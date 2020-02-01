Like Coronavirus, Fear Is Contagious

Not everything can be taken at face value, especially during periods when fear is ascendant.

It's important to make sure you know what you're looking at, both in terms of headlines about the pathogen and the factors pushing assets around.

Things went awry on the last day of the week (and month), when a disastrous Chicago PMI print collided with virus fears to sent yields and stocks plunging.

As I sit down to write this on the back deck, there are still several hours to go before the closing bell sounds on the week (and the month, for that matter).

But even if US equities manage some kind of epic bounce into the close for a second straight session, that won't change the fact that things went awry on Friday.

Even adept traders have trouble keeping up with the pace of the news flow during weeks like this one, when some fast-moving macro catalyst evolves in real time. As I wrote Friday morning, in a headline-driven market, the incessant barrage of stories containing a key word (e.g., “virus,” “tariffs,” etc.) is an albatross, especially given the growing number of algos that trade on posts and headlines.

As JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic wrote in December of 2018, describing the precarious nature of modern markets, "the impact on price action and investor psychology can be significant," when negative stories proliferate unchecked and serve as fodder for algorithmic trading and emotional responses from investors with ready access to trading platforms that didn't exist in a bygone era.

For example, an unconfirmed New York Daily News report suggesting the Big Apple had its first coronavirus case (purportedly in Queens), served to accelerate Treasury buying on Friday, at a time when yields were already falling. Here are those headlines (and a joke from me):

10-year futures touched 131-21+ and yields fell as low as 1.517% in and around the report, which public health authorities subsequently denied. The headline on the article was promptly changed.

This is why I talk so much about the interaction of modern market structure and the way in which news is disseminated in an era of blogs and social media. Kolanovic's December 2018 piece explored the same subject.

Consider that just prior to those headlines rolling across screens, 30-year yields had pushed below 2% for the first time since October (see the top pane in the visual below).

I'll get to the chart in the bottom pane later, but bear with me.

Like Thursday, dollar swap spreads tightened into the bond rally, led by the long-end, as receiving flows magnified the move. In other words, convexity flows are in play again. In a repeat of August, the rally is seemingly being amplified by portfolio hedgers chasing the decline in yields, although not to the same degree.

“Convexity-related flows [from] mortgage portfolios and VA / fixed-asset annuities from insurance co.’s have driven ongoing demand in low-strike Receivers, although nothing to the extent seen during last year’s convexity bursts in March [and] August,” Nomura’s Charlie McElligott remarked.

This matters - and quite a bit. On Thursday, the 3-month/10-year curve inverted again.

In a piece documenting that development, Bloomberg wrote the following:

The sequence of a swift drop in yields and curve flattening unleashing convexity-linked forces that re-starts the cycle is a recurring feature of the Treasury market . A massive wave of convexity-related hedging in the swaps market in March helped send 10-year yields to levels then not seen since 2017.

Again, this magnifies price action, pushing yields lower than fundamentals would dictate. In August, for example, part of the 2s10s inversion was down to these dynamics. Obviously, inverted curves send a bearish signal to risk assets. If you don't understand that only a portion of the decline in yields (even if it's a big portion) is due to fundamental jitters about, for example, growth, tariffs or, this week, a pandemic, you're left to take things at face value. That has the potential to make you believe things that aren't necessarily true based on a "false optic," or a kind of Fata Morgana," if you like.

None of that is to say the inversions we saw in 2019 and on Thursday aren't "real," it's just to say that you should at least be aware of these dynamics so that you don't make uninformed decisions like, for example, seeing a section of the curve invert and selling your S&P index fund because inversions presage recessions.

This is also why I encourage readers to keep their eye on the ball when they peruse my posts, rather than getting caught up in the hundreds of comments from folks who, in some cases, do not possess the wherewithal to properly evaluate the points I'm trying to make. If you read the above correctly, you'll note that what I'm suggesting is that past a certain point, falling Treasury yields shouldn't be relied upon as a sign of economic doom and thereby a reason to be bearish on risk assets, especially if you see yields plunge in "swoosh" fashion during the middle of the day.

With that out of the way, let me just say that Friday did bring an array of lackluster data which added to the burgeoning growth scare initially triggered by the proliferation of the coronavirus. That is, Friday's bond rally was most assuredly inspired by growth concerns.

A horrendous Chicago PMI print was the main catalyst for the piling up of losses on Wall Street. The 42.9 print on MNI's regional business activity gauge was the second-worst January reading in 20 years, and represented an astonishing 6-handle miss to consensus, which was looking for 48.2. Here's some context:

"Anomalous" fails as an adjective.

Whether or not the Chicago gauge is a reliable indicator is debatable (to say the least), but the problem Friday is that it came at a time when markets were once again on edge about the prospect of the coronavirus outbreak deep-sixing the nascent bounce in the global economy.

Chinese PMIs out overnight were ok (the services print was good), but the 50.0 read on the official manufacturing gauge represented a deceleration from the last two months. That means China's factories were already on the brink of falling back into contraction even before the full effect of the virus was felt.

Then, during the European session, fourth quarter GDP data out of Europe showed the French and Italian economies unexpectedly contracting, and the euro-area as a whole growing at the slowest pace since 2013.

All of that made for an extremely precarious setup, and the Chicago PMI print was, in that sense, just a match dropped on dry kindling.

Another thing to keep in mind as you ponder all of this is that Jerome Powell's assurances on Wednesday that the Fed is determined to get inflation back to target are getting swamped by the downward pressure on breakevens from plunging commodities and the growth jitters inspired by the virus outbreak. The trio of "insurance cuts" succeeded in stabilizing stocks last year, but breakevens are still sitting near the low-end of the 2018-2019 range.

If the US economy continues to outperform its global counterparts and that relative outperformance serves to prop up the dollar, the US will continue to import disinflation, forcing the Fed to keep cutting to avoid falling even further behind the curve. If the Wuhan virus exacerbates the problem by hitting China, Asian economies and Europe more than it affects the US, this dynamic could be reinforced.

Coming back to equities, the message from Friday is pretty simple. If you look back up at the bottom pane of the first visual, you can see that headed into this week, US stocks hadn't fallen 1% or more in 74 sessions. Assuming equities hold most of their losses into the close Friday, the S&P will have fallen at least 1% twice this week alone. That, despite big earnings beats from Apple and Amazon.

Call it a "chart crime," if you like, but ISM services (which has held up better than ISM manufacturing) seems to agree more with bonds than it does with high yield and stocks.

Make of that what you will.

I'll leave you with a passage from a piece I wrote in late 2018, when stocks were on the way to logging their worst December since the Great Depression. I've used this before, and I imagine I'll do so again. It's always relevant whenever things get dicey and the doomsday headlines are en vogue (I should note the following lines were inspired by a strategist at one of the major banks):

It’s no longer clear to me whether market participants are pricing in [legitimate] concerns or pricing in an increasingly dire narrative and then using the resultant selloff to justify that same narrative in a self-feeding insanity loop. It’s interesting how insanity becomes contagious. The underlying force that binds everything together – this process – is that fear has become the new cognitive principle. And fear is self-reinforcing. If you spread fear, it looks like you have a deep knowledge of things. If you are calm, it is like being ignorant.

