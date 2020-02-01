Marathon Gold: Digging Into The Updated Resource Estimate

Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) had an exceptional 2019, outperforming the gold price, the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the majority of its peers. The stock finished 2019 with a 120% plus return, tripling the performance of the Gold Juniors Index's 38% performance, its most relevant benchmark. Not surprisingly, the stock is consolidating a little to start 2020, with some investors likely chalking up the recent correction to what might be believed to be an "underwhelming" resource estimate. While it's true that the total mineral resource did drop by 3%, the quality of the resource grew substantially, with much higher confidence around the ounces currently. More importantly, the stock remains relatively undervalued to its peers, at a current enterprise value per ounce of $45.68, well below the average paid for Tier-1 developers. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as a Hold, the top takeover target in the sector and believe any sharp pullbacks will continue to provide buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Video)

It's been a bit of a sluggish start to the year for Marathon Gold, with investors getting a little bit of a curveball with the most recent updated resource estimate at Valentine Lake. Admittedly, it was a curveball to myself as well, as I was expecting a slight increase in total ounces from 4.2 million ounces to 4.6 million ounces; instead, we got a slight decrease. While this may seem like bad news on the surface, it's far from it. The measured & indicated portion of ounces at Valentine Lake grew from 2.69 million ounces to 3.09 million ounces, an increase of 400,000 ounces. In addition, the ounces now in mineral resource categories at Valentine Lake are made up of 76.3% measured & indicated resources, with only 25.7% inferred resources. This is a significant improvement from the 2018 resource estimate, where we had 63.7% measured & indicated resources, and 36.3% inferred resources. This distinction is important because measured & indicated resources are subject to more stringent parameters to include them in a resource, and are of higher quality for this reason. Meanwhile, inferred resources sound great and certainly pad a resource's quantity, but their quality is inferior.

(Source: Marathon Gold Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, measured & indicated resources at Valentine Lake have grown tenfold over the past ten years, starting with 280,000 ounces in 2010, and starting 2020 with 3.09 million ounces. This is a very respectable resource size, with few companies able to put together a resource of this size in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. While the grades at Marathon may seem a little on the low side, they are exceptional for an open-pit deposit, with the average grade of open-pit deposits in North America coming in closer to 1.50 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, it's not surprising the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] outlined all-in sustaining costs at $666/oz, more than 30% below the industry average of $960/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Skeena Resources Corporate Presentation)

In summary, while the updated resource estimate might seem disappointing when it comes to lost ounces, it's always quality over quantity, especially when working towards feasibility studies. Therefore, I don't see any reason to get hung up on a loss of 180,000 ounces in this resource estimate. Ultimately, I continue to believe that there are over 5.5 million ounces at Valentine Lake as the company has barely scratched the surface in terms of exploratory drilling, as it's been so focused on infill drilling to prepare for economic studies in 2020.

(Source: Author's Table & Data)

From a valuation standpoint, the Barkerville Gold acquisition has pulled up the average paid for Tier-1 development stage juniors in a takeover scenario, with the average per ounce paid being $80.16/oz, with a median value of $66.39/oz. If we do an average on these two figures, we can conclude that Tier-1 development stage juniors are being acquired for $73.28/oz on average. Therefore, as long as a company meets the criteria of top takeover targets, anything 20% below this figure remains quite undervalued.

If we measure Marathon Gold up against this group, the results are incredibly favorable. The company's resource size is 4.05 million ounces, roughly in line with the median resource size of 4.60 million ounces. Meanwhile, the company's grades are ~1.80 grams per tonne gold, just below the median of 2.20 grams per tonne gold. However, from a cost standpoint, Marathon Gold beats the average, with projected costs of $666/oz, vs. a median for past takeovers of $687.50/oz. Finally, it's worth pointing out that these takeovers are the average since 2016, with the majority of acquisitions taking place in the past two years. Therefore, Marathon Gold is working with the best gold price yet in a potential takeover scenario, likely leading to a little bit of premium in this case. So let's see how the company stacks up:

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

As we can see in the table above, the average Tier-1 jurisdiction explorer was acquired for $284 million. Marathon Gold currently has 179 million shares outstanding and US$23 million in cash, giving it an enterprise value of $185 million at US$1.16. Therefore, despite Marathon Gold having a very similar deposit at the best gold price to date vs. this takeover group, the company is valued significantly lower. If we move to an enterprise value per ounce basis, Marathon Gold is trading at a valuation of $45.68, 42% below the average paid of $80.16/oz, and 30% below the median paid for acquisitions of $66.39/oz. If we use the figure I mentioned above, which is the average of these two figures ($73.28/oz), Marathon Gold's $45.68/oz stacks up very favorably. Currently, Marathon Gold is trading 37% below this level, and remains quite undervalued, despite a 3% drop in total ounces.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we move over to a net present value standpoint, things continue to get better for the company with the increased gold price. The Preliminary Economic Assessment done in October 2018 used a maximum gold price of $1,350/oz, and the project had an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $616 million and an After-Tax Internal Rate of Return of 36%. With the gold price above $1,500/oz, $1,400/oz is looking conservative at this point, which would likely move the NPV (5%) above $650 million. Therefore, the company represents tremendous value at current levels at an enterprise value of only $185 million. The key going forward will be how the new study planned for 2020 stacks up against the 2018 PEA. Let's see if the technical picture is confirming the strong fundamental thesis:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the chart above, there are few yearly charts in the sector as attractive as that of Marathon Gold. We can see that the stock has built out a nearly 10-year cup pattern, and may be in the process of forming a handle pattern currently. This would not be a big deal at all after a 120% return last year, and it would be completely normal if the stock traded at the top end of its previous year's range for a few months or longer before moving higher. The good news is that a breakout above C$1.80 would leave no further resistance overhead and would likely create a stampede of buying given how undervalued the stock is currently. As readers may remember when I highlighted Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) three months before its eventual takeover, the stock poked its head above multi-year highs, and the acquisition created the breakout, pushing it 35% higher shortly after.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Marathon Gold continues to be my top takeover target in the sector, and I would be surprised if the stock were not scooped up within the next twelve months by a suitor. While the resource estimate led to a slight decrease, I continue to maintain my belief that Valentine Lake has a minimum of 5.5 million ounces of gold and is arguably the most attractive asset in Canada currently for a suitor based on its current valuation. Some consolidation after a triple-digit 2019 return wouldn't be surprising, but I continue to maintain my US$1.50 price target based on undervaluation and one of the most attractive technical setups in the sector. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold and would view any sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.