Awilco Finds A Job For Its Only Active Rig

The company will soon have to deal with the second installment payment for the first newbuild rig. I'd expect news when the company reports its earnings on February 25.

Offshore Energy Today recently reported that Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for its WilPhoenix semi-sub rig. The rig should participate in a three-well plug & abandonment program which starts in early May 2020. The estimated duration of the job is 100 days, while the contract value is estimated at $13.8 million. Thus, the dayrate is $138,000.

The company warned that there were no near-term jobs for WilPhoenix when it reported its third-quarter results. Since the work for WilPhoenix begins in May, Awilco will have no revenues from its rigs for the first four months of this year. In the third quarter, WilPhoenix had operating expenses of $67,000. If the level of operating expenses stays intact, the rig will generate $7.1 million of cash on the job.

The company finished the third quarter with $41.3 million of cash and no debt on the balance sheet. However, Awilco will have to pay the second installment for the first rig in March ($42.5 million), so some financing moves should be expected.

Since the company’s first newbuild rig is unlikely to start operations before the summer of 2021, taking debt to pay for the second installment does not look like a great idea since the company will have to deal with interest payments at a time when its sole working rig might not always have a job. In this light, I believe that some additional dilution is possible. Thus, the news about the letter of intent are very important for Awilco since a new contract will bring the much-needed cash, decreasing the amount of liquidity that the company will have to raise via equity, debt, or their combination.

The LOI news could have provided a boost to Awilco's stock, but I think that sustainable upside is hardly possible at a time of coronavirus panic. As I write this, Brent oil (BNO) is trading below $57 per barrel despite OPEC’s readiness to push its policy meeting to early February to counter the coronavirus crisis. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is rising (a good coronavirus map), and countries are starting to put restrictions on travel to China. I’m not an epidemiologist so I do not have an opinion regarding the size of the problem, but the markets look truly worried about the economic impact of the virus (just look at a copper chart – Dr. Copper is a good gauge of projected economic activity in China since the country consumes roughly half of the world’s copper).

From a longer-term point of view, the perspectives for Awilco’s main assets, the two newbuild harsh-environment rigs, look good. The dayrates in this segment are rising, and Awilco could easily target to achieve a dayrate of $350,000+ for the maiden contract of the first rig.

While the perspectives for Awilco’s first newbuild rig (and the company’s ability to finance it) look good, the stock is not likely to have any major sustainable upside before the contract for the first rig is announced. Awilco will report its earnings on February 25, so investors and traders will have to wait for almost a month before learning how the company decided to finance the second installment for the first newbuild rig. Longer-term, I remain bullish on Awilco as the Norway North Sea market for harsh-environment rigs continues its upside move, and the company’s newbuilds have solid chances to find contracts at good dayrates.

