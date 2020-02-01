Here Come The Millennials, And Potentially A Virus

Gains in the homeownership rate, however, did not come at the expense of the rental markets. Rather, strong household formation growth has kept vacancy rates near historic lows for both owned and rented units.

Here come the millennials. Lower mortgage rates powered the homeownership rate to the highest level since 2013 at 65.1% as the under-35-year-old ownership rate climbed to the highest level in a decade.

U.S. equity markets sold-off this week by the most since early August as softer-than-expected economic data and mounting fears over the spread of the coronavirus erased 2020's earlier gains.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Remember that "euphoric" feeling just two weeks ago? That didn't last long. U.S. equity markets sold off this week by the most since early August as softer-than-expected economic data and mounting fears over the spread of the coronavirus erased 2020's earlier gains. The deadly virus originating from China has now spread to more than a dozen countries - including seven confirmed cases in the U.S. - and threatens to slow economic activity at a time that global growth seemingly remains stuck in neutral. The U.S. consumer, which has been a consistent ray of light over the past three years - is likely to be asked to shoulder even more of the burden in the early stages of 2020 to keep the wheels of the global economy turning.

(Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

After dropping 1.0% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished lower by 2.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 700 points on the week as investors piled into safe-haven assets. Closing the week at 1.52%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) plunged 16 basis points to the lowest level since September and is back within shouting-distance of 2016's historic intra-day lows of 1.32%. Crude oil (USO) prices continued their free-fall, dipping another 5% on the week, approaching bear market territory. The domestic-focused residential and commercial real estate sectors were again a bright spot amid the weakness, however. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) declined by a more modest 1.5% on the week, led by the residential REIT sectors after a strong start to earnings season.

Can the millennials save the day? Lost in the contagion concerns was a strong week of earnings from housing-related companies and another week of solid housing market data. Lower mortgage rates and demographic-driven growth in household formations continue to drive demand for housing across both rental and ownership markets, trends that we'll analyze in more detail below. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the U.S. residential real estate sector, was led by the single-family homebuilders and real estate brokerage and technology sectors. Four homebuilders - D.R. Horton (DHI), PulteGroup (PHM), NVR Inc. (NVR), and Meritage (MTH) - reported average net order growth of 23% year-over-year while the handful of residential REITs that reported results this week continue to see strong rental growth in 2020.

As with last week, the "flight-to-safety" sentiment was apparent in the weekly sector performance as Utilities (XLU) were the leaders for the second-straight week, followed by Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Consumer Staples (XLP). Laggards on the week were Healthcare (XLV), Materials (XLB), and Energy (XLE), which dipped by nearly 6% on the week. Commercial REITs and housing-related equities were again outperformers on the week as economic data this week was consistent with a continuation of the "Goldilocks" economic conditions of muted inflation modest but steady domestic-led economic growth that have been ideal for these real estate sectors.

Real Estate Earnings Check-Up

Last week, we published our 4Q19 Real Estate Earnings Preview: 5 Trends To Watch This Earnings Season. Peak earnings season kicked off last week in the real estate sector. More than 150 REITs and 100 housing industry components will report 4Q19 earnings over the next five weeks. Below we compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We'll have additional coverage as REIT earnings season ramps up next week on iREIT on Alpha.

REIT earnings were mixed this week as strong results from the residential REIT sectors were offset by continued weakness by the retail REITs. Stellar conditions look to continue for the supply-constrained manufactured housing REIT sector as Equity Lifestyle (ELS) reported strong 4Q19 results and projected same-store NOI growth of 5.5% in 2020. Apartment earnings were solid as well with results from Essex (ESS), Mid-America (MAA), Equity Residential (EQR), Camden (CPT), and Aimco (AIV). Solid rent growth is consistent with recent Zillow's ZRI data, which showed multifamily rent growth averaged roughly 3% in 2019 after dipping as low as 0.5% in early 2018.

The same couldn't be said for the retail REITs, which continue to deal with a seemingly endless wave of store closures. Shopping center REIT Kimco (KIM) dipped more than 6% on the week after forecasting weaker-than-expected same-store NOI growth of 1.75% in 2020 at the midpoint. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) reported roughly in-line results, but forecasted guidance that was below consensus estimates, projecting weak same-store NOI growth of -6.75% to -8.25% in 2020. Five mall REITs were down by more than 10% on the week, while mall REIT stalwart Simon Property Group (SPG) was off by more than 8% ahead of its earnings report results next Tuesday.

As discussed last week, expectations are pretty high after REITs delivered 29% total returns last year, the second-best year of the decade for the sector. REIT growth metrics have generally reaccelerated over the past several quarters, but the positive momentum paused in 3Q19. Reported by NAREIT on a TTM basis, the pullback in the third quarter was due primarily to weakness from the mall REIT sector over the last year, which recorded -0.2% same-store NOI growth in the quarter, the first time a major REIT sector has recorded negative NOI growth since 2011.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Homeownership Rate & Household Formations

Here come the millennials. The US Census Bureau released its quarterly Housing Vacancies and Homeownership data this week. Headlining that report was data that showed that the homeownership rate jumped to the highest level since 2013 at 65.1% as household formations remain strong. Consistent with the demographic trends we've discussed, we forecast a steady uptick in the homeownership rate over the next decade as millennials - the largest generation in American history - begin to enter "ownership age." The under-35 year-old ownership rate climbed to the highest since 2011 at 37.6%

Gains in the homeownership rate, however, did not come at the expense of the rental markets. Housing markets remain historically tight as the vacancy rate for both rental and owner-occupied units remains at or near 40-year lows. The rental vacancy ticked lower to at 6.4% in the fourth quarter, the lowest level since 1985. The homeowner vacancy rate, meanwhile, remained steady at 1.4%, barely above the 1.3% rate recorded in 2Q19, which was the lowest homeowner vacancy rate since 1981.

Instead, gains in the homeownership rate came as a result of gains in total household formations. Total household formations rose by 1.3% in 2019 after recording 1.7% growth in 2018, which represented the strongest year for formations since 1985. Given the abnormally large five-year cohort of 25-29 year-olds, we think that the household formation rate will see continued gradual increases over the next five years as this "mini-generation" enters prime first-time homebuying age. There are roughly 20 million more U.S. households at the end of 2019 as there were at the start of 2000.

Housing Finally Contributing to GDP Growth

Home sales data, however, was mixed this week following a long stretch of better-than-expected data over the past several months. New Home Sales missed estimates in December, dropping 0.4% from last month to a 694k annualized rate, but sales were still higher by more than 23% year-over-year. For the full-year, New Home Sales rose by an impressive 10.4% after recording 0.7% growth in 2018. Pending Home Sales also missed estimates in December, dipping 4.9% from November after recording the strongest year-over-year growth rate since 2015 last month as inventory levels of for-sale homes supply is at their lowest level on record in December.

While the lingering housing shortage has put a cap on upside potential for growth in existing home sales, housing demand remains quite strong as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate continues to flirt with historic lows. At 3.60%, the Freddie Mac 30-Year Mortgage Rate is roughly 85 basis points lower than the level in the same week last year. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below. The MBA Purchase Index, a leading indicator of existing home sales, was higher by 17% from the same week last year in the most recent data, suggesting that the reacceleration seen since the middle of last year may still have room to run.

Growth in residential fixed investment had been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters, but has now recorded positive contributions to growth for two straight quarters, consistent with the reacceleration in single-family homebuilding that we've covered extensively in our various reports. Residential Fixed Investment (RFI) contributed 0.2% to total real GDP growth in 4Q19. Fixed investment in non-residential structures, however, continues to be a drag on total GDP Growth, subtracting 0.3% from the quarterly figure.

Looking at this data through another lens, we see that residential fixed investment as a share of GDP remains well below the pre-recession period. Apart from a five-year period between 2000 and 2005 that saw a surge in single-family homebuilding activity, the United States has been under-building and under-investing in existing homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. On a rolling 10-year average, residential fixed investment as a share of GDP is near the lowest since the end of WWII, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing home repair and renovation activity. Residential fixed investment now makes up just 3.8% of GDP while business non-residential investment in structures makes up 2.8% of GDP.

Home Prices Are Accelerating Again

Naturally, strong demand and limited supply has led to a reacceleration in home price appreciation. All of the major home price indexes have shown a notable uptick in HPA since mid-2019 after cooling in 2018. This week, the S&P Case-Shiller showed that national home prices rose by 3.5% in November, the third straight month of sequential acceleration following 16 months of moderation. The 20-City Composite, meanwhile, was higher by 2.5% while the FHFA Purchase-Only Index was higher by 4.9% in November. Zillow, which forecasts the Case-Shiller National Index one-month in advance, forecasts that home price appreciation will climb to 4.1% in December.

Home price appreciation has roughly tracked the growth in disposable personal income (DPI) per capita growth over the past three decades. By this measure, home prices have generally outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets, but home prices are not terribly out of line with income growth. Since the mid-1990s - viewed as a period of relative supply-demand equilibrium- home price appreciation has actually lagged nominal growth in personal income, suggesting that affordability issues may not be quite as significant as commonly believed. DPI per capita rose by 3.9% in 2019 according to data released this week by the BEA after recording 5.6% growth in 2018.

2020 Performance Check-Up

Through the first month of 2020, the broad-based commercial real estate indexes are higher by roughly 1.5%, outperforming the flat performance from the S&P 500. Billboard REITs have led the way in 2019, followed by manufactured housing, net lease and storage REITs. Homebuilders have picked up where they left off in 2019 with gains of nearly 12% so far this year following gains of nearly 50% last year. At 1.52%, the 10-year Treasury Yield has retreated by 40 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 175 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

Earlier this week, we published Give Me Yield or Give me Death. In a world of perpetually low interest rates, investors have piled into yield-oriented equity sectors to quench their voracious appetite for income. High-yield real estate ETFs are especially popular, which offer juicy dividend yields of 5-9% compared to their broad-based real estate ETF counterparts yielding below 4%. We examined six ETFs including the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) and the IQ U.S. Real Estate Small-Cap ETF (ROOF).

Readers of our research know that we put heavy emphasis on property sector analysis, recognizing that sector allocations are the single largest determinant of relative real estate portfolio performance. Real estate property sectors have vastly different growth outlooks and risk/return profiles, particularly when you throw mortgage REITs into the mix. Differences in property sector distribution will far outweigh any other "factor-effect" such as small-cap vs. large-cap over any reasonable time frame, so we believe that any portfolio analysis must begin with a sector breakdown.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for 161k in job growth following last month's slightly disappointing 145k print. Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 3.0%, down a tenth of a percent from last month, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 3.5%. Construction spending data is released on Monday, and we'll see a flurry of PMI data throughout the week.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! This week, we are launching an all-new “Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio.” Sign up today and receive a free two-week trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.