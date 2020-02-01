Armour Residential REIT: Refinancing Its 7.875% Preferred Stock With This New IPO

Introduction

In terms of lowering interest rates, more and more companies are taking advantage to refinance its outstanding fixed-income securities with lower coupon ones. This is also the case with the new IPO by ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR), as the company is issuing a 7.00% preferred stock and using its proceeds to help itself redeem its 7.875% preferred stock. In this article, we want to shed light on the company's newest 7.00% Preferred Stock, Series C.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:ARR.PC) (ARR-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00%. The new preferred stock bears no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 01/28/2025. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $25.16 and has a 6.96% Current Yield and YTC of 6.86%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.80% and 5.72%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise ("GSE"), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities). The Company also invests in Interest-Only Securities, which are the interest portions of Agency Securities that are separated and sold individually from the principal portion of the same payment. The Company raises funds for additional funding through equity offerings (including preferred equity), unsecured debt securities and convertible securities (including warrants, preferred equity and debt), among others. It is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP.

Source: Reuters.com | ARMOUR Residential REIT

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock ARR:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, ARR has paid a $0.68 yearly dividend for its common stock. With a market price of $19.03, the current yield of ARR is at 3.57%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $40.25M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock) of the company are around $18M.

In addition, the market capitalization of ARR is around $1.13B (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of ARMOUR Residential REIT's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3, ARR had a total debt of $11.68B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, the Series B Preferred Stock, which total $210M.

The ARMOUR Residential REIT Family

ARR has one more outstanding preferred stock: ARMOUR Residential REIT 7.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ARR.PB). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

However, the company announced that it intends to redeem 100% of its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock on February 27, 2020, using the net proceeds of ARR-C, offering as a portion of the funds used for the redemption. Still, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between ARR-B and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a less volatile performance of the preferred stock, despite the rally in the benchmark, mainly due to the fact ARR-B is trading post its call date for two years now, and the high probability of redemption.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Residential" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and have a positive YTC. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. The first chart is presented by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

To get a better idea of the Yield curve, I'll compare the group by its Yield-to-Worst (equal to the Yield-to-Call). For the purpose, two more filters will be added; the security must not be callable and must trade above par value.

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In this section, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate. For a clearer view, I've excluded the preferred stocks issued by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) from the bubble charts.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable, have a positive YTC, and trade above their PAR, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, upon no less than 30 nor more than 60 days' written notice, redeem the Series C Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series C Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "-Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series C Preferred Stock called for redemption. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, each holder of Series C Preferred Stock will have the right subject to our election to redeem the Series C Preferred Stock in whole or part, as described above under "-Optional Redemption" or "-Special Optional Redemption," prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date to convert some or all of the Series C Preferred Stock held by such holder on the Change of Control Conversion Date into a number of shares of our common stock per share of Series C Preferred Stock equal to the lesser of: ● The quotient obtained by dividing ("I") the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share of Series C Preferred Stock plus the amount of any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the Change of Control Conversion Date (unless the Change of Control Conversion Date is after a dividend record date (as defined herein) and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date (as defined herein) for the Series C Preferred Stock, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividends will be included in this sum) by ("II") the Common Stock Price (as defined herein); and ● (the "Share Cap"), subject to certain adjustments.

Source: 424B5 Filing by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $75M, ARR-C cannot be an addition to PFF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As an mREIT, the company is highly leveraged, having 8.5x times more debt than equity. However, as you can see in the Capital Structure section, all of ARR's debt is invested in mortgage loans. As for the returns, ARR-C has the highest Yield-to-Worst from the sector, as only CHMI.PA is close to the new IPO with its YTW of 6.78%. With respect to all other REITs' preferred stocks, it is the second-best issue by Yield-to-Worst, lagging only behind OTC:AFINP with its 7.36% YTC.

