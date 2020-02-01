20 Stocks For 20 Years; 'Future Proof' Names From My 2000 Journal

My biggest losses were mostly in stocks where I didn't apply this "10-year test", with a few exceptions. Some later winners also didn't pass my test at the time.

Of all factors noted at the time, the most significant marker of outperformance was a stock that seemed resistant to change and competition over a 10+ year horizon.

A comment on my recent article "10 Stocks For 40 years" requested a version with a shorter 20-year time horizon. 20 years is more of a "human scale" period for many of us than 40 years, both for remember backwards and for planning forwards. In my case, 20 years ago was recent enough that I have very good notes of dozens of stocks I bought at the time as a young adult early in my investing career. Going back to my notes from 1999 to 2000, and then seeing my thoughts at the time on stocks that later succeeded or failed, has been a very valuable and insightful exercise I would recommend to anyone who has such notes. Most importantly, it helps me clarify what to look for in the stocks I would want to own over the next 20 years. I find this to be especially timely and useful given similarities I see in today's markets compared with those of early 2000.

My conclusion was that of the stocks I looked at and bought in 1999-2000, the ones that have done the best over the past 20 years have tended to be those that, even at the time, seemed the most "future proof". In other words, the companies I considered at the time to be least likely to change or be disrupted over the coming decades tended to be among the best performing over these two decades, with some exceptions noted below. This "future proof" check is one I sometimes call the "10 year test", where I ask about a stock I consider buying "can I imagine this company having a significantly higher EPS in 10 years than today?". This was partly inspired by the Warren Buffett quote to "only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years", advice I often failed to follow, and often lost money for not following. So in this article, I am hand-picking out of my notes 10 pairs of stocks from my 1999-2000 notes that passed this "10-year test" and show how they performed versus an index fund over the same 20 year period.

Rules for my "Backtest"

As with most performance tests of strategies curated today based on past data, there is a significant factor of survivorship bias, some of which can be accounted for, but some of which I simply don't have the data to account for. My goal in this article is to show the results of a simple, equal-weighted, buy and hold portfolio of 20 stocks, and I have tried my best to pick "middle of the road" results that should equally leave out both the failures and the most highly profitable takeovers and spin-offs. To try and make the sampling as fair as possible, I set the following parameters in constructing this 20 stock portfolio:

Since I tend to look at stocks in pairs, I chose 10 themes/sectors with one pair of stocks per theme/sector. Preferably include only stocks I actually bought in the year 1999 or 2000. When takeovers, spin-offs, or failures break the ability to get a straight 20 year total return chart, I might substitute one member of the pair as closely as I believe reasonable, knowing this does introduce some hindsight bias. We invest $10,000 in each pair and use YCharts' Total Return Price function to calculate the growth of that $10K over the past 20 years versus an index fund benchmark. The above function implies all dividends, gross of any taxes or transaction costs, are automatically reinvested back into the same stock, and there is no rebalancing between stocks.

As with my 40-year portfolio, this would have been a simple enough buy-and-hold portfolio to start with, and arguably an easier one to stick with over 10-20 years than over 40 years. As mentioned in the earlier article, in reality I might do some rebalancing, momentum selling, or invest the dividends into other stocks, but I still find this useful for showing how a 20 stock portfolio compares with an ETF.

Some notes on my background and situation at the time

Since this is a subjectively constructed portfolio based on my own worldview and experience at the time, it might be worth sharing a few details of where I was personally and professionally to explain where my investment conditions were coming from.

In the year 2000, I was living in San Francisco, two years into my professional career after graduating with a Bachelor's in math and philosophy, and five years after moving to the US from Germany. I had not yet gone to business school, so at the time had no formal training in finance or accounting, but had been reading at least one book a month on investing and had been trading single stocks, options, and T-bills, as well as the funds in my 401(k). As mentioned, I knew many of the principles of Warren Buffett, but was also influenced and tempted by many contrary financial ideas, including technical analysis. Of all the investing books I read in 1999, two I well remember influencing me were "America's Finest Companies" about "quality investing" and "The Innovator's Dilemma" about disruption. Later in 2000, I also saw the second edition of "One Up On Wall Street" by the legendary Peter Lynch, whose pictures were still prominent at the Fidelity branch on Market Street. In 2000, I had far more limited access to financial information than today, mostly relying on data and reports from my broker (Waterhouse Securities), charts from Yahoo Finance and BigCharts.com, and fundamental data from the large ValueLine print volumes at the library.

Some perspective I had on the world at that time:

The Soviet Union had collapsed less than 10 years earlier, but any opportunities within the former Warsaw Pact were still not clear to me. Japan's bubble had burst only about 10 years earlier, and it still seemed more likely than not Japan would make a "comeback" in some form. Much of the rest of Asia was still recovering from the 1997 financial crisis, with some countries in much better shape than others. The dollar seemed strong and over the course of the year was still getting stronger, especially against the European currencies then fixed to the new common currency that was about to circulate.

Ideally, I would have only included stocks that I held for the entire 20-year period and found a way to account for what happened to the stocks I didn't or couldn't hold for the entire 20-year period. Unfortunately for this article, from 2003 to 2012, I worked for employers with very strict personal trading policies that strongly discouraged owning any individual stocks. In hindsight, I regret not taking the opportunity to "lock away and forget" some stocks that would have been worth holding for as long as my career with those firms might have lasted.

So from that starting point, I will now list out my 10 pairs of stocks and compare them to how a benchmark index fund, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) performed over the past 20 years. I chose SPY as the benchmark because it is more commonly used as a benchmark than the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the Nasdaq 100, even though the latter two have outperformed over the past 20 years.

Pair #1: Tech Giants

Given the 2000 starting point, I had to start with the sector or theme that was on the top of everyone's mind then and seems to be at the top of passive investors' portfolios again: big technology companies. The two stocks I am including here are Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Intel Corp. (INTC), which I said passed my "10 year test" largely by their recent addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in late 1999.

I noted one reason I bought Microsoft was because of its "obviously dominant" position at the time, seemingly installed on every office computer I saw in the US or overseas, with neither Linux nor Mac OS posing a credible challenge anytime soon. Intel seemed slightly more vulnerable to competition than Microsoft, but only as vulnerable as Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) or Coke (NYSE:KO) to Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP). One main reason I bought Intel was that I heard a statistic as recently as 1997 that only 1% of the world's population owned a computer, so saw far more upside from volume even if chips became more of a commodity. After all, even "Moore's Law", the force driving down the price per computing unit so quickly over time, was coined by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965.

Here is how MSFT and INTC have done vs. SPY:

Data by YCharts

Two later tech giants notably did not pass my 10-year test in 2000: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I did buy Apple shares at the time, but more as a turnaround story when the company was making more money from interest on its cash than from selling computers, and later sold out of all of my shares at a mere 150% profit (as noted in this episode of "My Worst Investment Ever"). I have never bought shares of Amazon since I felt it was too easy to create competing online bookstores and never imagined it becoming what it has become.

It may go without saying that internet technology is also the sector in which I bought the most stocks that fell by more than 50% shortly after I bought them. My biggest losses were in software developers Portal Software and Versata, which in hindsight should have been some of the easiest losses to avoid had I simply paid attention to fundamentals and thought through their "10-year tests".

Pair #2: Banks

The second obvious sector of stocks I needed to own were banks. Although I personally preferred to do most of my banking at the local credit union, I also appreciated what big banks could do, especially after the wave of consolidation and repeal of Glass-Steagall act in the 1990s.

Of all banks, the one that appeared most dominant to me at the time was Citibank, part of Citigroup (C). It had a large branch right next to my office on market street, and almost wherever I traveled around the world that year, it seemed my clear blue card found a Citi-branded ATM with modern color screen I could use. I certainly never would have imagined that $10,000 invested in C shares in 2000 would have turned into less than $2,700 20 years later, even with reinvested dividends, due to the 2008 mortgage crash.

The second bank stock I included was JPMorgan Chase (JPM), then just known as "JPMorgan" after its 2000 merger/acquisition by Chase Manhattan Bank, which I was recommended at the time because it was "a good name" and "expensive" (high price per share). I was not a JPM shareholder during most of 2001-2008, but then received JPM shares again when it acquired my employer Bear Stearns in 2008, am still holding on to some of those shares.

Throughout the 2010s, I have become more and more cautious with bank stocks, and especially wary of how dominant banks are in many countries' stock benchmarks; however, I am still impressed by how closely JPM shares have tracked SPY over most of the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

Pair #3: REITs

As a young professional in San Francisco at the time, another topic at the top of my mind was buying a home or otherwise getting on the property ladder. Even though I thought I was earning and saving well enough at the time, it still seemed like a leap to commit the amount of money needed for a down payment on a good house or apartment even then, especially since I knew I would want to move out in a few years. So naturally, I started learning about and buying real estate investment trusts (REITs) as a way of getting exposure to the property market in units of thousands rather than hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The first REIT I ever bought was one called "Health Care Properties", later HCP Inc., now known as Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). This may not have been as straightforward as buying a rental apartment, but I liked the idea of owning real estate that would be leased for healthcare purposes, where I saw a bright future. I later also bought shares in Sam Zell's Equity Residential (EQR), which is a residential apartment REIT. Even counting the 2008 housing crash, these REITs, with reinvested dividends, have performed much better than the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Pair #4: Cars

Besides looking to buy real estate, in 1999, I also found myself having to buy my first car. Even though San Francisco had a public transportation system, I found it impractical for the irregular hours I worked, and BART did not come close to taking me places I needed to go in the East Bay and South Bay. As much as I wanted to avoid owning a car, it seemed necessary for my job at the time, and I also noticed business travel often meant renting a car when I landed. As much as my upbringing in Germany had raised me with the ideals of 400,000 person cities with excellent subway systems and safe bike lanes, the US and many other countries seemed to rely on the automobile as much as offices workers relied on Microsoft Windows.

Although I knew several drivers of American or German made cars, the two brands that seemed to have the most secure market share at the time were Japan's Honda Motor Co. (HMC) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM). Japan seemed to have lost a significant part of its lead in electronics with the failure of its government-backed analog HDTV system, and I also still wanted to avoid anything having to do with banking in Japan, so the auto sector seemed like the best slice of Japan to own.

As seen in the chart below, $10,000 invested in HMC or TM in 2000 would have barely doubled over the past 20 years, but that is still significantly better than the $11,660 the same $10,000 invested in the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) would have grown to.

Data by YCharts

Pair #5: Oil

Just as humans need food, I knew as a new car owner and frequent plastic user that our economy needed oil.

Living in San Francisco, Chevron Corp. (CVX) was the local oil company, and I preferred to refuel there because I believed its claims that "Techron" was worth an extra few cents per gallon to keep my engine clean. Later in 2000, Chevron merged with Texaco, but remained my favorite fuel brand for as long as I owned my car.

I had actually never even heard of the company Halliburton (HAL) before coverage of vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney's involvement with it, but bought some shares on the idea that any company good enough to a VP candidate on the board was probably good enough for me to own some of.

Data by YCharts

Pair #6: Consumer Staples

Everyday consumer brands have several advantages in being simple businesses to understand, with products we are likely to continue needing to use for several more decades to come.

PepsiCo was my choice over Coca-Cola both because I saw PEP as the relative underdog, and because I liked PEP's more diversified portfolio of food businesses.

Walgreens had been my "corner pharmacy" and convenience store for all the years I was in college in Wisconsin and seemed like one of the most stable, middle America retailers without the risk of products going in or out of fashion. Walgreens later merged into the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), combining the pharmacy chain I also knew from my time in the UK and became a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2018, all of which of course I could not have predicted at the time.

Data by YCharts

I should note in this category by far my largest purchase of any stock in 1999 was of the Philip Morris Companies, later Altria Group (MO), which I also explained in my interview on "My Worst Investment Ever". The reason I did not include MO in my 20 stock portfolio is because the YCharts total return calculation would have unfairly skewed the total return number. One reason I bought so much MO at the time was because in addition to the domestic tobacco business (then hammered by lawsuits), MO also had three other highly profitable businesses: non-US tobacco (later spun off as Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), when in many foreign countries few were quitting smoking), Kraft Foods (later spun off) and Miller Beer (later sold to South African Breweries). My understanding is that $10,000 invested in MO in 2000 only would have turned into about $1,000,000 over the past 20 years if each spin-off was immediately sold and reinvested back into MO, though I haven't gone through the data and calculation to prove that.

Data by YCharts

Also, more than any of the names in the 20 stock portfolio, my purchase of MO was based on some numbers indicating MO was "way too cheap to ignore" given the profits from its whole portfolio of business were unlikely to completely vanish. The chart below shows how stable MO's EPS and dividends were from 1998 to 2001, while its share price fell by more than half. (The price scale is wrong: I first bought shares at 36 in August 1999, then doubled down at 25 in October). Although I am not including this in my 20 stock portfolio, I still find myself looking for more opportunities to buy something like MO in 1999.

Data by YCharts

Pair #7: Healthcare

My largest healthcare stock purchase in 1999 was a company called Liposome, later acquired by Elan Pharmaceuticals, which in turn was later acquired by Perrigo Company Plc.

The two most "future proof" pharmaceutical stocks I bought at the time were the two in the Dow that year: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Co. (MRK).

Data by YCharts

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech also seemed like the most future-proof of the HOLDRs products that were also popular around that time. HOLDRs were low cost, completely passive (never rebalanced) baskets of stocks that allowed investors to buy the basket with a single trade, and the last were closed in 2011.

Pair #8: Utilities

Just as I refueled my car and went to the drugstore, I also needed to pay my electric and water bills. I remember hearing a recommendation to buy utility stocks in late 1999 because these stocks "tend to shine in recessions".

My largest utility stock purchase was a company called Texas Utilities, which was taken private in a leveraged buyout in 2007 by KKR and Texas Pacific Group. Since I don't have continuous data on that, I substitute what was my local utility at the time, PG&E (PCG), which had performed relatively well until recent years.

The first Chinese stock I ever purchased was Huaneng Power International (HNP), which I felt offered more upside than domestic utilities given the growth potential in China, which I admit I would have severely underestimated in 2000. I also admit another reason I bought HNP was because one of my Chinese colleagues at the time told me to avoid it.

Data by YCharts

Pair #9: Gold Miners

In 2000, I was still new to investing and believed those that said gold had a place in a diversified investment portfolio. I had bought some physical gold in 1999, thinking $280/oz "seemed cheap", but read a "better" way to buy gold exposure, years before the first gold ETF, was through gold mining stocks.

The only gold mining stock I ever bought was Newmont Mining, now called Newmont Corp (NEM). Since I needed a pair, I include the name I have long considered the other "top" gold miner, Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) (I noted the ticker as "ABX" in my notes).

Below I chart the total return of NEM and GOLD vs. SPY and show how both have underperformed physical gold (gross of any fees) from gold's 1999-2000 lows.

Data by YCharts

While I felt (without much analysis) that gold was "cheap" at the time, I now feel gold is more or less fairly valued and have written my expectations of why gold will likely underperform stocks over the coming decades.

Pair #10: Asian Tigers

My last pair of "stocks" is actually a pair of countries, which became easier to trade in the late 1990s thanks to the launch of the iShares trackers of MSCI countries benchmarks by Barclays Global Investors (later sold to BlackRock). Of all the iShares country trackers available at the time, the two I noted being most optimistic about were the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY) and iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS). Korea and Singapore were at two opposite ends of the "Asian Tigers" story of the 1990s, and I believed Korea would continue picking up Japan's "crumbs" while Singapore would reemerge as the financial capital of ASEAN. In 2010, I moved to Asia and have since been following the different return drivers in each different Asian market far more closely. What did surprise me when I ran this chart was how close the total returns of EWY, EWS, and SPY have been over the total 20-year period, even though the former produced most of that in the first decade while the US did only in this most recent decade.

Data by YCharts

Total Return Summary of 20 Stock Portfolio

In this table, we sum up how the total returns of $10,000 invested in each pair of stocks would have added up over the 20 years compared with the same $100,000 invested in SPY over the same time. This also gives an idea of how a few big winners (in this case, REITs) make up for underperformance of many other names.

Sector / Theme Ticker Growth of $10,000 per each ticker Growth of $10,000 per Sector / Theme Big Tech MSFT $ 43,850 $ 34,845 INTC $ 25,840 Banks C $ 2,698 $ 24,434 JPM $ 46,170 REITs PEAK $ 133,230 $ 120,350 EQR $ 107,470 Cars HMC $ 20,520 $ 20,750 TM $ 20,980 Oil CVX $ 52,060 $ 33,785 HAL $ 15,510 Consumer PEP $ 65,320 $ 44,760 WBA $ 24,200 Healthcare JNJ $ 53,340 $ 39,540 MRK $ 25,740 Utilities HNP $ 92,000 $ 51,880 PCG $ 11,760 Gold Miners NEM $ 23,040 $ 17,925 GOLD $ 12,810 Asian Tigers EWY $ 38,430 $ 35,555 EWS $ 32,680 Total $ 423,824 Benchmark SPY $32,500x10= $ 325,000

Reflections and Conclusions

This article was much longer than usual, but I felt provided the necessary background and color on stocks I bought at the time that even at the time I felt might have been the most "future proof", if only that had been the factor I was most focused on. Most interesting to me when writing this was noticing how even naive "household" thinking on the durability of different businesses over time seems to have been more significant a factor than any financial analysis I could have done at the time. That is, I was able to construct and would have been able to hold onto this 20 stock portfolio without reading one financial statement or watching a single financial metric.

While I do continue to believe it is worthwhile for me to spend some time looking at valuation and metrics and financial quality, if anything, this exercise inspires me to take a step back from annual financials and spend more time on the long-term outlooks of the stocks I buy. Those may be more subjective and less quantitative than my spreadsheet work, but seems likely to improve my returns for the decades to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, INTC, JPM, PEAK, EQR, HMC, TM, EWJ, CVX, PEP, WBA, MO, JNJ, MRK, HNP, EWY, EWS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are currently short HAL.