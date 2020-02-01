Panic Mentality Is Still There For Gold

If there's anything that gold investors can depend on, it's that a headline-related scare will always sooner or later show up to provide support for the metal. The recurring appearance of fear-inducing headlines has consistently boosted gold prices for well over a year, resulting in meaningful gains for precious metal investors. In this report, we'll look at how the latest global fear is supporting gold's bull market and will likely serve to lift prices even higher in the months to come.

The repeated manifestation of news-related fear has been an integral part of gold's ongoing bull trend. Tellingly, heightened worries over various global developments have been a recurring pattern in the financial market in every year since the 2008 credit turmoil. Up until last October, the persistent worry which kept investors on edge was the tariff dispute between the U.S. and China. That fear has since been replaced with worries that China's new coronavirus outbreak will result in an international pandemic. The common factor shared by most of these periodic headline fears is anything that threatens growth for the U.S. or China. Last year it was the U.S., but now it's China's turn to command the spotlight.

The latest strain of China's coronavirus has served as the primary catalyst behind the latest bout of volatility in global equity markets. China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 5% over an eight-day period in late January after the virus began making worldwide headlines. The news-related damage was especially pronounced in the ADRs of Chinese companies as reflected in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which fell nearly 13% from its early January high to its Jan. 30 intraday low.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, the fear that the virus has engendered can be clearly seen in the very conspicuous flight-to-safety response in the sovereign bond market over the last several days. U.S. Treasury bonds have become the go-to asset for international flight capital whenever fear abounds. The latest international ruction underscores this observation and can be seen in the following graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH). TLH is a surrogate for U.S. T-bond prices with longer-term maturities and is useful for illustrating bond market trends. As you can see here, this Treasury bond ETF has acted in much the same way that the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) used to act whenever investors were in panic mode. A sharp rally in TLH is an undoubted sign that financial market participants are on edge.

Source: BigCharts

But are investors' panic reactions justified by the latest events? Judging by the extent to which safe-havens have rallied in the last two weeks, one would think that a health scare of truly monumental proportions was threatening the global economy. Yet, according to the latest reports, there have been just 9,629 cases of the coronavirus with the death toll hitting 213 as of Jan. 30. Considering that China is a nation of 1.386 billion people, these numbers are hardly daunting. Putting even more perspective on the virus's miniscule death toll, the 2019/2020 U.S. flu season has seen 8,200 deaths with 140,000 hospitalized as a result of the flu.

This begs the question, "Are investors overreacting to the latest coronavirus outbreak?" The answer, based on the numerical comparisons mentioned above, would seem to be an emphatic "Yes!" Some analysts have argued that the coronavirus has offered investors a convenient excuse to sell over-owned equities and buy beaten-down Treasury bonds, and there's definitely a ring of truth to this suggestion.

Yet a more likely explanation is that investors are still very much prone to overreact to bad news after last year's 20% decline in the U.S. stock market along with recent weakness in the global economy. This tendency to run and hide at the first sign of trouble is characteristic of a fragile mass psyche, and this fear-driven mentality isn't likely to disappear anytime soon.

The predisposition of the crowd to run for the exits at the slightest hint of trouble is good news for gold investors, however. Since October 2018, whenever fears over geopolitical or economic threats have gripped the market, investors the world over have flocked to the yellow metal as a harbor in turbulent waters. Although gold's price gain since the latest coronavirus outbreak has been minimal compared to that of T-bonds, the fact that it has held its value when many other commodities - including crude oil - have recent collapsed is a testament to investors' reluctance to shed their bullion holdings.

Source: BigCharts

The persistence of low interest rates is another reason why investors aren't likely to sell their safe-haven gold holdings anytime soon. The U.S. Federal Reserve elected on Jan. 29 to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Low rates are typically supportive for non-yielding gold due to the reduced competition from low-yielding bonds. In the Fed's latest meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also mentioned the potential risk to the U.S. and global financial markets posed by a possible slump in China's economy in the coming months. The Fed therefore has every incentive to keep rates unchanged for months to come.

In conclusion, if anything was proven by the latest breakout of fear relating to the coronavirus, it's that gold's "fear factor" is still alive and well in early 2020. The relentless tendency for investors to head for the hills whenever news headlines turn sour is bullish for gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. Low interest rates will also support gold's continued rising trend in the coming months. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term bias on the gold outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.