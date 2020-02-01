The Bond Market Will Have A Tough Time Repeating Last Year's Performance In 2020

Horizon analysis shows that it will be difficult to repeat this performance in 2020.

Returns were driven by a drop in interest rates, as the Fed cut rates 3 times, and by a contraction in credit spreads.

Bonds had a good year in 2019. The Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate US Bond Index returned 8.72%, its best performance in 17 years.

Source: Bloomberg

The 8.72% gain exceeded the average annual returns for the past 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-year periods of 3.05%, 3.75%, 5.03% and 5.91%, respectively. Performance was driven by a sharp decline in interest rates across the yield curve and a compression in yield spreads for credit products.

Rates dropped the most in the front end of the curve as the Fed cut interest rates 3 times during the year. One-year US Treasury rates fell by 103 basis points to 1.57%, as the five year fell by 82 basis points to 1.69%, the 10 year fell by 77 basis points to 1.92% and the long bond fell by 63 basis points to 2.39%.

While much of the discussion over the course of the year was focused on yield curve inversion, which did occur briefly mid year, the final result was that the yield curve actually steepened. The 2-10 yr US Treasury spread widened from 19.6 basis points at the beginning of the year to 34.8 basis points by year-end.

Credit spread contraction was the second factor contributing to strong performance. The ICE BofAML US Corporate Master Option Adjusted Spread tightened from 163 basis points to 100 basis points, the narrowest it has been since 2007.

The decline in rates, combined with the credit spread compression, caused the Investment Grade Credit component of the Aggregate Index to be the top performer, returning 13.80% for the year. The Government sector and the Mortgage sector lagged significantly, returning only 6.83% and 6.44%, respectively.

Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Index As of December 31, 2019 Duration % of Index 1 Yr Return US Governments 6.41 yrs 41% 6.83% Securitized/MBS 3.21 yrs 27% 6.44% Credit Investment Grade 7.65 yrs 30% 13.80% Total = 8.72%

Source: Bloomberg

Last year’s performance of the Aggregate Index will be difficult to beat in 2020

First, bonds have been in a 40-year secular bull market, as represented by the yield of the benchmark UST 10-year note as shown below. Interest rates are close to their all-time lows.

Using the 7-year US T-Note as a proxy for the Aggregate Index, as they have similar durations, we can examine traditional horizon analysis to see how changes in interest rates will drive returns over the next 12 months. As can be seen in the table below, if interest rates fell by 100 basis points, the 7 year would return 7.59%, which is less than last year’s Aggregate Index return. In fact, to reach an 8.72% return, rates would have to fall 119 basis points. That is a significantly bigger move than we had in 2019, and would bring the yield on the 7-year note to 0.64%, an all-time low. A move of that magnitude would only occur with severe weakening of the economy and aggressive easing by the Fed. Based on current projections, this is an unlikely event.

Following the most recent FOMC meeting on January 29th, Jay Powell stated that employment has been strong and that economic growth has been rising at a moderate rate. With inflation running below 2%, rates are expected to remain unchanged.

7-Year Treasury Note 12-month Horizon Analysis US T-Note 1.75% 12/31/26 Yield Change Total in basis points Yield Return -100 0.83% 7.59% -75 1.08% 6.13% -50 1.33% 4.69% -25 1.58% 3.26% 0 1.83% 1.83% 25 2.08% 0.43% 50 2.33% -0.96% 75 2.58% -2.35% 100 2.83% -3.72% source: Bloomberg

On the flip side, if rates rise, it would only take a 33.5 basis point increase for returns to be zero.

As for credit products, with spreads near record lows, a tightening of the level seen last year is unlikely. The events that would cause nominal rates to fall, such as severe economic weakness with fear of recession, would cause credit spreads to widen. If spreads widen, that would further lead to underperformance in bonds. Additionally, as measured by the ICE BofAML US Corporate BBB Effective Yield chart below, corporate bond yields are at all-time lows.

With spreads and absolute yields at these levels, it will be difficult to repeat the performance of last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.