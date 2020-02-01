BorgWarner: Delphi Could Save The Day

BorgWarner (BWA) has reached a mega deal to acquire Delphi Technologies (DLPH) in order to create a giant in pure-play propulsion. The combination will obtain a strong foothold in the light and commercial vehicle markets. The deal makes sense on paper, as greater scale, synergies and capabilities are key in this rapidly moving operating environment.

On the other hand, investors fear disruption at a time when the market is experiencing turmoil already with the shift to EV, among others. I like the negative reaction in response to the deal which net could be a positive, yet on the other hand, I cannot put myself buying in size despite a low valuation, as the combination continues to face serious challenges.

Deal Terms & Rationale

BorgWarner has reached an all-stock deal to acquire Delphi in a deal valued at $3.3 billion. The deal will create additional expertise for the company across combustion, hybrid and electrical propulsion.

Shareholders of Delphi will get 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner, giving them a combined 16% stake in the new combination. With BorgWarner expected to generate $10.17 billion in sales in 2019 and Delphi $4.36 billion, the acquisition target will contribute about 30% to pro-forma sales. Based on this quick comparison, it seems that the equity stake in Delphi comes in a bit short, yet we will discuss this below.

Besides the electrical expertise gained in this transaction, a key reason for pursuing this deal, the combination will benefit from greater scale and the associated synergies. Cost synergies are seen at $125 million a year, although it will take until 2023 to be fully realised. These synergies should drive ''meaningful'' accretion to earnings per share from year two onward, as the combination operates with a 1.6 times leverage ratio upon closure, according to expectations.

While the strategic rationale is one of greater scale and capabilities, both the margin and growth profile of Delphi lag compared to that of BorgWarner itself despite the better positioning of Delphi to EV.

Doing The Math

I mentioned that the combined 16% equity stake for shareholders in Delphi looks small given that Delphi contributes about 30% to pro-forma sales. The issue is that this equity stake represents about $1.5 billion in value, as Delphi torches along a $1.8 billion net debt load. The company generates about $515 million in EBITDA. This results in fairly high leverage ratio and has been among the reasons why shares have been trending lower. The combined $3.3 billion valuation comes in at 0.8 times sales and 6.4 times EBITDA, as the latter multiple is ex-synergies.

In October, BorgWarner reported its third-quarter results for 2019. With sales seen just above $10 billion this year and EBITDA at over $1.6 billion, it is clear that BorgWarner is posting higher margins.

The 216 million shares trade around $38 ahead of the deal announcement for a market value of $8.2 billion, as net debt of $1.2 billion makes for an enterprise value of $9.4 billion. This values the company at a fairly similar 0.9 times sales and 5.9 times EBITDA. On that latter metric, the company is a bit cheaper compared to Delphi, yet if we include $125 million in synergies, that gap will close, or in fact revert.

The combination will see net debt jump to about $3 billion. With combined EBITDA of around $2.1 billion, leverage is very manageable, and in fact I see slightly lower leverage ratios than the company guides for.

The Market Does Not Like It

Shares of BorgWarner dropped from $38 to $35 in the days following the deal announcement. That is quite a sizeable drop by all means. With 216 million shares outstanding on a stand-alone basis, and BorgWarner issuing 16% of its shares to investors in Delphi, I come up with a pro-forma share count around 257 million shares. That suggests nearly $800 million in value going up into smoke in reaction to this $3.3 billion deal.

Part of this negative reaction has to do with the fact that leverage ratios will increase a bit, and a mega-deal like this could result in lack of focus at a time when the business needs to be laser focused to keep up with all the changes taking place. The other thing is that of the premium being paid for Delphi. Shares more or less jumped from $10 to $15 in response to the deal announcement, working down to a $440 million premium. Note that this premium has been held back a bit by the fall in the share price of BorgWarner itself.

While I am certainly appealed to the move in the share price in relation to the fundamentals, we have to recognise that running a low-margin, essentially commodity-like businesses in a competitive field, does not automatically make that low valuation multiples are enough of a reason to buy the shares. This is certainly the case if the industry is undergoing dramatic changes.

Therefore I am compelled to the price action and willing to buy small here, yet this really works as a watchlist function rather than real investment, as I look forward to learn more about the merger and the anticipated benefits, but more importantly, look for realisation of these promises down the road.

Note that the premium looks compelling to shareholders of Delphi, yet the long-term investment returns have been quite dismal as the industry at large is struggling with low margins, pressure on volumes and transition to electrical vehicles. The same applies to BorgWarner to a smaller extent as well with shares having peaked at $65 in 2014, now down nearly 50%, yet holding up relatively well compared to peers.

What Now?

Valuations of BorgWarner look very compelling at around 10 times GAAP earnings and even a lower non-GAAP earnings multiple. The company guides for earnings close to $4 per share on an adjusted basis and GAAP earnings around $3.50 per share. With accretion from the deal pegged at around $0.50 per share and the positioning improving, the deal looks quite compelling.

For now, investors do not like the (potential) disruptive effect and the very modest leverage taken on. The fact that we look at nearly half a billion in value having gone up into smoke despite projected synergies, I am attracted to the move as a stand-alone case in combination with greater expertise in EV offerings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Very modest long position.