Reducing Risk In A Mall REIT Basket

One can reduce the risk of investing in them by taking a basket approach.

This article begins with the investment thesis that the mall REITs will mostly recover and flourish.

This article is not written to make the case for investing in mall REITs now. The bull case has been made in a sequence of articles by Marel, among others. My own Retail Apocalypse NOT showed why I believe that we have been in a normal cycle of retail liquidations and not experiencing a rapid and cataclysmic shift that will prevent the mall REITs from producing new, strong financial results.

One can summarize the bullish investment thesis in a few lines.

We are near the end of a normal cyclic wave of bankruptcies.

Mall redevelopments also are nearing completion.

We will see fewer bankruptcies and improved results going forward.

For some firms, this may take until 2021.

The market will revalue these firms within a few years.

Starting from this bullish perspective, one still faces choices about investing in the sector. For example, one can invest in the largest and most financially secure firm, Simon Property Group (SPG). Or one can invest in the firm that's most undervalued by comparison with the value of its high-quality properties, which arguably is Macerich (MAC).

The other five mall REITs are Taubman Centers (TCO), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Property Group (WPG), and CBL & Associates (CBL). For the reasons mentioned above, my view is that all of the mall REIT prices are unreasonably depressed and that the absolute yields of all of them are too high.

I'm long a small amount of CBL common and preferred shares, but consider that a speculative investment and not part of my mall REIT basket. I say that the CBL shares are in my Las Vegas bucket.

My preference in any sector, but especially in undervalued sectors, is to invest in a basket of securities. One does this out of respect for one’s imperfect ability to foresee the future. It's possible that one might not correctly pick the winners among those stocks in the basket.

There's no rule that says what one must do to fill the basket. If one believes that one understands correctly the comparative risks of the stocks that go in the basket, one can use this understanding.

For mall REITs, I reported a comparison of their financials in two articles I did for High Yield Landlord. The telling one was Mall REIT Debt and Liquidity, which concluded that overall the relative yields of the mall REITs do correspond reasonably to their relative risks.

With the above as background, I undertook the basket construction exercise discussed here. My own mall REIT basket is part of an overall active-investing portfolio I discussed in two previous recent articles.

Evolving the Basket Composition

Here we will look at a sequence of possible baskets, adjusting the weightings to decrease the risk. Figure 1 shows a series of possible baskets. The yields shown were current when I made this table, earlier in January.

Figure 1. Distributions of $60k across the six mall REITs, giving up a bit of yield for more security as one moves from left to right.

This figure shows three distributions in columns three through five. It starts with an even distribution across these six mall REITs, showing an investment of $10k in each.

This basket would have a yield of more than 13%. That’s quite high. It's sensible to give up some yield to gain some decreased risk.

Among these mall REITs, WPG is the one with the most challenged properties, by far. Column four shows a basket with only half as much WPG. This takes the yield down to 11.7%.

To my mind, the two mall REITs mentioned first above, SPG and MAC, stand out as investment opportunities. I’m not a fan of the high debt of TCO and past performance of its management. SKT is financially secure for now but seems most likely to move only slowly forward. PEI depends on perfection in execution, as a recent article by Julian Lin portrayed.

Column five shows how one can get nearly half the basket into SPG and MAC while not giving up much yield. To my mind this is a much better distribution than an even one. One can take this further, but first we need to take a detour.

The Potential of Long-Dated Options

As it happens, MAC has some call options available whose call date is in January 2022. Such long-dated options are often called LEAPs, but we will steer clear of yet another layer of jargon here. Long-dated options let one invest in a thesis and give it more time to play out than normal options do.

Figure 2 shows the option chain on the day I bought these. The ask price ranged from 4.2% to 13.6% of the stock price per share.

Figure 2. The option chain for the January 2022 calls on MAC stock, (effective Dec. 30, 2019). Source.

Using the numbers in Figure 2, one can construct Figure 3, which shows the fractional gain on the options purchase for the different strikes. Along the lower axis, one sees a given curve move upward when the stock price has reached the strike price.

The vertical axis shows the fractional gain on the option investment. In round numbers, if you pay 10% of the stock price for the option, and it goes up a factor of 10 in value, then you can buy the stock at that time and sell it immediately to double your money, less the cost of the options.

Plots like that shown in Figure 3 portray well your choices. If you want to benefit from modest gains, then the in-the-money calls that intersect the vertical axis are the way to go. If you expect some stock to be a multi-bagger within the time allowed by the option, then the deep out-of-the-money calls will produce the most profit.

Figure 3. Potential gain on MAC options for various strike prices, on Dec. 30, 2019. Source: author calculations.

In the case of MAC, I'm expecting to see significantly-improved results sometime in 2020. After that, and before the option expires, the market will have more than a year to figure out that the good performance can last and reprice the stock.

I do not expect that MAC will be a multi-bagger, unless the market goes nuts on the upside. By the time that happens I will be out of my position. Much more likely is a price increase of 40% to 80%.

As option prices change, the curves on a plot like Figure 3 move around. On the day I bought, the option with the largest gain for a price increase in the targeted range was the one with a strike price of 30.

How Options Enable Further De-Risking

Figure 4 shows some ways to adjust the basket to include the options. The third column shows the final basket of Figure 1. To its right is the adjustment in which 3.3% of the basket is taken from MAC to buy MAC options. This adjustment alone would produce higher potential gains but also would represent an increase in risk.

One can reduce the associated risk by moving additional funds from MAC to SPG, as column 5 shows. Now we have more than a quarter of the basket in SPG. Without the options, the rest is fairly evenly distributed across the other mall REITs, again underweight WPG. The yield, at the time of evaluation, was 10.8%.

Figure 4. Showing further adjustments to the basket in columns 4 and 5, and one case with a challenging outcome in column 6. Source: author.

The payoff is shown in Figure 5. The calculations shown here assume, in all but one case, that all the stocks increase in price by the same fraction. They account for dividends at the present yield, but not for the dividend increases one expects from SPG.

Figure 5. The basket value in January 2022, assuming no changes in dividends and that all stocks increase in value by the same fraction, except for the black curves, explained in the text. Source: author calculations.

The flat black line shows the initial value of the basket. With no price changes, this increases by two annual dividends in two years, producing the intersection of the other curves with the vertical axis.

The straight colored lines represent the various baskets of Figure 1. The main takeaway here is that the much safer basket (overweight SPG and MAC and underweight WPG) does nearly as well as the evenly distributed basket.

The curves with kinks show the impact of the options. Assuming all companies participate in the upward re-evaluation, the baskets with the chosen options return more than the other baskets, once the price increase exceeds 30%.

The dashed blue curve shows the result of moving more funds from MAC to SPG. This decreases the returns only very slightly. This distribution of funds is what I personally am aiming for, although I have not yet completed deploying the capital at this writing.

Thus, buying the MAC options offers the ability to further de-risk the basket, with the potential to reap higher gains, if the underlying thesis is correct within two years. The cost is modest (3.3% of principal).

One could evaluate any number of positive and negative scenarios. The black curve with the kink shows the case given in the rightmost column of Figure 4. This is a negative case with at least an element of plausibility.

The highest-risk stocks in the basket are WPG and PEI. This negative case supposes that both of them declare bankruptcy, wiping out the equity and all future dividends, on the day after this article is published.

The results, even here, are not so bad. There is an immediate loss of principal of about 25%. The dividend yield is reduced about 3%. Yet a price increase for the rest of the basket by 20% within two years puts one in the black. An increase by 30% puts one about where one would have been with dividends, and by more than that makes one an excellent return. The MAC options significantly improve the outcome in this case.

Implications for You

An investment in a basket of securities makes sense if one is convinced that the market undervalues some sector. This almost always will correspond to some myth that never was or is no longer true, most often flogged by the media.

Within such a basket, one can identify securities that are more or less risky. One can reduce the risk by overweighting the more secure securities, often with only a modest reduction in yield, as shown above.

If long-dated options are available on securities in which one has confidence, they offer the possibility to further de-risk the basket and/or to reap larger gains if you are right.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TCO, SKT, MAC, PEI, WPG, CBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.