A Coronavirus Silver Lining For Stocks In 2020

The market is still coming to terms with the potential financial impact of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, the World Health Organization just declared an official Global Emergency which is made to mobilize governments with a unified response. Recognizing the real human tragedy with a current death count of over 200 people, key metrics including a mortality rate under 2.5% and limited cases outside of China have helped to ease fears against a more serious apocalyptic type scenario. That being said, the economic impact is already significant with parts of China in a standstill, pressuring commodity prices and the operating environment of companies with significant exposure to the region. While it still too early to make a full assessment of the global impact, we argue that there is a silver lining that could be bullish for stocks should the situation turn out to be less severe than some estimates.

Coronavirus as the Blanket Excuse in 2020

The case here is that for the rest of 2020, Coronavirus becomes the de-facto excuse for any-and-all underperforming data points or poor corporate earnings. We can look ahead to what we expect to be weak economic indicators for countries in the Asia-Pacific region that will be explained with references to the "public health crisis", "challenging market conditions", and "transitory" external factors that will be said to not represent a structural trend. In contrast, absent the Coronavirus, underperforming data could have undermined a building consensus for a global growth renaissance.

In many ways, the current crisis comes at a pivotal momentum for the world economy and financial markets that ended 2019 with growing optimism supported by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up by over 12% in just four months since early October when efforts towards the "phase one trade deal" became a reality. Emerging Markets stocks (EEM) similarly rallied supported by the wave of enthusiasm that has now been partially deflated with the Coronavirus situation. Indeed, Coronavirus has already affected global markets even if the impact on U.S. equities has been limited as the S&P 500 is down just 3% from its all-time high. Crude oil (USO) is down nearly 20% from highs in early January, highlighting a broader move lower in commodities.

Coronavirus Set to Pressure 2020 Global Growth

Keep in mind that despite the strong momentum in U.S. stocks in recent months with "trade optimism" as the underlying theme, economic data points have remained relatively weak. We note declining U.S. industrial production in December, poor global manufacturing data, and even soft China activity indicators that have yet to observe a significant improvement beyond the hope that conditions were set to improve through 2020. Consultancy group IHS Market (NYSE:INFO) released a report showing weak international trade flows continued to weigh on the global economy at the end of 2019 and this was before the emergence of the virus.

Prior to the current bout of market volatility, there was a sense that improving global activity levels could support upside to trade activity and commodity demand. A case for a "reflation" environment where long-term interest rates could climb higher and the potential for a yield curve steeping was one consequence to the most bullish scenarios for economic growth. Coronavirus as an unexpected exogenous development in effect has already pulled back this optimism. Any type of forecast where global growth in 2020 would drive rising inflation forcing central banks and the Fed to turn hawkish has now been squashed.

There is a case to be made that Coronavirus is the ultimate "bad news is good news" in terms of monetary policy. Bonds once again rallying with a renewed level of risk aversion supports a continuation of trends that drove equity prices higher in 2019.

A Silver Lining For Equity Market Bulls

Going back to our original point with the Coronavirus as an all-encompassing justification for weaker economic and financial results this year; it will be harder to distinguish underlying "organic" trends to the transitory impacts. We think this is positive for equity markets that previously faced the risk that global economic conditions would not recover through 2020.

The bearish case for stocks prior to Coronavirus was that the trade deal would be ineffective to restore global growth momentum. The current situation largely neutralizes that argument as Coronavirus provides an effective cover for any underlying weakness that would be seen as more concerning.

Before the Coronavirus emerged, the possibility that global growth underperformed expectations, despite the trade deal, could have been devastating leading to renewed concerns over a looming recession or even a "hard landing" in China. The set up here is that even if growth slows for the year ahead, there is now a timely explanation, and any structural weakness can be sort of swept under the rug.

Take China's GDP forecast for 2020 issued by the International Monetary Fund which was revised higher to 6.0% in early January citing an improving global growth outlook compared to a prior estimate of 5.8% back in October. Putting aside the Coronavirus impact that is likely to require new revisions lower, we argue that all-else-equal the implications would have been worse if the economy appeared to be deteriorating simply through a cyclical slowdown. The Coronavirus situation can serve to deflect preexisting weaknesses and support a more optimistic outlook that conditions will improve when the outbreak fears subside.

The other silver lining we see is that long-term bonds (TLT) have rallied, with the 10-year and 30-year treasury rate approaching their lowest yield levels in history implying lower inflation expectations. This scenario provides flexibility for the Fed to cut rates to support economic growth going forward if necessary. Lower interest rates are also a positive for corporate borrowings and funding markets. Anecdotally, anyone in the U.S. looking to finance a home purchase is indirectly benefiting from lower mortgage rates this week.

Equity market bulls can take solace that looking ahead to 2021, the same indicators that will be weak during the current quarter could end up benefiting from a soft comparison period. The market typically rewards a good rebound and this dynamic also applies to corporate earnings.

If there are companies that were already observing weakness in the Chinese market, results for the current quarter will be a combination of underlying structural trends along with the impact of the Coronavirus which will be difficult to separate.

The bullish case is that the market will give most companies a pass for any weak data this quarter as long as the Coronavirus situation stabilizes. When companies ultimately report current quarter results, there will likely be various adjustments made to present more comparable data ex-China with the market focusing more on forward-guidance under normalizing operations.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The bullish case for stocks is that Coronavirus is largely contained in China which has witnessed all fatalities thus far. The main indicator we are watching is the mortality rate currently at 2.2% based on 213 deaths and 9818 confirmed cases. The best-case scenario here is for new cases, and the growth rate of new cases, to eventually plateau in the coming weeks. A mortality rate trending lower suggesting the virus is less fatal then feared.

To the downside, an acceleration of the outbreak with a rising mortality rate and more widespread cases outside of China would represent a more serious situation. Our point here is that it's not an issue of being too complacent to the risks but a recognition that there is a path to move forward once the current fear in the market subsides.

On the balance, we like gold (GLD) which we think has upside in different market environments regardless of how the current situation plays out. For investors that are bullish on the global growth outlook beyond China, a "buy the dip" moment may present itself in the coming weeks.

Takeaway

We expect market conditions to remain volatile in the near-term with uncertainty as to the extent of the Coronavirus outbreak and lack of clarity to the financial impact.

The silver lining to the current Coronavirus situation is that it provides a timely excuse to mask any other structural or underlying weakness in global growth or corporate earnings environment. This set up could ultimately help to extend the bull market by kicking any underlying bearish macro trends down the road. A correction in stocks from here could also help to correct potentially overbought technical conditions and balance lingering valuation concerns.

Low inflation expectations driven by falling commodity prices provide flexibility for central banks and the Fed to cut rates as necessary to support global growth. Lower interest rates now support a continuation of the key driver that drove equity market prices higher in 2019. It's possible that once the outbreak is contained and stabilized, a reset of expectations may represent a new bullish theme for the market to trade a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.