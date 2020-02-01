S&P 500 Weekly Update: An 'Overbought' Market Catches A Virus

There may be a much bigger risk to the stock market than the Coronavirus scare.

"Investors face not one but two major risks: the risk of losing money and the risk of missing opportunities". - Howard Marks

I have used the quote from Mr. Marks before, but with the S&P remaining within a stone's throw of new highs, I thought it might be appropriate to roll it out again.

Large moves in the market in either direction will usually prompt an investor to start making decisions. The urge to do something kicks in. Now that stocks have rallied sharply, some believe they have reached a crossroad of sorts. On the one hand, huge gains are always a pleasant surprise and better than the alternative. On the other hand, investors become nervous following big gains because the assumption is a crash will be soon to follow. This is also a point in time where we separate those that are looking and reacting to the headlines, from those that are looking at the macro trends.

There is a contingent that will decide to take a more defensive or perhaps a bearish stance now fearing the market is poised for a large pullback. These market participants are also conflicted because they have seen where stocks will simply consolidate as they did in 2019 with minor givebacks in price. Not only is there a risk to the downside, but there is also a risk after a period of sideways action, the major averages will "break out" as they did in October 2019.

The oversimplification of the scenarios presented then becomes the risk/fear of losing money or the risk/fear of missing out. When we are faced with a challenging investment environment many investors start to question their plans and strategy. One thing for sure far too many investors try to overthink the situation. The stock market can do that to us, it is a "mind " game that is played out over and over.

The two 'scenarios" that were outlined above present risk and a possible challenge to an investor's plan. There are always times fraught with plenty of "scares' that brought many investors to not only question themselves but make portfolio changes that may not have been necessary.

Followers know that I am a believer in being patient, and suggest weighing ALL of the facts before taking any drastic measures when it comes to portfolio management. Over time an investor will find that strategy will serve them well. There are a few questions that investors should reflect on if they want to embark on making changes in how they approach their investments.

Does a change in my expectations for market returns require a change in my overall strategy?

If I do change my strategy, do I understand the potential risks involved?

The most important question; What if I'm wrong?

None of these are easy questions to answer. The last question is the most important and one that should not be taken lightly. Any investor should be convinced the decision they are about to make is, in fact, the right choice. The “mind” game continues because nothing is ever black and white when it comes to managing money. Stumble here and you find yourself looking back and second-guessing the move.

At the very least investors should take some time to consider the ramifications from making changes to their portfolio strategy simply because they may expect lower returns in the near term or beyond. It is much easier to change your expectations then your investing process, but investors seem to feel much more comfortable changing the latter than the former. Once an investor allows the very short term risk/reward scenario to dictate what they are trying to accomplish in the intermediate to long term time frames, they are doomed.

When faced with a myriad of possibilities, defaulting to a mantra of "keep it as simple as possible" usually works out well. That can be a truly difficult task given the sheer amount of data that is thrown at investors daily, from the fundamental information to the technical data.

Having a solid plan, staying grounded by following the macro trends goes a long way in determining success or failure in managing your money.

U.S. stocks were down sharply primarily on news of the spreading coronavirus and the Chinese government's attempts to control it. The streak of 30 days where the S&P didn’t close down on consecutive days was broken on Monday, along with the streak of days without a 1% decline in the index. for 30 trading days in a row. The Dow’s worst losing streak since August continued as trading opened for the week. Both indices slid 1.5% on the day.

Turnaround Tuesday arrived and the selling dried up. Bellwether companies provided a lift with solid earnings reports that kept the buyers in control. When it came to choosing worries over a virus or Apple’s earnings as a proxy for the business climate, investors opted for the latter. However, as the week went on fear over the spread of the virus was back in the drivers’ seat. Investors saw price action revolved around reports of every new virus case being reported. Market participants were seen running for safety as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.50%.

We can reflect on what was said here last week;

“Given where the equity markets were trading and adding the worries over the Chinese Virus, price action was fairly impressive. The S&P sits 1% from the all-time highs. Virus or no virus, it would not be a surprise to see more weakness in equity prices. Bears might get their moment in the sun, but in reality, any pullback may very well play into the Secular Bullish trend.”

However, with the S&P falling 2.1% this week, most of that drop occurring on Friday, it sure doesn't "feel" like anything "bullish". Human emotion at work, with the natural reaction that dismisses any optimistic views. The S&P is now 3% off the all-time high. The strongest sectors are taking more of a hit now, and since they put up the largest gains in the rally there is no surprise there. Yet the "warnings" of how they are getting demolished will start to appear.

The streak of five consecutive months of gains for the S&P 500 was broken as the index closed down 0.15% for the month.

Stay tuned to see if the patient recovers.

Economy

It didn’t take long. Add a virus to the investment backdrop and predictions about a new recession in the U.S. economy start gaining momentum. The skeptics are back. One quick look at the 10-year treasury hitting a low of 1,57% this week says it all. They cite the damage done to the U.S. and global economies from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. The naysayers are hopeful that all of the disruptions and canceled orders connected to the tariffs, etc. are still affecting the world economy. Add in the Coronavirus, and now everyone becomes an economist and starts calculating how much the global, and then U.S GDP will suffer.

With the stock market recently hitting a string of all-time highs, this represents a reasonable opportunity for them to pound their narrative. You can bet that there are going to be plenty of gloomy headlines and predictions in the days to come.

When we start to look at the data that really matters, the labor market, housing, and the consumer, I have some bad news for them. There is no sign that a recession is about to slam into the economy.

The 2.1% Q4 U.S. GDP growth rate matched or exceeded most median forecast measures. Analysts saw a moderate growth rate of 2.7% for government purchases, and a firm 5.8% Q4 pace for residential construction alongside the -1.5% contraction rate for business fixed investment. The mix left a 3.2% Q4 growth clip for Q4 real final sales.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index increased to 131.6 in January, up from the December reading of 128.2. The index is making its way back toward the 18-year high of 137.9 in October of 2018. This report included big increases in the current conditions index and the jobs strength diffusion index toward their 19-year highs.

Lynn Franco, Senior Director, Economic Indicators, at The Conference Board;

“Consumer confidence increased in January, following a moderate advance in December, driven primarily by a more positive assessment of the current job market and increased optimism about future job prospects. Optimism about the labor market should continue to support confidence in the short-term and, as a result, consumers will continue driving growth and prevent the economy from slowing in early 2020.”

The upward Michigan sentiment revision to an 8-month high of 99.8 (was 99.1) in January from 99.3 in December, left Michigan sentiment just below the 14-year high of 101.4 which occurred in March of 2018. The expectations measure is now reported to have risen in January for a fifth consecutive month, to 90.5 (was 88.3) from 88.9 in December.

For December, both the Personal Consumption Expenditures and Core PCE rose 1.6% year over year, matching the consensus estimates. The PCE was up from a revised 1.4% in November and the Core PCE (which excludes food and energy prices) was one-tenth of a percent above the November reading.

Personal income rose 0.2% in December, slightly below the 0.3% estimate and a revised 0.4% in November. Personal spending which accounts for roughly two-thirds of GDP rose 0.3%, in line with estimates but down from 0.4% in November. Inflation pressure remains muted.

Richmond Fed's manufacturing index surged 25 points to 20 in January after dropping -4 points to -5 in December. The index was at 1 a year ago, and this is the best since September 2018. The index ranged from -12 to 14 in 2019. Strength was broad-based. The employment sub-index climbed to 20 from 7 and is just shy of the record high of 24 from June 2018. But the wage component fell to 21 from 29. Its peak was 36 in May. The new order volume jumped to 13 from -13.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index rose 3.0 points to -0.2 in January after slipping -1.9 points to -3.2 in December. The index is right where it was a year ago. It's been in negative territory for 4 straight months, which hasn't happened since summer/fall of 2016. The components were mixed.

January Chicago PMI dropped -5.3 points to 42.9 after rising 1.6 ticks to 48.2 in December. This is the lowest since the 42.0 from December 2015. The index has been sub-50 for 7 straight months, since July, hit by the various headwinds including the trade war, Boeing's troubles, and the UAW-GM strike. Now it's likely to be wracked by spillover effects from coronavirus worries.

New home sales undershot estimates with a -0.4% December drop to 694k, following -32k in downward revisions since September. The revisions tapped down the steep climb in reported activity into year-end but still left a robust path, albeit around levels that now mostly undershoot the prior cycle-high of 715k in November of 2017.

December pending home sales dropped -4.9% to 103.2, missing estimates, after bouncing 1.2% to 108.5 in November. This is the lowest level since February. The index has generally been rising since late 2018. However, low inventories continue to be a headwind. Despite the monthly decline, the index rose to a 6.8% y/y clip from the 5.6% y/y November pace. It's a sixth straight month of y/y appreciation after generally being in contraction since mid-2017, and is the fastest since July 2015.

Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist;

“Mortgage rates are expected to hold under 4% for most of 2020, while net job creation will likely exceed two million. Low inventory remains a significant longer-term concern. “Due to the shortage of affordable homes, home sales growth will only rise by around 3%. Still, national median home price growth is in no danger of falling due to inventory shortages and will rise by 4%. The new home construction market also looks brighter, with housing starts and new home sales set to rise 6% and 10%, respectively.” “The state of housing in 2020 will depend on whether home builders bring more affordable homes to the market. Home prices and even rents are increasing too rapidly, and more inventory would help correct the problem and slow price gains.”

Global Economy

Germany’s forecast for GDP growth in 2020 was raised from 1% to 1.1% this past week. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier;

“The economy will develop better this year than was expected last year. “Prospects have lightened up, but we cannot be satisfied with the current growth. The current growth figures are still too low.”

Three tumultuous years. The pointless use of adjectives, hard Brexit, soft Brexit, clean Brexit, chaotic Brexit, managed Brexit, red white and blue Brexit, and dog's Brexit all come to an end. The period since the referendum has ended the careers of two prime ministers, eight cabinet ministers, and over 80 MPs. The dawn of a new day. As of Saturday morning, the U.K. is no longer part of the European Union.

Mexican retail sales for November beat estimates this week, increasing 2.1 percent year-on-year in November 2019, following a 2.1 percent gain in the previous month and slightly below market forecasts of a 2.2 percent increase.

Earnings Observations

As shown below, 69.1% of companies that have reported this season have beaten EPS estimates., while 62.4% have beaten top-line revenue estimates. These readings are healthy but nothing spectacular, especially since they usually tick lower as earnings season progresses.

Source: Bespoke

Source: Bespoke

AS the graphic below indicates, IF history repeats, the S&P could avoid back to back earnings declines and boost Q4 earnings into positive growth territory.

The Political Scene

The President’s defense team presented their case to the Senate in the impeachment hearings. The week started with plenty of drama and ended with a vote to put an end to the trial proceedings.

Washington Analysis Research believes that the markets are putting too high a probability on Trump being re-elected and puts the odds at 50/50 despite the advantages of incumbency and a strong economy. It notes the last two times impeachment occurred (it includes Nixon even though he stepped down before he was impeached), the American public chose the president of a different party in the subsequent election, even in Clinton’s case when the economy was doing very well at the time.

The Fed

FOMC left policy unchanged with a funds rate band of 1.50% to 1.75%. There were no surprises and no explicit comment on the coronavirus. The statement reiterated that policy is "appropriate." The Fed said the labor market "remains strong" and economic activity has been rising at a "moderate rate." They repeated business fixed investment and exports remained weak. Core inflation is running below the 2% target. The phrase from December that it will "continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures." was also stated in this announcement. The committee vote was a unanimous 10-0.

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10-year Treasury has now settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, traders that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again. The 10-year Treasury yield began the year above 1.92% and closed this week at 1.50%. That level was last seen in September 2019, as investors rushed back into bonds over Coronavirus fears. The 10-year has dropped a whopping 31 basis points in January, as FEAR is rampant.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3 month/10 year yield curve once again. The 2 /10 treasury curve is not inverted at the moment but it is flattening.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 18 basis points today.

Sentiment

While total inflows to bonds across mutual funds and ETFs are very strong, equity inflows have been much weaker overall. For the most recent period, bond fund inflows were a record on a 4, 13, and 52-week basis, totaling $66.9bn in the four weeks ended January 22.

Since pundits like to run around citing periods where stock prices are elevated and “greed" is in the air, please allow me to show the index as it stands today.

In about a month, much of the “greed" has been washed out. A few more predictions of economic collapse over the virus situation and we’ll soon be at “extreme” fear.

It didn’t take all that long for individual investors to run for the exits. The weekly reading on bullish sentiment from AAII fell from 45.6% down to 31.98% this week.

That 13.62 percentage point decline is the largest one week drop in bullish sentiment since early August when it dropped 16.78 percentage points. At that time bullish sentiment had fallen to an even lower 21.66%.

The loss in bullish sentiment was picked up by the bears as bearish sentiment rose 12.09 percentage points to 36.86%. As with bullish sentiment, this was the largest one-week buildup in negative sentiment since early August, although it was only about half the size of the 24.14 percentage point rise in the summer.

Crude Oil

The U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian general Soleimani spiked oil prices to well over $60 per barrel. Now the Coronavirus has had a tremendous effect on the price of Oil as well. This time in the opposite direction. WTI traded to lows not seen since last October on fears that the virus in China is going to slow global travel and eventually slow demand.

According to the weekly inventory report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 431.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five year average for this time of year.

WTI closed trading at $51.46 down $2.82. That is the lowest level since October '19.

The nearly 20% decline from its highs earlier this month has led crude oil to have become oversold and at the low end of the past year’s range.

Source: Bespoke

The commodity is now testing support that has held since early 2019.

The Technical Picture

IF this recent market weakness has already run its course, the drawdown on a closing basis was 2.55%. However, due to the coronavirus scare, we are in a period in time where headlines will factor into near term market direction.

The DAILY chart now displays a picture where the shorter-term trend (green line) for the S&P 500 has indeed been broken.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

As we have seen in past downdrafts the index quickly fell to the next support level at the 50-day Moving average (blue line). All eyes will be on that support level next week. A break there could set up more selling pressure. Simple analysis now. Until that is broken we have to think sideways to higher. If it doesn’t hold then we can start to think lower.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Market Skeptics

For those that wonder why I tell anyone that wants to listen to why the Shiller PE ratio is a useless metric, here is a headline from over seven years ago.

If an investor took their “cue” from this absurd ratio, they left 1800 S&P points on the table. Investors need to run far away from any pundit that uses the Shiller PE ratio to state their case.

This next headline appeared in 2010, and the “chicken littles” ran around for years warning about the market cap to GDP ratio. They also watched the S&P rise from 1100 to 3200+.

Last week I introduced evidence that this stock market is not a mirror image to what was experienced in 1999. When the two Nasdaq rallies are placed side by side there is little comparison to the parabolic move that took place 21 years ago.

Instead of a parabolic move, there is a gradual slope to the upside. Admittedly the index is overbought and in need of consolidation. However, when we zoom in and look at the details, the index is also telling us the recent breakout is real and it portends more gains ahead.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Recent all-time earnings totals for Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) continue to show why the bottom line matters. Both stocks are in pristine uptrends. I wonder how much The FED had to do with their earnings growth. Then again, it should be of little concern. For that reason, stating that it is "all about the Fed" is a fool's errand.

Technology earnings, in general, are once again paving the way as they continue to display plenty of "growth". The year has changed but the story remains the same. In a low, slow-growth economy, the search for growth stocks will provide an underlying bid for those that exhibit growth. Perhaps the reason those looking for "value" to finally catch up may have to wait a little longer.

Amazon(AMZN) is a proxy for technology with its web services, and of course a read on the health of the consumer. The positive results just reported tells the story. The top five technology names have delivered, and one needs to look no further to see what is going on. I want to stay in the growth sectors of the economy.

It appears the stock market isn't immune to the "Chinese" virus. Don't fret, it also appears this virus, like many other contagious diseases, will have a greater impact on the elderly and those with a compromised immune system. So while some are already preparing this Bull market for death, let me remind everyone, this Bull has a very strong constitution. Sending flowers may be a bit premature.

The Coronavirus is being used as the “handy excuse” for the current equity market selloff, and while greater fears over the transmissibility and current spread of the virus in China relative to the prior week are justified, there are two other factors we urge investors to consider.

First, simple market technicals. Equities had been on an incredibly impressive streak of higher highs and overbought conditions. While not as long as the streaks ending in March 2017, January 2018, and October 2018, the recent streak of 74 trading days without a 1% drop was still a lot of time for markets to get over-extended. Timing when and why those sorts of moves come to an end is nearly impossible, but understanding that a technical consolidation is taking place can help investors keep a level head about why it’s happening.

Second, we should not ignore the fact that Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls. No one can forecast whether Sanders will win the Democratic nomination, but in reality, the sentiment shock to markets of potential for a socialist President is just as material as Coronavirus. I dare say it is a far more serious issue for the equity markets. Regardless of any political views, this is not considered a market-friendly situation. Sander’s outperformance could reverse, but if it doesn’t investors can expect more angst over this development.

Getting back to the Coronavirus issue, many are trying to compare this event to the SARS virus that occurred in 2003. Let’s remember that was 17 years ago, and the world is in a whole different place when it comes to dealing with health-related issues. Of course, the media is highlighting the worst possible outcomes. Economists now chime in with their forecasted impacts, and GDP estimates are being ratcheted down.

Decisions, decisions. The "technical " situation that currently exists today, combined with the fundamentals that are presented, often lead to confusion. That confusion then spawns indecision, and with that, a lack of conviction in executing the plan. It doesn’t have to be that way. These issues will affect your decision making only if YOU allow that to happen.

Whether an investor wants to buy into the strength of the equity market today is their decision. It appeared the stars were aligned for a decent pullback or a full-fledged correction. An overbought stock market runs into a global health issue. Right now the S&P is 3% from the all-time high. I'm not one that gets overly concerned when I hear that statistic, and I'd rather let others extrapolate the situation to what "could" occur. I wish them the very best of luck in doing so.

So I'll wrap up this week by asking;

Is there really any decision to be made here?".

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.