Alibaba: Can't Ignore The Upside

With a long-term P/E of 20.5, down from 27.3 at the start of the year, Alibaba could return nearly 16%.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Value Trend as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Thesis Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has become the undisputed commerce king of Asia. The company’s revenues are growing at close to 50% yearly, and the company’s core business is also quite profitable. However, while they have high growth, there are some non-profitable segments, and it is still unclear when BABA will turn a profit on these. We have projected BABA’s growth and earnings based on a trendline analysis. Overall, we believe BABA offers investors a solid return and growth potential from its core business plus some extra upside once cloud profits kick in and if/when innovations pay off.

Company Overview

Alibaba has made a name for itself in the last 5 years as the “Amazon of China”. The company has become a true force in the commerce space, not just as an online platform but as a partner and facilitator in every step of the way. The company has been growing at tremendous rates and its core business is incredibly profitable. Furthermore, Alibaba is also making a move into the Cloud business and other high growth areas.

To get an idea of the size of Alibaba, here are the financial highlights for the last available quarter:

Source: Investor Presentation

Indeed, the company is a powerhouse in terms of revenue and cash flow generation. Alibaba operates in 4 different segments. Below we can see a breakdown.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, Core Commerce is the main source of revenue/profits and is growing at an incredible rate of 54% YoY. Cloud Computing is next and is also growing very fast, while Digital Media & Entertainment lags in terms of size and growth. Finally, we have Innovation Initiatives and Others, which is quite reminiscent of Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) “Other Bets” section.

Strengths and Opportunities

In the section below, we will discuss BABA’s strengths and growth opportunities.

Outstanding Core business

Baba’s Core Commerce segment covers pretty much every corner of trade. It works at both retail and commercial levels, locally and internationally, and also includes logistical and consumer services. BABA has been growing its core business at over 40% for a long time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the 5-year CAGR is 47.65%, and the company has become increasingly more profitable over the years. To this extent, BABA has the best of both worlds in terms of profitability and growth, and there is little reason to believe this will change anytime soon. The Asian commerce market is ripe for the taking, with more people around Asia quickly increasing their purchasing power. Furthermore, it is unlikely we will see BABA suffer much in terms of competition short term. The company has managed to establish itself and now enjoys the protection and benefits of its size and scale, which in commerce cannot be underestimated.

Cloud

In terms of opportunities, Alibaba is certainly investing some money into cloud computing which will be one of the most profitable businesses of the next decade, and growth rates are expected to continue in the double digits. Alibaba’s Cloud segment grew 64% YoY.

To this extent, Alibaba is in a great position to keep capturing the market. However, there is the question of profitability. If we look back at the first chart of the article, we can appreciate that the EBITA margin for the Cloud segment is -2%. This is to be expected, and we should eventually see growth rates diminish and profitability increase.

Innovations and Others

Finally, while it will be hard to quantify and value the innovation segment, we can expect BABA might produce some interesting projects. AliOS, Alibaba’s operating system, could be a real game-changer.

On October 20, 2017, Alibaba Cloud announced a new name and focus for its operating system in Alibaba's 2017 Computing Conference in Hangzhou. Alibaba also introduced an open-source edition of AliOS, named as AliOS Things. This edition focuses on IoT and would allow developers to download the source code for free.

The implications of this decision cannot be understated. Alibaba is levering all the power of technology by empowering its users to make its system better and easily connectable. Furthermore, we are barely scratching the surface of technology; the Internet of Things will power incredible efficiencies in the future. Once all of our devices are connected and the data can be efficiently processed, the efficiency with which we do business will dramatically increase. Furthermore, BABA is in a great position to develop this tech with the best form of funding available to any company, operating profit.

On another note, Alibaba's Entertainment section also has the potential to be huge and turn profits. Alibaba is now in the process of "westernizing" the Chinese entertainment industry and not just by producing movies. Alibaba also owns streaming and ticketing platforms. Like in "Core Commerce", Alibaba is focusing on all the aspects of the market.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that innovations such as the AliOS Things will also serve to increase the profitability of its core business. To this extent, Alibaba has a lot to gain from the synergy between its core business and innovations. Commerce, logistics, and marketing will surely also be revolutionized once mass data exchange becomes the norm.

Weaknesses and Threats

In the section below, we will discuss BABA’s weaknesses and threats.

International Politics

The trade deal talk already hurt BABA’s share price at the beginning of last year, with the shares dropping to lows of around $132. Unfortunately, politics is a variable which investors and businesses can’t control, despite their best efforts. Being China’s main eCommerce platform and distributor, Alibaba is very exposed in the event of unfavorable trade deals. However, in terms of the U.S.-China trade, the worst seems to be behind us, and the two countries seem to be closer than ever to returning to normal.

In terms of politics, there is also another factor that could potentially affect BABA significantly, and that would be the future value of the Yuan. To this effect, it is important to remember that BABA trades in Yuan/RMB, which means any returns we calculate would be susceptible to currency changes. It isn’t quite clear what a devaluation effect would have overall. This would support BABA’s business, but the value of their earnings would diminish in dollar terms.

Profitability

The other challenge BABA has in front of it, is that of achieving profitability in the rest of its segments. Conveniently, the quarterly results show us the EBITA margin of each segment.

Source: Quarterly Results

As we can see above, the EBITA margin for Cloud is -8%. Digital Media and Entertainment reported a loss of 49% and Innovation has an EBITA margin of -87%. This has indeed been going on for a while, and margins have been consistently negative for these segments.

While it makes sense that Alibaba would lose money on these at the start, we must still ask ourselves. Can Alibaba turn a profit on these segments, and, if so, when?

Our valuation will attempt to shed some light on this issue and reach a target price for Alibaba

Valuation

This valuation is based on a forecast of Alibaba's earnings from the present until March 2029 (end of FY 2029) and the P/E ratio at which it may trade at the time. The theory here is that as the business matures, it will move towards a similar ratio to its peers, so we will use the current peer average TTM GAAP found on SA, which is 20.5. We will discount the resulting share price to determine whether we are facing a good value investment opportunity.

The earnings forecast itself is based on an analysis of the evolution of Alibaba’s four business segments in terms of revenue and EBITA, as per the reports issued by the company in the fiscal years from 2016 to 2019, and the first two quarters of FY 2020. Note that the EBITA figures in these reports don’t coincide with the GAAP figures you can find on SA, so we will use multiples based on historical ratios to estimate GAAP net income.

Now let’s see in detail what we can predict for these four sections:

Core Commerce revenues may appear to be growing exponentially at the moment, but to think that revenues will sustain growth levels for a decade is too optimistic. Instead, we have a polynomial trend for overall revenue that fits the actual figures very well and predicts a falling growth rate. See below a graph for FYs 2016-2019 with the trend formula:

Source: Quarterly results and author’s work (year 1 is FY16 and year 4 in FY19, figures in $MM)

The other figure we need to predict is EBITA/Revenue. If we look at the past 4 FYs, the section seems to be dropping in profitability as it grows, but heading towards a flat trend, so we will use a logarithm to predict this one. In this case, we used the result of the first two quarters of FY20 as an estimate for the whole year, to get a better idea of the direction. We did not do this for the revenue figure because of seasonality.

Source: Quarterly results and author’s work (year 1 is FY16 and year 5 is FY20e, figures in $MM)

Cloud computing revenues show a similar trend to Core Commerce revenues, so we will use the same system to predict future revenues. This section, although smaller, is a significant part of the valuation as it seems like it could bring significant revenues in the years to come:

Source: Quarterly results and author’s work (year 1 is FY16 and year 4 in FY19, figures in $MM)

The profitability of this section is a different story. Our feeling is that current losses are a result of its fast-growing status, and in the long run, as the business matures, we will see similar profitability levels to competitors. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cloud seems like a good example, with a gross margin for its Cloud section fairly stable in the last few years and averaging near 37% (data from Microsoft SEC filings). Using that as a reference, we estimate 2029 profitability as follows:

Microsoft Cloud Gross margin (2014-2019 average) 37.0% *Alibaba EBITA/Gross Margin (2016/2019 average) 66.7% Alibaba Cloud Gross margin EST (2029) 37% Alibaba Cloud EBITA EST (2029) 24.7%

Source: Quarterly results and author’s work (year 1 is FY16 and year 4 is FY19)

*EBITA declared by the company in its reports and gross margin according to GAAP accounts available on SA.

Digital Media and Entertainment is a small section for Alibaba, and growth doesn’t seem to be speeding. The revenue figure fits a logarithmic trend, but profitability is negative and falling. Since there is quite a question mark here, it seems best to be cautious and not value this section by assuming 0 profitability.

Innovation is the smallest section. It is quite vague and theoretically very unprofitable. We will assume that revenue also grows on the current logarithmic trend and it continues to lose some money, with losses narrowing gradually following another logarithmic trend.

If we plug in all the criteria, we get the following numbers for our 2029 forecast, per section. We will add an estimate for unallocated/other, which is a recurring figure in company reports and the EBITA from it averages -1.6% of revenue.

March 2029 Alibaba Forecast ($MM) Revenue Growth EBITA % Core Commerce 428,693 15% 28.0% Cloud Computing 47,628 16% 24.7% Digital Media and Entertainment 6,494 3% 0.0% Innovation 1,018 2% -75.7% Unallocated/other -1.6%

Source: Author’s work

And for the company as a whole, we will add an estimate for total net income/EBITA based on a 2016-2019 average of 92%. As before, the EBITA figure for this ratio is the one declared in the company reports and the net income is the GAAP figure.

March 2029 Alibaba Forecast 2029 Revenue ($MM) 483,833 Revenue Growth 15% EBITA/Revenue 24.7% EBITA ($MM) 123,221 Net Income/EBITA (2016-2019 average) 92% Net Income ($MM) 113,363 PE ratio (TTM GAAP) *20.5 Share Price March 2029 ($) 908.84 Present Value 7% ($) 486.06 Present Value 10% ($) 376.36 Present value 16% ($) 230.28

*Current sector median PE ratio GAAP TTM according to SA

Source: Author’s work.

Takeaway

Notice that at the current price, and according to these predictions, BABA could be returning 16% in the long run. Furthermore, there is the potential for unexpected results from one of its small sections and the interesting benefits of geographical and currency diversification. Since there are safer or more predictable investments available, you would expect a premium for betting on significantly above-market growth, but at 16%, I would call this a good purchase at $230.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Jack Foord and James Foord.