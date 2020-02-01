Coronavirus Poses A Serious Threat To The Chinese Economy And Your Portfolio

Only drastic and draconian measures to restrict mobility of actual and potential carriers can contain the spread of the disease. The economic consequences of such measures will be enormous.

The threat to the Chinese, global and US economies posed by the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak is being seriously underestimated by financial market participants.

The consensus among financial markets participants is that the Wuhan Coronavirus will not have a significant impact on full-year Chinese GDP growth in 2020, on global GDP growth or US GDP growth. This optimistic consensus opinion may turn out to be correct. However, there's a significant possibility that this rather sanguine outlook will turn out to be very, very wrong.

Our own view is that the outcome of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak is highly uncertain at this time and that represents a serious threat to the Chinese, global and US economies as well as global financial markets. The following are some facts and analyses that you should consider as you position your portfolio.

A Brief Description of the Basic Problem

As of 10 PM US EST Jan. 31 in China there were 11,821 confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus, about 18,000 strongly suspected cases – adding up to about 30,000 “reported and “probable” cases. Over 150,000 cases are under observation. The number of cases is severely undercounted for a number of reasons. First, there are severe shortages of personnel, medical infrastructure (e.g. clinics and labs) and diagnostic test kits. Second, many potential cases – perhaps most cases – are not detected by authorities due to people not seeking diagnosis due to mildness of symptoms and/or fear of being quarantined. The extent of under-counting and underreporting is unclear, but one team of British researchers have estimated that there could currently be more than 75,000 infections in Wuhan alone, which could suggest that there are well over 100,000 infections all over China. More than 200 confirmed cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus have been detected in 26 countries. Thousands of people that are either considered at high risk or that present suspicious symptoms are under medical observation outside China. Until now, there have been no mass outbreaks outside China and there's optimism among global health officials that the disease outside of China can be contained. Development and mass distribution of an effective vaccine for the Wuhan Coronavirus strand is unlikely in less than one year. Development and deployment of a cure could take even longer. Therefore, the prospects for containment of this disease on a global scale depends almost entirely on efforts to physically isolate current carriers of the disease, as detailed below. This task appears to be extremely difficult and prospects of containment are highly uncertain. Once a certain threshold of contagion is reached in a given country and/or region – probably in the range of 100-500 cases - effective efforts to isolate carriers (e.g. quarantines, transport restrictions, etc.) will have devastating economic consequences for impacted countries and regions.

Wuhan Coronavirus Possesses Specific Characteristics that Make it Very Difficult to Contain

Symptoms in non-severe cases are not much different than common strains of flu. Therefore, many people with relatively mild symptoms that actually have the disease never submit to diagnosis for fear of quarantine. This causes severe under reporting of confirmed cases of the disease and greatly increases risk of contagion in population. For adults, the incubation period is for up to two weeks, with little or no symptoms. This greatly complicates containment efforts. People that do not feel symptoms take fewer precautions to take preventative measures such as isolating themselves or testing. There's clinical evidence that for children, the incubation period with no symptoms can be indefinite. Unless this known condition turns out to be very rare in children (the extent is unknown), it would make containment of the disease nearly impossible. So far, the full recovery rate is low. Perhaps even more disturbing, however, are clinical reports that at least some fully recovered patients can remain active carriers. Unless such cases turn out to be very rare (the extent is currently unknown), it would make containment almost impossible. The speed of contagion is overwhelming containment efforts. Until Jan. 31, 2020, confirmed cases in China have been quite steadily rising at a rate of about 100% every two days. Yesterday’s data representing an increase of about 2,100 cases represented a decline in the growth rate. This can be seen as either good news or bad news. The latest reported growth of new cases suggests either a potential slowing rate of contagion or a ceiling in the rate at which Chinese authorities are able to properly diagnose and confirm cases. The latter scenario is highly possible as it has been reported that there's a severe shortage of diagnostic kits and lab processing capacity – suggesting that the growth of confirmed cases could trail the growth of actual cases. Either way, if a high rate of contagion continues for only one more week, particularly outside of Hubei Province, China’s ability to contain the spread will be overwhelmed. Although the epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Wuhan and Hubei province, there are confirmed cases in every single province in China. Furthermore, numerous provinces already have reported 500 or more confirmed cases – a threshold I believe is a critical indication that the likelihood of massive outbreaks in these cities and regions is quite large.

Brief Description of Impacts

So far, the mortality rate is low at around 2%, which is considered relatively low. However, many hundreds of patients with severe cases are still in intensive care. Thus, the mortality rate will probably rise to at least 3% and it may rise to more than 5%. This range would represent a very high mortality rate. China’s economy is currently semi paralyzed. Busy cities look like abandoned ghost towns. Two thirds of China’s workers are not going to work. This widespread economic paralysis is likely to persist until March, at least. Since the outbreak of this deadly disease has occurred during the Chinese New Year holidays, typical holiday consumer spending will be severely curtailed. A large number of small businesses in China that depend on holiday spending will be devastated. Regions and cities representing 5% of the country’s population already have been locked down, with virtually all air and road travel cut off. Further lockdowns of cities and regions are likely in the next few days. Much international travel to and from China has been suspended around the world. The US has issued severe travel warnings and has implemented severe restrictions, including quarantines, for anybody that has been in China for the past 14 days. The internal regional lockdowns, self-imposed mobility restrictions and the international travel and other restrictions will have a massive impact on Chinese economic activity. Furthermore, losses of private consumption, production and investment will be large. Contrary to popular belief, some of the resulting economic losses will be of a permanent nature and will not be “made up” later. The permanent losses will become more acute if the disease continues to spread at a rapid rate for more than three months. Consequences could be particularly severe if the virus spreads to underdeveloped countries in Southeast Asia, Africa or Latin America. Such countries have poor infrastructure, weak institutions, and very limited capabilities to implement strong containment policies.

Discussion and Conclusion

In our view, despite the mild sell-off thus far, financial markets participants are severely underestimating the risks posed by the Coronavirus outbreak. For example, several Wall Street firms have published reports which acknowledge a material hit to Chinese GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 but which estimate a strong recovery in the second quarter and a relatively mild overall impact for full-year 2020. Similarly, the consensus among financial market participants is currently that the global economic impact of this coronavirus outbreak will be mild.

Such optimism regarding the medium and long-term impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak may ultimately prove to be correct. However, we believe that there's significant probability (probably on the order of 50%) that this optimistic outlook will prove to be severely wrong. If the Wuhan Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, particularly outside the Hubei region, a serious recession is likely to be triggered in China, with the country experiencing near zero or negative GDP growth for full-year 2020. In this scenario, the likelihood of a global recession is high, even if the Wuhan Coronavirus were contained primarily to China.

We will have a much better idea about how bad things are going to get in about 2-4 weeks.

During this timeframe, upside for US equities is probably limited to no more than 5% in an optimistic scenario, while downside could exceed 20% if a pessimistic (yet reasonable) scenario materializes.

We believe that the most likely scenario during the next 2-4 weeks is that the S&P 500 index (SPY) will likely correct by somewhere in the range of 5% to 19% from the all-time high, as stock prices position themselves to discount a range of possible scenarios. These scenarios rage from: A) Rapid containment of the virus and limited damage to the Chinese and global economies, to, B) Massive contagion in China and perhaps outside China, triggering an economic recession in China and a subsequent global recession, due to the knock-on effects.

Our model portfolio at Successful Portfolio Strategy positioned to reflect the above set of conditions and short-term outlook. We will be publishing a full-year 2020 global investment outlook in the next two to four weeks, once the evolution and likely consequences of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak is reasonably ascertainable from a forecasting perspective. For now, the global and US economic and financial impacts of the Wuhan Coronavirus are highly uncertain.

But make no mistake: The Wuhan Coronavirus poses a serious threat to the global economy and financial markets. We will be keeping our subscribers, followers and readers updated on a constant basis.

