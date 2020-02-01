Stepping Into A Position In MPLX

Good cash flows and valuation suggest opening an initial position; however, leave room to add should a strategy reset result in a dividend cut and even more attractive pricing.

However, there is also a strategic review underway, causing significant uncertainty. It is possible that the firm could choose to follow a DGI-type model that might include a conversion to C-corp and dividend cut.

It could result in excess cash flow over and above dividend and capex needs in 2021 with some of that cash flow being utilized for debt paydown or stock buybacks.

Management continues to emphasize "high grading" or reducing its capex projects following the MPLX/Andeavor merger. This will eventually free up cash for other uses.

MPLX had a decent quarter and is a well-run firm offering an attractive dividend with good coverage which is also trading near historic valuation multiple lows.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is the K-1-issuing master limited partnership, "MLP," child of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Now that MPC merged its two children, MPLX and Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX), the surviving entity MPLX represents a significant amount of gathering, processing, pipeline, logistics, and storage energy assets spread across the US.

Source: Company presentation

At $25 billion in market cap, MPLX is neither small nor concentrated. As such, it is probably more comparable to large-cap midstream entities Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Williams (NYSE:WMB), or Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) rather than smaller, more localized firms such as EQM Midstream (NYSE:EQM) or Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP). However, overall it appears relatively cheap compared to both its industry and the S&P 500. In particular, on a Price to Cash Flow basis, the company seems a deal.

Source: StockRover.com

MPLX also has a history of consistently raising its dividend each quarter. Last week, it let us know the dividend will increase another 1¢ next quarter, or 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Source: StockRover.com

It is this 11.7% well-covered dividend yield growing at more than the rate of inflation which most captures investor interest. It is fear and uncertainty around what parent company Marathon Petroleum's future plans for the firm are that most keep investors away.

MPLX is 64% owned by MPC, which in turn is being targeted by activist investor Paul Singer of Elliott Management. His ideas for realization of value may include such things as splitting up MPC, selling MPLX shares, converting it to a C-corp, utilizing a portion of the dividend to help pay for more drop-downs, or something else. We really don't know. However, I would point out that change is not necessarily bad, and activist investors are typically looking to realize value, not destroy it.

For example, while a conversion to C-corp may have tax consequences for long-term shareholders, for those who just bought such as ourselves, there is unlikely to be serious ramifications. Indeed a selling of shares below the 50% level plus a conversion to C-corp in and of itself would probably be a good thing for the stock's price. It would ultimately attract the sort of institutional holding that has become so important in our closet index, ETF-driven investment landscape.

However, let's assume that kind of move was accompanied by what I see as a worst reasonable case, a dividend reduction to 40% of DCF ($1.54 payout). Management could decide to do that in order to utilize the other 60% for funding of drop-downs, equity buybacks, and/or debt paydown. In doing so, it would create a 6.5% dividend yield on today's price covered at 2.5x with good growth prospects. That sounds an awful lot like the classic DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) stock to me. A situation that is highly resilient and thus after some time typically results in some of the highest multiples paid in the market.

It's not such a bad downside. Holding DGI stocks for multiple years is one of the classic ways to amass wealth. Indeed, I see the real risk not that the stock doesn't have long-term value, but rather that one might potentially buy it even cheaper later than it trades at today. My solution for that is to continue to step into the investment. To go ahead and buy because it is historically quite cheap and trading below 30 RSI, but to also leave room to add should the worst reasonable case come to fruition and the share price continue to decline.

MPLX Earnings

MPLX reported $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the December quarter ($1.24 per share). Dividend coverage was 1.4x or approximately a 16.2% DCF yield on today's $23.56 closing price. Once again, MPLX has a history of raising its well-covered dividend quarterly.

Source: Author Calculations

In fact it has raised that dividend every quarter for the last seven years.

Debt

Debt to EBITDA has grown a bit from 3.9x to 4.1x over the last year. Management indicates it remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile which probably means it seeks to get it back under 4x. We expect it will be able to accomplish this on a Net Debt / EBITDA basis by the end of 2020. "High-graded" growth plans which include cutting 2019's $2.6 billion in capex to $1.5 billion in 2020 (and $1 billion in 2021) are in part the reason why. EBITDA growth projects stemming from past capex spend coming to completion is the other.

Source: Company Presentation

Between the two, we expect MPLX will be able to achieve <4x Net Debt / EBITDA by the end of 2020, thereby maintaining its Baa2 Investment grade rating and changing the outlook to neutral.

In the meantime, liquidity remains solid with MPLX having access to $3.5 billion through its revolver and another $0.9 billion if necessary from parent MPC.

Segments

MPLX divides its business into two primary segments: logistics and storage (L&S), and gathering and processing (G&P). L&S operations delivered flat to 4% increases in volume last quarter, with a 5.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA versus the same quarter in the previous year. G&P operations saw larger 5-11% volume increases, with a 6.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Overall, MPLX had a decent though not spectacular quarter.

Valuation

Meanwhile, MPLX's share price is low due to uncertainty surrounding its parent.

At today's $23.56 close, RSI just dipped below 30, indicating an oversold condition. Meanwhile, it offers an attractive 11.7% tax-advantaged forward dividend yield (annualizing the dividend recently increased to 68.75¢), which I expect it can reasonably grow 5-7% a year over the long term (17% implied long-term return).

Source: StockRover.com

Note:

EV to Forward EBITDA: MPLX is trading at a lower EV to Forward EBITDA multiple than most of its large-cap midstream peers: EPD, PAA, WMB, and KMI. The only large-cap midstream firm to beat it is Energy Transfer, another Cash Flow Kingdom midstream holding.

5-Year P/FCF: As briefly mentioned earlier, MPLX is also trading at a low free cash flow multiple relative to both its own historic range and other large-cap midstream peers. Since we tend to emphasize cash flows, this is a good indicator we aren't paying too much.

Net Debt/Forward EBITDA: In Q4 2019, MPLX had a 4.1x Net/EBITDA ratio. That ratio however is expected to drop to 3.8x Net Debt/Forward EBITDA by the end of 2020 according to StockRover. In my opinion, it needs to get below 4x in order to maintain its Baa2 rating.

Yacktman RoR is the normalized free cash flow of the past seven years plus the 5-year growth rate. It can be thought of as an expected future return to the extent that past cash flow history correctly represents the future cash flow trend. It's good information to have, but take it with a grain of salt. MPLX's previous cash flow growth has been quite high. However, once the current slate of projects come to fruition, cash flow growth is likely to tame down to the low to mid single digits due to less spending on capex.

Overall ratings score is Stock Rover's proprietary scoring method which considers Growth, Valuation, Efficiency, Financial Strength, Dividends and Momentum relative to peers.

MPLX is currently trading <30 RSI, indicating it may be oversold.

Conclusion

Consider taking an initial position if you haven't already, or even adding to a small initial position. However, don't exceed normal allocation levels as there are some known unknowns, including what the parents plan for MPLX will ultimately be. This could cause the firm to get even cheaper before increased certainty starts to help it to recover. Based on statements in the conference call, I do expect some board decisions that increase clarity within a month or so.

The Power of Multiple Income Streams Since inception (1/1/2016), the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio has generated a total return* of 60.9% (verse 37.3% for the S&P 500 and 47% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished this while also combining a number of different income streams to form in this attractive, steady overall portfolio payout. *verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Income Portfolio is to produce a yield in the 7% - 9% range. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term dividend stream. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.