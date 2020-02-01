Noble Corp. Slides Below $1.00, But It's Not The End - For Now

Back in December 2019, Noble Corp. (NE) stock’s visit to the penny stock zone did not last long. This time, the situation looks more challenging since the stock breached the $1.00 level and maintains the downside trend fueled by the negative price movements in the oil market and the company’s own misfortunes. In the comments sections of offshore drilling – related articles, some investors have already started to discuss whether the market believes that Noble Corp. is heading for bankruptcy in the near term. Here’s what I think.

The current downside trend in Noble Corp. shares is due to the rapid downside in oil prices. The oil price showed its weakness after it failed to settle above $70 during the latest round of USA-Iran tensions, and this weakness was exacerbated by the coronavirus panic. As a result, the whole offshore drilling segment found itself under increased pressure.

There is nothing special in the size of Noble Corp.’s downside move. In fact, only Valaris (VAL) shares are looking better than Noble Corp. stock (among big U.S. – listed players) since the beginning this year. Transocean (RIG), Diamond Offshore (DO), Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Borr Drilling (BORR) have all had a worse start of this year.

As I showed in “Noble Corp.: Expectations For 2020”, the company does not have problems with near-term liquidity despite the fact that it had just $136 million of cash on the balance sheet and $362 million of current debt at the end of the third quarter. At this point, about $1.2 billion should be available under the credit facility so Noble Corp. will use it to deal with near-term debt maturities.

Since no one expects that Noble Corp. will be “in the green zone” anytime soon, the company will need positive data on the contracting front to have a chance for any sustainable upside. At this point, Bassoe Offshore’s estimate of floater dayrates has increased to $220,000 for drillships and $185,000 for modern semi-subs, so the positive dayrate trend continues, although at a measured pace. We’ll see whether Noble Corp. can convert this upside into real cash soon, as the company will release its next fleet status report on February 6. The contract of drillship Noble Sam Croft ends in March 2020, while the semi-sub Noble Paul Romano remains cold stacked. These two floaters are the key moving parts for Noble Corp. in the near term. On the jack-up front, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, Noble Mick O’Brien and Noble Hans Deul finish their current jobs in March – April 2020, so the upcoming report is set to be rather eventful.

In my opinion, it’s still too early to talk about an upcoming bankruptcy for Noble Corp., although the company’s financial situation and the recent developments in the oil market are not inspiring. Since the stock trades below $1.00, investors are starting to get worried about a potential reverse stock split. In case of a financially challenged company, a reverse stock split usually opens a window of opportunity for more short sellers to join the “party”, leading to a material downside move. However, the shares should stay below $1 for 30 trading days, and the company will then have enough time to “cure the deficiency”, so the reverse stock split talk is premature at this point.

From a practical point of view, Noble Corp. is a stock suited for trading rather than buy and hold investing. Investors and traders should expect outsized moves (in percentage terms) which are typical for penny stocks. The upcoming fleet status report can serve as a stock-moving catalyst – for new speculative positions, it may be beneficial to see it first before making a trade.

