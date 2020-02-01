Digging For Shareholder Yield With Coal

(Picture Sourced Here)

Investors love a sure thing and what’s a surer thing than our green future, where renewable energy has displaced fossil fuels, cars are electric and drive themselves and who knows, maybe even fly? That’s the vision that’s been relentlessly driven into investors' heads over the last few years with a few palpable results. Tesla (T) is now trading with a combined market cap of over $100 billion, more than Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) combined, while the coal industry continues to find new ways to sink even lower with the market cap of one of the nation’s largest remaining public coal companies, Arch Coal (ARCH), dropping below the $1 billion mark.

Financial journalists have been writing articles on the death of coal for years now, but the latest nail in the coffin was what amounts to a breakup letter from one of the world’s largest asset managers. As if dwindling usage and bankruptcy weren’t enough, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink published a letter on January 14th where he announced that as part of their new focus on sustainability, their actively managed products would be eliminating all exposure to companies which derive more than 25% of their revenue from the sale of thermal coal. As you can see in the table below, the results for the few remaining publicly traded coal miners was immediate and painful to behold.

Since the letter was released, ARCH is down over 23% compared to a 12% drop for the VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) and a flat S&P 500. There’s no denying that coal’s best days are behind it, but we have to ask the question, has the market pushed valuations to the point where coal stocks have finally entered Benjamin Graham’s famous “cigar butts” or stocks left for dead by investors but with enough residual value to be worth stooping to pick up? What could serve as a catalyst for a move higher? When investors read between the lines of BlackRock’s letter and realize that it’s far less impressive a declaration than much of the media is making it out to be.

Following the Thundering Herds:

First off, we’re not going to sing the praises of coal and not just because we’re scared of Greta Thunberg showing up at our office but because our focus isn’t on a specific sector or investment style like deep value. We take a different, mostly quantitative approach with a dash of market history, in screening the ETF universe and part of that involves incorporating the lessons of behavioral finance which we think has some useful lessons for investors. The lesson this week is about ‘herding’ or the way investors tend to follow common, well-worn themes, seeking safety in numbers but often dooming themselves to subpar returns.

Our interest began when we investigated how last week’s price brutality had impacted our quantitative scores for the one remaining coal ETF left, KOL. Not surprisingly, the fund has an incredibly low technical score thanks to its weak momentum. In fact, it has the lowest technical score of any of the nearly 1,300 equity ETFs we currently rank! Meanwhile, KOL has a relatively high sentiment (contrarian) score thanks to its high short interest and implied volatility. But that’s not the only high score KOL has because our Fundamental model gives the fund a respectable ranking given that despite, or because of, the recent price action, KOL is trading at close to a peak P/E historical value.

Could the coal miners be a “cigar butt”? It’s not like investors haven’t been given enough reasons to distrust coal miners over the last few years. All one has to do is look at the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (here: Total Energy Monthly Data - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)) to see all the details you could possibly want to know. Like the fact that since 2008, coal consumption has dropped by over 38% in the U.S. while production has slumped more than 35%.

That’s right, the proportion of our electrical power being generated by coal has dropped significantly in the last decade with coal now supplying only 27.5% of our electricity versus nearly 17% from renewables of all types (What is U.S. electricity generation by energy source?). And while some want to assign blame to President Obama and his “war on coal,” the real culprit was the rise of cheap and plentiful natural gas which now supplies nearly 40% of the power used by Americans, making it the single largest source of energy in America. Nor is that trend expected to reverse as EIA expects that coal production will drop 14% in 2020 and consumption 11% while production will fall another 3% in 2021 (source: Short-Term Energy Outlook).

Hardly the “best of times” is it?

Those shifting electrical tides, not to mention an ill-advised expansion in the late aughts and early part of the teens into producing metallurgical coal for Chinese consumers, led to countless bankruptcies in the coal mining sector which more or less annihilated any equity value, or good feelings, amongst investors. Second-largest coal miner ARCH filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of 2016 followed several months later by private Peabody Energy, unable to service a $10 billion debt load.

As you can see, the current state of the coal industry is little better with the leading public companies worth roughly the same market cap Tesla might see gained or lost in two days.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that investors have turned their back on coal, thinking it just the latest example of an industry in decline, soon to be replaced by a better product like horse buggies and film. And so when the news hit that their stocks and bonds (if they even still issue them) wouldn’t be welcome at BlackRock, a firm that manages over $7 trillion in assets and long considered a leader in the asset management industry, it was the final nail in coals coffin.

It’s hard not to blame investors for freaking out when a mega asset manager decides to not only incorporate ESG filters into its policies and procedures but to actively dis-invest from a sector. As the old expression says, “Money talks” and with over $7 trillion in AUM, BlackRock can do some serious talking, but reading between the lines of their client letter shows that there’s a lot LESS to the story than you might expect.

(interested readers can find the original letter here: BlackRock Client Letter | Sustainability)

Much Ado About Nothing:

First, consider the assets actually impacted by this new program which are nowhere near $7 trillion. Remember that BlackRock is one of the leading providers of PASSIVE investment vehicles which are deftly excluded from this letter. Only active strategies are at immediate risk, and in fact, BlackRock even advertises the fact that their $1.8 trillion in actively managed assets has no exposure to assets in certain industries which will now include thermal coal, but not EVERY producer of thermal coal because…

Secondly, only companies which derive 25% of their revenue from thermal coal production will see themselves excluded from BlackRock’s actively managed strategies. What’s the primary impact of setting the threshold at 25%? You manage to exclude nearly every major global miner from the list of soon-to-be-banned stocks! Major miners like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY), Anglo-American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) will be excluded thanks to their heavily diversified operations which limit the percentage of their revenue that comes from thermal coal. Smaller American producers will be unable to escape the hit, but just how many shares will BlackRock be shedding as part of this new sustainability strategy? The answer seems to be “not many.”

Gathering the data to come up with that answer was a struggle given we only cover ETFs, not mutual funds or other vehicles, but while ARCH has a high level of ETF ownership, BlackRock isn’t a major player. Looking at the SEC website, the last 13G/A statement made by BlackRock for the amount of ARCH held by its various funds was 1,223,228, and although that total is from the end of 2018, it lines up with another figure we found on Morningstar that put BlackRock’s position in the coal miner at 1,250,789 shares. ARCH has been aggressively buying back shares, and with only 15 million shares outstanding, that would mean BlackRock holds more than 8% of ARCH’s common stock. But if the BlackRock mutual funds that hold ARCH look anything like the iShares funds that own it, any actual sales will be small.

ARCH may have emerged from bankruptcy more than three years ago and been consistently profitable since then, but the range of ETFs that own the stock is remarkably small. Sixty-nine distinct ETFs have positions in ARCH, including leverage and inverse funds, accounting for 17.5% of ARCH’s outstanding shares, but as you can see in the table below, a handful of names account for the bulk of that total.

The top 10 names alone hold nearly 2.3 million shares or 86.5% of the total ETF owned shares, only two of which are iShares (BlackRock) products, both of which are tied to the Russell 2000 Index. The rest are either total market funds, broad (not defined by an index) small caps and sector funds, none of which will remove a stock not involved in a merger or bankruptcy proceedings. In other words, ARCH’s ETF ownership level is relatively stable and inclusion in the Russell 2000 gives it an added level of security. While the company will likely see its weight fall in upcoming rebalances, membership in a large index has its privileges, in this case, increased ETF ownership and higher liquidity. ETFs linked to the Russell 2000, including several levered funds, hold more than 511,000 shares of ARCH or almost 20% of the total ETF ownership and 3.4% of the total shares outstanding.

Being in the Russell 2000 isn’t the only factor that’s boosting ARCH’s ETF ownership %, the company has an aggressive buyback campaign that’s resulted in a massive reduction in shares outstanding. Since emerging from bankruptcy in the last quarter of 2016, ARCH has seen its shares outstanding drop from 25 million to slightly more than 15 million, a 40% drop in just three years. In the most recently completed quarter (3Q19), ARCH repurchased another 1.1 million shares for $91.4 million, bringing the total spent over ten quarters to $816 million while also paying out $77 million in dividends. No wonder ARCH is owned by any number of dividend and shareholder yield funds.

The fact that many of those same funds have underperformed other funds in their category goes to the heart of the investor dilemma over ARCH and other coal stocks, are they cheap enough yet or is there more room to fall? The simple fact is that ARCH and other companies in the coal industry like Peabody Energy (BTU) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC), a metallurgical coal producer, are profitable and trading at insanely low price multiples, yet likely to see their revenue and earnings steadily decline over time. Take ARCH, which has seen its TTM earnings fall 2% compared to 2018 while earnings were up less than a .5% thanks to cost controls. That gives the stock a low P/E of just 3.1x has an earnings yield of 33%!

As we pointed out, even the Energy Information Administration expects domestic coal usage to decline for the indefinite future, making coal production anything but a growth industry, but fortunately for well-capitalized companies like ARCH, it doesn’t have to be. It just has to keep generating cash to fund minimal capex and very plentiful distributions, something the company outlined in-depth in their most recent presentation found on the investor relations page (here: 2019 BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference) where they estimated that their thermal coal production could generate over $500 million in EBITDA in 2019 versus intended capex of $44 million. ARCH ultimately expected to have more than $350 million in cash available for distribution in 2019, roughly $23 a share or more than 40% of the current share price of close to $56.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF:

If all of that has you curious about how to add coal to your portfolio, we’d suggest you stop and think about precisely what exposure you’re looking for before adding KOL to your portfolio. While it might be the one and only ETF dedicated to the coal sector, the fund's international exposure might outweigh any benefit from having uber-cheap U.S. coal stocks. Coal remains the primary means of power generation in a number of Asian markets as the need for plentiful electricity outweighs any environmental concerns.

Both China and India have actually seen their coal consumption rates increase from 2018 to 2019 according to data from CEIC.com (found here: Global Economic Data, Indicators, Charts & Forecasts | CEIC), although China has managed to reduce the total percentage of electricity derived from coal thanks to investments in renewable resources. So perhaps it’s no surprise that most of the largest remaining coal miners are located in those nations, along with Australia which gives KOL its international flavor. The fund has just 26 holdings, 26% of which are invested in Chinese companies with another 19% in Australian followed by the U.S. at 14%. And while the fourth largest allocation is in Canadian names, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa have 23% of the portfolio or more than twice Canada’s exposure in the fund.

That international exposure might make KOL suitable for investors willing to take on EM or foreign currency risk, or just looking to play the “death of coal is overdone” theme, but investors focusing strictly on the “cigar butts” story would do better to stick to a portfolio of individual names, including ARCH and BTU.

Conclusion:

Even behavioral finance specialists would tell you that herding can often to lead to some degree of success. After all, crowds aren’t always wrong, especially depending on your access to information and the timing of the trade, but other professionals would remind investors that thundering herds in their blind fury often can run off a cliff. And while coal certainly isn’t the fuel of the future here in the U.S., there might be enough gas left in its tanks to be a decent returner for discerning investors, especially as prices continue to fall even lower.

