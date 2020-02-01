Waste Management: Perpetually On My Watchlist

The price has become disconnected from the company's long-term valuation, and I will be keeping it on the watchlist.

Waste management companies aren't likely to be at the forefront of your next conversation at a get together among friends. Whenever someone brings up the stock market, and they mention their big winner, high-flyer like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (they knew the whole time that it was going to blow up), following that with your awesome Waste Management (NYSE:WM) holding isn't likely to impress anyone. However, the stock has approximately tripled in the last six years (definitely cherry picked), operating in many ways as a utility. Remember the quote:

"If investing is entertaining, if you're having fun, you're probably not making any money. Good investing is boring." - George Soros

WM has continued to reward shareholders phenomenally, and its valuation has reached further and further into the realm of near unattainability. The company's enviable leadership position in the space gives it a huge amount of flexing power over its competition. The vertical integration model, where the company owns and operates its own landfills, transfer stations, and material recovery facilities (MRFs), allows management to pull significantly more levers to drive results than smaller competitors. Margins are higher, and absorbing the large costs associated with the maintenance of all that infrastructure is dispersed across a much larger operation. Waste management is definitely a business where scale is king. This also benefits the company with regards to relationships with government, just like utilities. WM is able to deal with public backlash to its operations, regulatory oversight, significant burdens related to environmental compliance related to its landfills, and myriad other considerations related to the business much better than any smaller competitor. This gives the industry pretty significant barriers to entry, making the company an interesting investment.

Looking at WM's revenue mix, the company drives the majority from its collection business, which is also the most predictable source of its revenue and one that has a pretty steady volume growth rate. The company's revenues related to recycling are much more subject to commodity pricing, which will be discussed again later. Looking at the type of customer, residential accounts for a little less than a third, which has continued to show strength, and is typically either in a 3-10 year contract negotiated with municipal governments or homeowners associations, or monthly subscriptions on the open market with individual consumers. These are relatively sticky relationships, with most customers having little reason to switch, resulting in ~9% turnover, or a ~10-year average customer relationship. Commercial and industrial are somewhat more affected by the overall economy, lending some cyclicality to WM's operations.

WM's footprint is extensive, but by no means is it saturated. The company has somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% market share, and continually acquires smaller competitors. This is beneficial, as the company's scale allows for pretty significant efficiency improvements in its acquisitions.

Speaking of which, WM is aggressively spending on technological improvements to move the company into a more sustainable environmental position. The company's fleet of trucks is now 60% powered by natural gas, emitting nearly zero particulate emissions. It also operates 100 natural gas refueling stations. From the company's website:

For every diesel truck replaced with natural gas, the company reduces its use of diesel fuel by an average of 8,000 gallons per year along with a reduction of 14 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year (the equivalent of a 15 percent emissions reduction per truck). "Waste Management invests in building our own fueling infrastructure to refuel our vehicles, while making CNG available to other commercial fleets and individuals," said Marty Tufte, Waste Management corporate fleet director.

The EPA regulates gas emission at landfills, and WM is leading the way in gas collection for use as energy at 13 third-party and 3 company-owned (4th under construction) renewable natural gas plants. I expect that WM's posture with government and the public at large is highly predicated on its ability to drive sustainability initiatives. Based on the company's actions and communications, it is integral to its DNA.

In addition to the sustainability initiatives related to the company's fleet, management is heavily investing in the materials recovery facility (recycling) of the future. From the earnings call:

On the technology front, we began running test material through our MRF of the future and are encouraged by the results. At multiple other facilities, we're testing robotics, advanced optical sorting technology, and improving the screening processes. We continue to expect a meaningful operating cost savings from these advancements in technology, while also creating the best quality material for sale through positive sorting processes.

There is a profit-based motive, of course. Recycling has been a black eye on the results recently due to depressed commodity pricing, specifically cardboard exports to China. Management projects that it took a $86M hit to recycling in the most recent quarter, but through a few key moves that only translated to a $0.01 hit to the bottom line EPS. Technological improvements drove a 320 bp improvement in contamination rates (the amount of non-recyclables mixed in) and future gains in robotics will lower labor rates, improving recycling margins.

Additionally, the company has leveraged its dealmaking prowess to restructure its fees and assess fees for contamination, passing some of the costs on to the customer. Regardless, while the blended average commodity price remains at a 10-year low, recycling will be a headwind for the business on the whole.

Looking at the company's quarterly results, organic revenue growth came in at 5%, operating EBITDA margin was up 50 bps in collection and disposal, and management has confidence in the consumer, although industrial growth has tapered off. The results look good, with the notable exception of the recycling pressures. The cyclicality of the industrial/commercial side of the business as well as the recycling commodity prices is not something I fully expected when analyzing WM for the first time, and it was well covered in Cory Cramer's recent article.

The company is very acquisitive, as I stated before, and is currently in the regulatory process of acquiring Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW), the fourth largest waste management company by number of landfills in America. The acquisition comes in at $4.9B, is projected to be immediately accretive to earnings, and management projects $100M in savings. Honestly, so long as it doesn't put the company in a tough spot financially, it makes sense for WM to buy up as much of the competition as possible to continue building out its scale and driving efficiency improvements. I see the ADS acquisition as a good move, and it will add 41 landfills, 22 recycling facilities, and 73 transfer stations to the WM infrastructure.

WM operates in a pretty heavily capital-intensive business, so it's unlikely to see the massive returns on invested capital like some of the other companies I've analyzed. However, the returns are solid, are greater by a pretty significant margin than the weighted average cost of capital, and are relatively steady. This shows that management is generating profitability with its investments and is an important metric to monitor, especially in a capital intensive business.

Looking at WM's financial position, the company carries a pretty significant debt load, but even after the ADS acquisition, management has stated that it is comfortable with the debt levels. I see it as somewhat similar to a utility, although not quite as indebted. The overall steady nature of the business allows for a higher debt level than some other industries, and it currently sits at 5X free cash flow. The dividend has grown at an accelerating pace over the last 10 years and is well covered by cash flows. It has been hiked every year for 16 consecutive years, and I won't be surprised at all when WM becomes a Dividend Aristocrat in the future.

Source: Dividend Champions List at dripinvesting.org

On the valuation front, WM is very rarely cheap. Especially in the last six years or so, the company's valuation has expanded significantly. Looking at today's prices, it seems like the valuation has become disconnected from its long-term trends.

On a longer-term graph, the separation of price from long-term valuation is even more stark. Additionally, the company's yield today of 1.67% is just about as low as an investor could get since the company started paying one. The current P/E ratio of 27.69X earnings is 38% higher than the long-term average.

Based on analyst estimates for growth and a return to the company's long-term average valuation, an investment today could yield around -1% annualized total return. Of course, that is making the assumption that the company's valuation compresses, which it very well may not.

Waste Management is a fantastic business run well and operating in a solid industry. However, it will continue its time on the bench in my watchlist at today's prices. I'm not bearish on the long-term prospects (I don't predict any catalysts leading to near-term valuation compression), but I won't be buying until either the stock solidly corrects or more likely the entire market sells off.

