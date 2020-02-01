Bitcoin Gains Steam As It Looks Toward $10k

Short-term analysis shows BTC with room to grow, though a cooling off or correction may be in order after the large price rise.

Global economic uncertainties can be looked at for the price lift and technicals are supporting more growth in BTC price.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) had a remarkable January - seeing its price lifted from a yearly low of $7,200 to over $9,200 where it sits today. Investors have seized the momentum and are now targeting the $10k mark, especially as the global stock market faces uncertainty.

Fundamental Analysis

There are reports that a whale placed a sell order for 500 BTC on the Binance exchange as soon as BTC crossed the $9.200 mark. The writer of this piece checked the order book for Binance and found at least one instance of a sell order of 55 BTC, and yet another for 40 BTC which is shown below.

Such sell orders are coming even as a retirement IRA provider in the US named Bitcoin IRA just reported that it had exceeded $400m in transactions since it opened for business in 2016. Most of the transactions are said to have been carried out in 2019.

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are seeing renewed interest as potential alternative investment vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on global markets due to risk-off sentiment.

Technical Analysis

The weekly chart shows some important information that could provide clues as to what the BTC-USD pair will do in the next few days.

In the long-term and medium-term outlook, Bitcoin remains in a downtrend, as it is still trading at less than 50% of its all-time high value seen in November 2017. A plot of the Fibonacci retracement tool from this swing high to the December 2018 swing low will show the Fibonacci retracement levels.

At present price levels, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $9,485 remains the area of interest in terms of today’s high. This area is being tested at the moment.

The price recently broke above a symmetrical triangle. The daily chart will also show that a bullish flag has emerged as part of the breakout move from the triangle.

BTC-USD Weekly Chart: January 28, 2020

Let’s look at the daily chart to see what is going on there. We can see that there is a bullish flag which has been violated by the daily candles of the last two days. However, the price action is very close to the 38.2% resistance level (the area of interest).

BTC-USD Daily Chart: January 28, 2020

What is interesting in this setup is that the measured move from the bullish flag is expected to terminate somewhere around the 38.2% Fibonacci level.

Also notice the larger descending trendline, which connects the previous highs of July to August 2019 and extended into the future; that future is now here as the daily candle has approached the trendline at the same time that it has approached the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

So the question is: what are the likely scenarios for the BTC-USD pair in the coming days?

Technical Outlook

The 38.2% Fibonacci price level is critical to the outlook because it has served as a previous support as well as previous resistance in the past (red shaded areas on the daily chart). Therefore, we can expect price to either stall at this area and retreat, or test the area and break it.

A decisive break of this price level ($9,485) requires that the weekly candle close above that price level with at least a 3% penetration. An alternative filter requires that two successive daily candles close above this price level for a breakout to be confirmed. If any of these scenarios occur, then a possible price move towards the next resistance at 10,000 cannot be ruled out.

On the flip side, a rejection of price at the area of interest could open the door towards a retest of previous resistance areas that will now act in role reversal to become support targets. 8,874, 8,850, 8,000 and 7,420 are all possible targets.

Sentiment

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: bearish

Short-term: bullish

Long term and medium term, BTC-USD’s trend is still bearish as price has not topped the highs of the last three years and the latest short-term bullish moves may be seen as possible rally points for sellers to come in. Price needs to top the 13,000 level for the markets to begin to look at a true bullish trend reversal.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up +30% since Jan 1, 2020!?! Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2020 Pick Portfolio—where three of our picks are up more than 20% in January alone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.