depreciation. On the net financing chart, also we benefited from interest income which I was previously highlight that we hold the majority of our cash amount in dollars and shareholder benefiting from the interest income that's generated in that. So, net, net a very strong performance on the cost side of the equation.

Moving on to Slide 8, again, I think it's very helpful. Just to give you a flavor of what the future holds. The first point is that, we have a fantastic aircraft order, that's going to be delivering a cost savings going forward. It's fair to say, there are challenges in the supply chain, so actually predicting to an aircraft delivery is a little bit difficult.

In terms of fiscal '21, we have negotiated and contracted the delivery schedule. We will be taking a few more A320. We will prefer to take A321, but obviously, we need to deliver the seat growth. So, when modeling fiscal '21, I think 15% ASK growth is probably the right number. We would like to grow faster if we can aircraft, but that seems to be getting harder and harder as we get into fiscal '21.

I think one thing I would highlight is that. When we step change in the seat counts, if you look between fiscal '21 and '22, seat count within A321 and the NEOs goes from 47% to 59%, that was a significant step change in our ex-fuel CASK and that will flow through from the margin performance.

Moving on to Slide 9. So, essentially, the guidance is stable -- not huge change. So, ex-fuel CASK, we're now seeing minus 1 from slightly negative, slightly negative. So basically that's an improvements I would say. So, the negative would have been minus 0.5%. So, we're seeing minus 1%. Obviously, if we can do better, we will, but essentially we're pretty much locked in now for the remainder of the financial year.

In terms of the revenue per ASK, slightly positive. This has been fairly consistent. Jozsef might highlight from some of the revenue environment, but essentially the revenue per ASK what we saw at the beginning of the year, seems to deliver. So, we are very pleased with that forecasting.

The effective tax rate, I've indicated, with which UK slightly higher tax environment, so the tax rate is starting to tick-up a little bit. But with Abu Dhabi, there would be a negating effect on that. So in terms of modeling, maybe the step up in tax rate is not as big as 1% per year, which is what I previously indicated, but the effective tax rate for fiscal 20 is about 0.5%, so up to close to 5%.

And then in terms of the net profit range, yes, we have increased that. The way I would look at it is, we sort of always highlight what could go wrong in fourth quarter whether it's disruption cost, whether it's capacity intensity, whether it's fuel spike, whatever. So far so good, the first nine months during bag, January is practically in the bag. It's a fairly mild winter.

So, from a cost perspective, we feel very confident and that's given us a confidence to give that fairly tight range. If there is any outperformance, it will come to the revenue side. We will have to see how that place through in February and March.

So, with that guidance table, I'll pass back over to Jozsef.

Jozsef Varadi

Thank you, Iain. So if you Slide 10, you can see the capacity environment, how it's been changing over a year, I mean, you can clearly see that the overall capacity environment has become increasingly benign going into fiscal '20 and we are expecting a similar picture going into fiscal '21.

As a result, essentially, Wizz Air is delivering most of the growth in Central and Eastern Europe while we used to be around 25% of the growth pattern onto fiscal 19. We stepped up because all the capacity came down to around 60%. I think we clearly communicated that we were trying to take advantage of the situation and we will need to make sure that we are growing more than what we would have planned otherwise.

That's why we talked the internal capacity growth and we are now reporting 23% of feature growth in the third quarter and something similarly come out on the fourth quarter. So, we are basically reinvesting goal improved, market position and our improved profitability into further growth, which obviously the business we benefit from going into the next financial year.

So going onto Page 11, so just showing how we are growing this business. As usual, it is a low risk growth profile. So, 86% of incremental capacity has been put on increasing frequencies of existing routes and showing existing airport, and 14%, we are putting off for bringing new airports into the franchise. That profile has been fairly consistent over the years.

In terms of markets to grow, Vienna continues to be a very important market from our standpoint. So, we are delivering heavy growth. We're adding 4 aircrafts in fiscal '20 and fiscal '21. Poland is a very important market as well. So, you can see we're adding total of 6 aircrafts in Poland over these two years.

And Balkan region is also important for growth. So, we are growing Moldavia we are growing Romania. We are growing Bulgaria, Macedonia. So, the whole region has been a great source for growth in the current financial year and going into fiscal '21 itself, and we also grow Budapest, Hungary. So, it is a balanced growth across a number of bases across the number of countries.

And as a matter of fact, I would say that the business will be capable of growing more, should we have more access to new aircraft, but you will know the industry situation with regards to new aircraft delivery. So, we are somewhat contained. But having said all of that, most of that issue has been mitigated by extending existing leases of aircrafts. We also added one new country to the franchise that's Armenia, and we are very pleased with the initial reactions of the market there.

So moving on to the next slide, Slide 7. So with the Abu Dhabi, we are extremely excited about, this is a joint venture investment with one of the flagship investment terms of the Abu Dhabi government, Abu Dhabi Developments Holding Company. We there hold 70% of the economic interest while Abu Dhabi holds 30% of the underlying economic interest.

It is a seamless execution of business models. So you would not notice any difference between Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air UK or Wizz Air Hungary. Same brand, same operating system as an airline, and I think same service, how it comes across with the passengers.

We expect the airline to take off towards the end of the year, around October, November time subject to legal proceedings and licensing, but we believe we are on good track to deliver this initiative. Where we're at right now, we have signed a letter of intent, which we are now turning into firm legal documentations.

We have received a government decree that declares Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a national carrier of the UAE. So, from a legal perspective, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, we will have the same standing as Ethihad, Emirates, Air Arabia or flydubai in theUAE. So we would be a national carrier of the UAE. And we're just going through the normal process to make sure that we have the airline up and running. So on the one hand, as I said, we're going through the documentation processes and slowly but surely we will start putting people on the ground in Abu Dhabi and we will start building up the organization, needed to start the airline to towards end of the year.

Moving on to the next slide, Page 13. I think Vienna has been very topical in the industry. I mean, as I said for decades, nothing happened in the Vienna and all of a sudden everyone showed up. I think we're now starting seeing the dust settling down from airlines have started contracting in a quite significant way.

Eurowings, LEVEL, Vueling, easyJet. They are all in contraction mode in Vienna and there are three airlines that keep pushing the lines Lauda, [indiscernible] Ophelia airlines Austrian and ourselves. We firmly believe that Wizz Air is structure [indiscernible] in Vienna. Actually, we're the only airline not losing money.

In Vienna, we have been able to ramp up operations very quickly to quite a significant volume just over 18 to 24 months without losing money while all others are losing their share. I mean some numbers came out on Eurowings and Lauda. So, they are losing tens of millions if not hundreds of millions by completing in Vienna.

The reason we are not losing is that we think we have a proposition to the market which excel anyone else. We are flying in all A231 fleet. I mean A321 is the most economically efficient aircraft type today versus a very mix old fleet competition of both LOT and Ophelia airlines. So we gained a lot of economic advantage coming through the fleet.

As a result, with a significant margin, we're the lowest producer in the market in Vienna and obviously makes us very resilient from a financial standpoint while all other are losing, we're still breaking given on financial performance and this is a heavily ramping our business. We ramped up capacity from nothing to 4 million seats, just over 18 months by launching 49 routes to 27 countries.

I mean, that's very significant, we've never done it in a magnitude like this before and we have been very impressed by the market reaction and the financial result coming out of that. And also very importantly, we are the lowest emitter amongst all the airlines in Vienna and we're seeing the sustainability is an issue, which industry needs to face and each of the airlines needs to deal with. So, we are very well positioned structurally to win Vienna no only short-term but also the longer run.

Moving to the next slide, Page 14. We have communicated this, but I think it is worth reenforcing. Wizz Air is the greenest airline carriers in Europe again with a significant margin. A few months ago, we started reporting our environmental footprint print. You can see that we are leading the pack quite a very big versus the entire industry. The more legacy, you are as a business, diverse you become with regard to impact of the environment.

We firmly believe that the industry should take certain actions to immediately affect the environmental footprints like vendoring business person shortfall, And I was just taking a flight this morning and two things happened on that flight. I was flying Lufthansa from Munich to Eplatures. And business class was that empty, not a single person. Eight rows were dedicated for business class and there was not a single person sitting on business class. It was an A319 with 940 seats, 22 passengers set on the flight.

I mean what the sense of to forming the flight like this, what's the sense of, giving leg room and empty middle seats for business class. The way you affect the environment with that model is twice or three times bigger than an economic class passenger we carry. So that was quite a horrific experience from that perspective.

And if you look at our environmental performance, actually, we have been on a continuous decline on our footprint and we are expecting a further 30% CO2 reduction within the decade by 2030, but we are taking sustainability beyond environmental concerns. We are heavily focused on our impact on the economy. We have created a number of airports and we have put those airports on the map aviation, fundamental affecting the economy prospects, the culture prospect, the connectivity prospect of those region.

I mean, you can look at regional Poland, regional Romania and some other places; Wizz Air has become the economic engine of those areas. We are very keen on managing people and three people appropriately. We are the only airline in Europe non-unionized and believe me, it doesn't happen incidentally. It happens because we look after powerful people and we have a number of initiatives in place to make sure that people are engaged, people are engaged properly, and they see prospect in their life by engaging with Wizz.

So that brings me to the last slide, Page 15 to give you some closing comments. As you can see through the presentation, it was a great quarter for Wizz. We delivered industry leading growth and margins. Both the revenue side of the equation as well as the unit cost side of the equation performed very strongly despite the 23% passenger growth we were able to improve unit revenues by 2% and we were able to cut actually ex-fuel unit costs by around 6%.

As a result, we delivered significant improvements on profitability. We ended up with €21 million net profit in the quarter. We made an announcement on a highly exciting initiative for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which essentially is going to shift the center of our aviation world from West to East, which we think is right way to go for the long run.

And we believe that Wizz Air as a model is a unique proposition in the industry to deliver significant shareholder value going forward, given the fleet holder, fleet holder on hand, given the effectiveness and efficiency of the business models and the growth prospect of the business going forward. And as a result of this strong performance, we are increasing the guidance to €350 million to €355 million.

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. We will now open up for Q&A sessions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is over the line of Mark Simpson with Goodbody. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Simpson

A couple of questions. First one on fuel. Your guidance remains at plus 7 unit costs. Your run rate for the first 9 months is plus 5.3, implying plus 12.5% in Q4. I'm assuming there is a carbon cost components on that, but can just give us a bit more detail around that Q4 unit cost picture? In terms of the Vienna obviously ramp up there, can you just give us an idea of where total capacity is? I think you were looking to push aircraft in there in order to secure the capacity available but is that a maturing market in terms of future growth? And then, finally, early days I note, but what's the trend in terms of pricing into the summer? You've got the market-wide European capacity obviously looking favorable. Can you give us an idea of what you're saying through your early bookings?

Iain Wetherall

Good morning, Mark. On the fuel CASK and I'll pass the other two questions over Jozsef. Actually, what you are seeing in Q4, the real headwind is the dollar. So, when you look at the full year as I highlighted, it's plus 7%, 3.5% of that's coming from carbon, 2% of its coming from dollar. And about 1% or 1.5% is coming purely from the fuel price, all the hedged fuel price.

The strong gains that we made on our FX program would have been felt in the first half, is the second half where we're less hedged and we're paying more the 110 to 112 levels. So, that's really the reason why you're seeing the negative performance in the fourth quarter, but on an annual basis, plus 7% is as I highlighted. Half of it is a carbon, 2% of it is the dollar and 1% and 1.5% is the fuel price.

So, with regard to the Vienna capacity, as the market is maturing, I'm not sure whether this is because of normal demand trends that naturally, the market. I think this is more on the base of administrative burden put in place by the airport. So, now the airport is getting started with managing the growth and accommodating the growth of airlines. So, there are some barriers coming into play that will limit airlines I think to grow Vienna.

I think we would like to put more growth into Vienna. I don't know whether we can, but we will have available to do that. So with that regard, I think Vienna is going to be maturing market, but again, I'm not sure that this is matching on the right basis. It is going to be forced by the airport capacity constraints.

With regard to summer bookings, actually, we are very upbeat with what we are seeing so far, but early days, so I wouldn't jump into conclusion. But clearly, we see that the overall capacity environment is fairly benign as a result. And I think one more important thing is that, many of the airlines including ourselves react to the shortage of new aircraft deliveries by extending older aircraft in operation.

As a result, unit cost in the industry we creep up simply because there are more old aircraft being operated than otherwise planned. I think we are somewhat uniquely positioned in that game because we continue to take quite a number of new aircraft deliveries. So, we will be able to reduce unit costs going further.

And as a result, we are simply just becoming more competitive than what used to be. So basically our improved competitiveness and the overall decline on market growth, in Center and east Europe, we think that the demand side of the equation is going to improve in summer 2020 versus last summer and we're already seeing the first reflections of the true price. So, we are seeing prices up 5% to 6%. But again, early stage, we don't have a lot of bookings seen, but what we will be seeing that's better than expected with quite a margin.

Mark Simpson

That's very helpful. Thanks. Can I just get back to into some of the carbon costs, I mean, can you just give us an idea of how far forward you hedged? How you manage that, because I think you've been talking about another significant step up in carbon costs for your next fiscal year?

Iain Wetherall

Yes. So in terms of modeling, I would say the carbon bill for fiscal '21, we're looking at it now is around about €100 million, €95 million to €100 million. And that's a quarter of our profitability, which is pretty shocking. And you then have across Europe, a lot of these countries raising carbon taxes or eco taxes whether it's Germany, Austria, Switzerland or whatever. So, quite well, this is money's going, we're not really sure.

So in fiscal '21, around about €100 million is the carbon cost. Two things that are happening next year, one is the cost here is still a bit of a question mark. So, we have to see how that will cost you means is a very non-EU like Poland in the scope. So that's an additional step up in costs. That may or may not be implemented. So clearly, there's a little bit of outsiders if that's not implemented, but the carbon costs are tracking high.

In terms of forward hedging, I mean, it's fairly similar to our current hedging program will be around about 50% hedged for the next 12 months of fiscal '21.

Mark Simpson

Perfect thanks.

Iain Wetherall

At or around the current price which €24-€25.

Mark Simpson

Yes.

Operator

Okay. So, we're now over to the line of Ross Harvey from Davy. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ross Harvey

Two questions for me. The first one is in relation to this slower growth that you just spoke about from yourself and across the industry into FY '21. How should we think about in terms of an impact on your own unit costs? And secondly, you've obviously got significant interest income coming from U.S. dollar deposit. What's duration is that land tied to? And are you impacted by the lower yield curve versus what would have been last May when we originally spoke about this?

Iain Wetherall

I think with regard to growth and unit cost, we're planning on delivering around 15% growth in fiscal '21. This is a little lower than what we delivered across the last few years, but it is in line with our long term growth trajectory. I think they have been always talking about 15% growth for this business is capable of delivering on a structural basis. We stopped it simply because we felt that we have more opportunities in the last few years, but I think around 15% growth is something what you can model.

With regards to unit cost as I said, we have some inflationary pressure on a few items but given the continuing conversions into A350 still bringing in quite a number of new aircrafts, some of them will be A320s. We believe that we're going to need to deliver a declining unit excluding unit cost performance in fiscal '21. So I think it will be targeting another percentage point on that. SOI think that's what I would model in your case.

Jozsef Varadi

On the interest income in absolute terms €44 million is probably about the level this year and also next year so that was half of percent, so essentially we would have felt that, but these balance will be slightly higher. So, in absolute term, I would year-over-year it would be the same and around about 44 million.

Operator

Okay. Next question is from the line of Jarrod Castle at UBS. Please go ahead, Jarrod. Your line is open.

Jarrod Castle

Good morning. Obviously, your fleet portfolio has been changing somewhat over each quarter in terms of number of clients, the mix of clients. Two questions related to that, I mean, first is kind of previous expectations of exciting the cost control. How that's kind of impact do you thinking over the medium-term? And then secondly, what does this mean for kind of some form of compensation of it from Airbus? Second kind of question just the recent news about LOT and Condor, how you think about it from a competitive position and kind of summer kind of initiative? And then just lastly, congratulations on Abu Dhabi, but just looking ahead in terms of the medium-term, would you be looking to do further JVs outside of Europe? Could you look forward maybe like Africa or further east?

Jozsef Varadi

Okay. So let me take these questions. So, with regard to the fleet profile, yes, it is changing because the circumstances are changing and the industry's ability to deliver aircraft is changing. So, we have been requesting the order book with Airbus. Two significant impacts of that restructuring, one is that short-term, we will take more AAAs countries, simply because, we have access to A320 Airbus in better shape with regard to delivering A320s from A321 and medium and longer term we have converted all of our A320 positions in to A321.

So, what you are seeing is that, short-term we are slowing a little bit on A321 conversion but for the medium to long-term so three and more out, we are thinking to prepare on a A321 delivery program. I mean you can see structurally, we're going to be converting 80% to 85% of the fleet into A321. So, essentially, Wizz, we will be accommodated A321 airline and not A320 airline. As we speak today, we are close to 50% of the fleet flown on A321 fleet.

As we have said, the A321 is hugely exciting to us because we believe with lower the unit cost and so far we have been able to convert the business area very successfully without losing traffic. As a matter of fact, our load factor has been constantly increasing is quietly around A321 conversion.

With regard to compensation composition Airbus, yes, I mean, we are getting composition, but I don't think we are driven by this or driven for this . We would love to fly the aircraft and I think we will be able to make more money by flying passengers and getting compensated by Airbus. So, this is not exciting. I think this is some damage control in a way, but our motivation is to get the aircraft and fly the aircraft and grow the franchise of Wizz Air as opposed to betting on compensation. But, yes, I mean we are getting some compensation.

But don't think of it like, this is a significant level of profitability. We would be making more money be flying the aircraft as opposed to just getting compensated. So, LOT and Condor, yes, I think these two northwest airlines. To be honest, I mean LOT has been on state aid and state sponsorship for years. You may recall that they received €400 million of loan from the Polish Government and then Poland reorganized LOT to some other businesses into a holding company to make sure that they channel profitability into covering loss making.

And on that basis, they started expanding the business. The EU, we're talking about market principles when it comes to state aid, but it does very little to actually at here countries to that I mean just look at the recent trends. The U.K. bailing out Flybe, Germany bailing out Condor. LOT having been sponsored constantly by the state, now Romania is bailing out Tarom. Alitalia is flying which is a bit of a joke. I mean, a few years ago, everyone believes that Alitalia was over, it's still flying.

So I think the EU has kind of matched it down on some fundamental principles and that creates some frustration in the system. So this is the low side of it. The counter side of it is that, I don't understand by the term of state intervenes, I mean, who needs Condor. I mean, Germany is a competitive market. The market would have taken care of Condor. Now, the German government decided to go out to step in.

So basically what's happening now is that, two kinds of northwest airlines are getting combined, none of them, neither of them is basically capable of surviving on market. And so, they both are on state support. So I don't think this is going to be a great business. And I don't think this is the rise of a new formidable structure competitor here. It reminds me to what Wizz was doing a few decades ago, and what Etihad has was doing over the last 3-5 years and you can see the result of each of those.

With regards to Abu Dhabi, I think Abu Dhabi is a unique opportunity for Wizz. I mean, structurally, we are very excited about opportunities going further East. And we are more excited going further East than going West. If you look at the west side of Europe, you see infrastructure constraints on airports on ATC, you see increasing tax burdens, you see increasing regulatory burdens, a lot of social pressure, supply chains and social pressure on kind of bending the infrastructure development.

No new infrastructure developments in many in many areas. And at the same time going is East, you see that aviation is still see as an economic engine as a driver of society as a driver of connectivity, and we are very excited about some of these opportunities. I mean, just look at a few of them. So Abu Dhabi is now seeing --we are now the largest international airline in Israel five years ago that's not competing. So we have based in Ukraine, we have a base in Georgia. Now we are adding Armenia.

There are tolls between Ukraine and the EU, that Ukraine made sure and Europe can open skies within six months. We just made announcements on our St. Peter's group as partially opening the market. And Central Eastern Europe continues to remain the largest source of growth for the business. So, we have plenty of growth opportunities. And at the moment, we surely think because we don't have enough capacity to also tackle all those growth opportunities.

So I can't predict exactly what the future brings, but certainly I see more and more initiatives that favor old business model that favor the growth serving coming off in these, and we are certainly monitoring those opportunities and we are acting on those opportunities whether that means we would be doing more JVs, I don't know. I think time will tell us, but we are certainly very upbeat about the opportunities rising in these.

Iain Wetherall

Jarrod, maybe just a couple of other comments on your question on structural cost savings, I think it's fair to say, clearly, we will prefer to have the A321, but our fleet delivery schedule has essentially four legs of structural cost savings coming through. Obviously, it has gauge with A321 but the A320 is still a large of 186 fleet and its a committed order. So in terms of a cash supply, having an order of that magnitude, it is huge asset there. But there are other three legs of the cost savings, the engine, GTS. So, taking the A321 is than operating the every 2500 powered A320. The price that we currently pay for these aircraft is outstanding. It's hard to make order that we get with the other indicator airlines.

So in terms of the price of the aircraft, we have incredibly competitive and the last piece is of course the financing. Looking at a financing that we are able to achieved today whether it was [joker] structures, whether through issuing a bond, whether it's through bilateral debt. Many multiples allow some of the existing aircraft in our fleet. So, structurally whether its A320 or A321 we see significant structural cost savings coming through our fleet delivery schedule. We would like the A321, maybe we would like to go a little bit faster but I don't think there is any other airline out that has the delivery scheduled especially with that.

Jarrod Castle

And, Iain, what would you say as the differential in the extra unit cost of the two operating it Wizz?

Iain Wetherall

So, if we got the A321 rather than A320, you are probably talking around that 0.75 on ex-fuel cost. So, yes, I mean, we're running the budget now. It there was an A321 coming into the business, we probably saying close to another one month, that's why I'm sort of draw your gate to 22, 23 where we are taking a significant amount, hopefully we will able to deliver those and then you will see a real step change.

Operator

Okay. So, now we will go to Michael Kuhn of Société Générale. Please go ahead, Micheal. Your line is now open.

Michael Kuhn

Good morning. Three from my side as well. Firstly, on hedging, we obviously fuel prices coming down quite substantially over the past couple of days. I wonder whether, you could give us a kind of real-time update on where you stand hedging-wise for next year and whether you used that opportunity over the last couple of days? And then secondly, you mentioned that at the Abu Dhabi entity will help to bringing down the tax rate which suggest it will be consolidated entity. Maybe you could give us some details on how it will work let's say the legal minority on a -- the economic maturity owner will be validated and once its getting set up and what kind of capital contribution to set up of vehicle do you expect? And then last but not least with recent discussions around the corner, we are obviously not directly exposed to China, but do you have any numbers on Chinese or Asian passengers in your network and what impact let's say Asian come to anymore Thank you.

Jozsef Varadi

Good morning Michael. On the hedging, I think you will see a slide in the appendix in terms of hedge levels that is fiscal '20 is around about 5% better. SO, that's certainly quite a confident start to the financial year. Yes, we have been hedging and have been hedging you have the reason that which are up a little bit of hedging but in terms of the way I look at it, we're currently tracking on the hedge levels as we move into fiscal 20 around about 5% on liquid. And again, the carbon cost is some of that gain. Abu Dhabi I think I think the way I would probably look at with UK. I mean, we need a certain amount of liquidity in the early years.

I mean, the beauty about the airline industry is your forward booking tends to finance business. So from a capital commitment perspective, it doesn't really move the needle. I mean with the UK, we need a €15 million on day one just the regulators that we're a liquid airline but within a fairly short space of time that loan was repaid. So with Abu Dhabi will be in a fairly similar situation. So in terms of looking at the cash and in terms of where that cash is being deployed, you're probably looking around like €25 million to €30 million on day one, but the business itself started and we have to repay in fairly short order.

Jozsef Varadi

Okay, maybe on the coronavirus. And we don't really have any exposure to the Asian markets. Certainly North Korea, Chinese market and we hardly had any Asian travellers with us. I mean if you are here or there. For part b we have not been affected, certainly we are not been a this kind of a virus in our numbers. It may come and I just looked up what SARS did to our business back in those days and what we saw at that time was that obviously became a global epidemic.

And it's kind of hit the industry for a month and it was a bit of a for like a stone in the first month. But then it started recovering and after four months, basically everything went back to normal and the whole events forgotten. So, probably this is going to be a better control issue. So I would not expect the same kind of reaction of the market as it happened to SARS.But so far so good, so we are not getting any impact.

Operator

Okay. We now move to the Robin Byde of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead, Robin. Your line is now open.

Robin Byde

Hey, good morning guys. Thank you. Just on the improvements to aircraft utilization. Can you talk about any changes that you've made or introduced help lift that performance? Or is this change in utilization just about flights and routes. Thank you.

Jozsef Varadi

I mean you basically the address some of the seasonal issues. First calendar quarter '19, we took capacity outside significantly that was our way of reacting to increasing input costs like fuel. This time around, as I said, we had much more comfortable with our ability to perform. We saw incremental profitability coming in. So, we decided to invest that incremental profitability in the form of the inter capacity grows. So we deployed a lot more capacity this winter that what it is locked in. And that’s pushed utilization up significantly. Also I think we have some fine tuning of the operating model to make sure that we actually maximize utilization. We also did more kind of capacity flying the few more in Christmas time, New Year time and all sorts of things. So it is some refinement both fundamental move on utilization was winter flying, winter utilization.

Operator

Okay. Before going onto the next question which is from the line of Najet El Kassir at Bank of America. [Operator Instructions] And Najet, over to you.

Najet El Kassir

Good morning, everyone. Just two question for me. First is on RASK. Why RASK continued to decline on other SEC have reported higher pricing in December quarter. And secondly is on staff costs which continue to decline over the quarter, should we expect these to decline going forward further?

Iain Wetherall

Sure. I mean on the RASK. I think we were the first airline back in May of last year saying that we were seeing a constructive time and when we look at further, we look at supply demand dynamics based on sort of history we can derive where we feel that RASK is going to prevail. As we were saying, we would see slightly positive RASK environment against all of airlines. As the year played out, other airlines downgraded that profit guidance. And the flip flop to again in the year by Thomas Cook business and all of a sudden they may a big chunk in places like Manchester.

So, yes, we are seeing a couple of UK based airlines coming out and talking about and surprising bounce back of RASK but that's more of a function of their inability to talk out and also maybe Thomas Cook going to at business and giving them So, when we look at the full year, the airline industry, there is a lot of volatility in this industry and I look at the operating status quite scary, how actually forecasting our plan of this year. So, from that respect, there hasn't really been any change from what we have able to soak back in May going into the winter.

So, the other thing I would highlight is that, if you are an airline and you are growing at 0% to 2%, by definitely you need to be maturing, you needs to be printing money. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that those airlines did come when they really grows and yield increases. We got to be delivering 26% growth in February. We going to be delivering 25% growth in March, now all of that toward the benefits of that money invested in the fourth quarter will come true into the summer. So, we're certainly stepping ourselves I think for very strong fiscal '21.

So, again I think you need to be a little bit skeptical and clinical on what path you can happening over the past 12 months, but essentially what's there basically delivery exactly what we said at the beginning of summer I think is pretty impressive on plus 20 growth. In terms of staff cost, what you have seen, there tends to be a little bit pressure every three years. I mean, last year, we already saw decline in staff by at 15% and we highlighted at the beginning of last year that what we said that with UK additional cost coming to the system in terms of baseline, additional training costs.

Now that we have UK is pretty embedded in the organization, you know, I think it's fair to say that operations team done a fantastic job themselves to prove upstream in terms of the crew cost. A321 by definition you should be seeing a 17% unit cost reduction on crew simply what you need one extra cabin crew member, but you still need two pilots. So, structurally yes, we should always continue to see cost savings through because of our fleet and that should continue but in fact as said, there is an inflationary pressures I mean, inflation in countries in Europe certainly for the cabin crew is that the present, so that doesn't look some of these structural savings.

So, again, with that you need to place that we have the tools of the A321 to adsorb some of the inflationary pressures. So, looking forward to staff cost, I think we should be steady step for a good performance in the next financial year.

Operator

Okay. We have time for one final question and that final question is over to Jaime Rowbotham at Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead Jaime. Your line is open.

Jaime Rowbotham

Good morning gentlemen. It's actually two questions if you have the time. First one, can you just remind us what the initial fleet plans at Abu Dhabi venture and is there an expansion which you might be able to the seasonality of trading by shifting aircraft to the Middle East during the European winter season? And then secondly, another development in Q3 that haven't been mentioned yet, is the decision to appoint a new CFO? Jozsef, could you perhaps citizen on the thinking behind the management change at Wizz please? Thanks.

Jozsef Varadi

Thank you. With regard to the Abu Dhabi fleet program, we have taken a few decisions already that most importantly, that Wizz and Abu Dhabi will only fly A321 NEO new aircraft. So, that's a significant position. We think that this is a way to maximize our competitive advantages in the marketplace and this is how to create the most shared value in Abu Dhabi. Initially, we're going [audio gap] [0:52:27.8] and we would be looking at Abu Dhabi as 60 aircraft opportunity over the first 10 years.

I mean, if you think about this, Wizz Air Hungary, So Wizz has EU arm ramped up the business to run 100 aircraft over 15 years. We've seen that the Abu Dhabi opportunity is fairly similar to that. So it basically requires us to get around 50 aircrafts in 10 years and doubling in the following five years to 100 aircraft. So that's kind of the trajectory and path that we are foreseeing for Abu Dhabi.

Also, you know that we have an older book on the A321 Aircraft that will start coming in 2023. And we're seeing that Abu Dhabi is one of the prospective markets for the A321 extra large deployments. I mean simply because the market opportunity is coming with range are very effective and certainly we will consider Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to be a very strong consensus for the deployment of the A321 extra large aircraft. This is three years down the line, but I think time flies very quickly. So we got that sooner than what we would think.

With regards to the organization investment, a few things here, one is the heavy side to make an investment into finance organization. Finance has been kind of left out. I mean, if you look at our leadership structure, we have an EVP and two commercial officers in commercial. We have an EVP and two officers for operations. And we have one officer for finance. And we think that because of the diversification of the business, some of the investments what we have made into subsidiaries and the investments coming up with regard to aircraft.

We have a significant cash buy what they need to do this. So we think that we need to take a more serious view on the finance function. And besides that, that function also has to be brought in line with other constancy in the Company and in line with what the future requires us to do this from a finance standpoint. I mean, Iain, he's done a great job and we are very, very appreciative. Ian is a fairly junior officer. And we decided to bring him an EVP to make sure that finance comes entirely with you function. And it strengthens the financial disciplines in the business not only what we have done for five but also what we are going to do in the future.

So, and also it creates, an opportunity for Ian to diversify his career path. I'm personally very excited about his new assignment to become the Company's Chief Investment Officer because we do have to invest a lot. I mean, we are investing into the market, we are investing into assets and we have significant liquidity resources we need to avail it. So, yes, I think it's very exciting. And I think Iain himself is very excited about the new opportunity that the new assignment we bring to him. But, year, you may want to have few words.

Iain Wetherall

I think, not. I mean, I'm excited to go absolutely. I think it's also very reflecting as of month end close and those month end closes can be processed, and presented to you guys 20, 25 times as been in pre IPO. And I think, when we look at the exciting opportunities ahead, business development is essentially going to be a very important in serving business in Abu Dhabi and UK and with a Hungary, looking the optimal capital structure, getting a right plants and vehicles. It's great that the investment has happened in finance and I'm looking forward to a change. But, make no mistake I will still be around total.

Operator

And that was final question we've got time for this. This now conclude our call. So, thank you all very much for attending and you can now disconnect.

Jozsef Varadi

Thank you very much.