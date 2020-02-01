The Great Fed Pause

Your net worth is usually determined by what remains after your bad habits are subtracted from your good ones. - Benjamin Franklin

The Federal Reserve released its benchmark interest rate decision on January 29, and as expected, it maintained a 1.5%-1.75% range. This time, the vote was unanimous, with all 10 members of the central bank's rate-setting panel confirming the range. Last year, they reinforced the need to keep rates the same unless the economy expands significantly or inflation increases significantly. As long as the economy grows moderately, and the labor market stays healthy, there would be no need to cut rates to boost the economy. So far, so good in 2020, and they are maintaining this level of interest rates for the foreseeable future, possibly until 2021.

I think that this is the right move for policy rates at this point, and I also believe that the three cuts last year were to get ahead of any possible economic faltering in an election year. The reason is that the Fed is not supposed to be politicized, which is not happening under the current administration. For it not to seem partisan, it has signaled no cuts or hikes in 2020 during an election year. This is a smart move by the Fed, as the political right would lambaste any rate hike, and the political left would similarly criticize any cut. So, by possibly doing an extra cut than it needed to last year, it can leave the runway clean for the next 12 months and try to stay out of the election spotlight.

The Fed mentioned that there are still some "lingering risks" to the global economy, and there will be difficulty sustaining inflation at the Fed's target 2% rate. I think this can be construed to say if it was to move rates, it would cut them as opposed to hiking them. Inflation has been tricky for the economy in the last several years. Prices have been steady, and the globalization effect, along with a technological effect, has kept prices down. Especially when you consider the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect on consumer prices. You used to have to shop around when you were making significant purchases, and it would take several hours, if not days, to find the best deal around the city. Now? Open your phone, use Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to find a competitor across town, send an e-mail or two, check Amazon to see if it has the same product for cheaper, and then you can feel comfortable with the price point you are looking for. Oil prices as well have struggled to recover from their highs, and clean energy technology is becoming cheaper than ever. This is great for us as an economy, but it does make threading the needle at the Fed more difficult.

Mr. Powell, the chairman of the Fed, noted this in his speech that "we're not satisfied with inflation running below 2%, particularly at a time such as now where we're a long way into an expansion and a long way into a period of very low unemployment, when in theory where inflation should be moving up." What does this mean to us as investors? The Fed is at our backs. The common phrase we have heard for years now is "don't fight the Fed." It is supporting the economy right now and doesn't intend to change that tune for the foreseeable future, at least until the end of 2020 or until the economy starts to run hot. I think that until we see the Fed take a change of tune, we have a green light as equity investors. There are still plenty of risks out there of course that could change the equation at any given moment. For now, though, I think your money is plenty safe in the stock market if you diversify correctly and do your research. The great Fed pause, indeed.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.