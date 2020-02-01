A 50% Pullback Is, In Fact, Highly Unlikely: This Is Why

Do not waste your money on exotic derivative strategies: buy quality stocks at fair or undervalued prices and hold forever. Let your dividends compensate you for waiting in down markets.

This is 2020: Jerome Powell is lowering target rates and funneling ~$60B into the economy each month, though this is set to taper in the coming months.

Source: Medium.com

In light of the world's central bank fueled rallies as of late, I'd like to provide a market outlook perspective. In this well-written article, with which I respectfully disagree, the author claims that a 50% pullback is possible. And while I agree that it may be possible sometime in the next few years, in today's climate of monetary policy, it seems rather unlikely.

With respect to our "Christmas Massacre," which occurred in late 2018, we must contextualize the monetary policy climate in which the decline took place. The context for that period was straightforward: A Fed looking to raise rates 3-4 times in 2019 and a Fed looking to further unwind its balance sheet.

Hence, we declined dramatically. The Fed took the punch bowl away, if you will.

How Has Central Bank Policy Has Influenced SPY

I have shared the below chart a couple times now, because simply put, it summarizes the story of "us"; that is, the story of the U.S. economy over the last decade.

Source: FRED

The chart above details the story of the intersection of monetary and fiscal policy over the last 10 years. One only needs to understand the following to grasp the chart:

QE and ZIRP started the rally in the wake of the Great Recession. QT caused the rally to stagnate in 2016. Tax cuts fanned the flames of the rally, while further QT caused dramatic volatility in late 2018. Ultimately, higher rates and the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet proved too much, and the market plummeted on Christmas Eve of 2018. In response, the Fed became dovish in early 2019, which set the market ablaze once again. Lastly, recent "Not QE" and lower target rates have ignited the market yet again.

Make no mistake: The Fed is buying a lot of securities - more than most analysts who closely monitor bond markets anticipated. In addition to $60 billion in Treasury bills, the Fed is buying up to $20 billion every month in a wider range of Treasury securities to replace maturing mortgage securities. By way of comparison, the Fed bought $85 billion a month in Treasury and mortgage securities between December 2012 and October 2014 in its largest and final round of quantitative easing.

Here's a chart of the Fed's balance sheet that further illustrates what it means by "Not QE":

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

As you can see, toward the end of 2019, the Fed resumed adding to the balance sheet, which is illustrated by the blue line skewing upward.

"Not QE" is supposed to begin tapering in January, although that is yet to be seen, and economists believe that they will need to extend some form of their "Not QE" until at least April. This article provides many great insights as to where we may go from here, vis-a-vis U.S. monetary policy.

So here we are: in a hot market ignited by "Not QE" and target rates that may continue to trend downward but are definitely paused as of today.

SPY To $350 (Granted The Fed Doesn't Backpedal)

Hence, I predict $350 for SPY at some point in 2020 via a melt-up. Earnings may dampen the rally if they don't come in as expected, but I forecast earnings will meet expectations for reasons I detail later in this article. For now, let's look at why Fed policy will remain rather dovish.

The U.S. is not experiencing "stagflation"; therefore, extreme QT by the Fed will not be necessary. The U.S. is not experiencing extreme inflation; therefore, QT by the Fed will not be necessary. And lastly, while assets have inflated, SPY is not currently in uncharted valuation levels. Expensive? Sure. But not unfathomably so.

Source: multpl.com

Further, on a forward basis, SPY is by no means ludicrously expensive:

As you can see, the forward PE for the S&P is 19.25. So, certainly, earnings will factor into the performance of the market, and companies' guidance in the coming few weeks will play a critical role in determining where we go from here.

But a 50% decline? Given central bank policy and its willingness to keep pushing on a string, it is highly, highly unlikely. That is, until the Fed decides we've run too far.

The Fed, The Impossible Trinity, And Corporate Earnings

What's more, with the Fed lowering rates, the Fed buying assets yet again, and the dollar as a result weakening, the rest of the world has breathed a sigh of relief. That is, countless nations have pegged their currency to the U.S. dollar and have borrowed massively in U.S. dollars.

Therefore, when the Fed tightens monetary policy, due to the impossible trinity, the monetary policies of the many nations, which have pegged their currencies to the U.S. dollar, also become tight. And with ~50% of SPY earnings coming from abroad, this compounds any slowdown domestically, as corporate profits abroad go down due to a stronger dollar, and the lower economic activity from nations abroad, whose economies get squeezed by the stronger dollar.

Source: Economist.com

This creates a "double whammy" when the Fed tightens for U.S. companies, as their customers abroad become strangled by the dollar's strengthening, which makes it more expensive for those countries and international companies to service their dollar denominated debt, and as a result, global growth slows, as we saw in 2018 and parts of 2019.

In contrast, with the Fed lowering target rates and adding liquidity to the system, money flows freely and confidence is restored abroad, where once again nearly 50% of SPY earnings are generated. Dollar denominated-debt becomes less of a burden, and corporate profits for U.S. firms increase.

So with all of this in mind, the likelihood that a 50% correction occurs, granted the Fed does not backpedal on its loose monetary policy, is almost nil.

Concluding Remarks

I haven't written much about the trajectory of the U.S. economy, simply because I feel it's rather unknowable. I like to focus on buying great companies at reasonable valuations. That's what I really enjoy doing.

Would I have written this article if the Fed were giving hawkish minutes, raising rates, and aggressively reducing the balance sheet? H*** no! I would be as bearish as anybody in light of tightening monetary policy that would inevitably dry up liquidity.

But I have ask to my bearish readers: how could such a 50% decline take place when liquidity is gushing into the system each month through "Not QE", shoring up any chance of liquidity drying up as it did in the Great Recession?

Is printing money healthy long term for the state of mankind's financial system? That's yet to be seen, and I lean toward it actually being severely detrimental, along with other government largesse that compounds productivity issues, the symptoms of which reveal themselves in stagnant GDP growth in the developed world.

In closing, there's simply no systematic liquidity risk in a financial system awash in central bank largesse; therefore, a 50% plunge is incredibly unlikely, granted the Fed maintains its current monetary policy in the coming months.

