Alibaba Vs. Pinduoduo: Shots Fired

Pinduoduo (PDD) is the third largest e-commerce platform in China and is aggressively pushing itself upward to stand side-by-side with Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). While the company has most commonly been compared to JD because of JD’s foray into PDD’s niche market last year, it's in direct competition with both JD and BABA (let’s call this pair “big boys”). The competition is a bit more interesting than that of, say, Visa (NYSE:V) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in that PDD and the big boys occupy different markets and are essentially attempting to steal each other’s markets.

Different Demographics

The quick explanation is that the big boys arose to power the traditional way, appealing to the general market with mass advertising campaigns and finding themselves especially welcomed by the new Chinese middle class. In contrast, PDD took more of a grassroots strategy, solidifying its status and reputation among rural areas. And I mean real rural: The company avoided tier-1 and tier-2 cities in favor of appealing to a demographic that's wider spread and of lesser wealth.

Now that PDD has established itself, it wants to start moving up the tier system. Likewise, the big boys now want to capture the rural demographic. The urban/rural divide is a pretty common theme in Chinese history and is again cropping up.

American investors are tempted to draw parallels between the US and Chinese markets – e.g., the rural demographic is more traditional and thus would be less willing to accept the invasion of a company that’s popular in urban areas. They also are tempted to draw parallels between US and Chinese companies – e.g., BABA is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and PDD is Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN). These comparisons usually are not useful, as the Chinese culture and market are radically different from those of the US. Add to this the language gap (I’m fortunate to be fluent in Chinese) and the lack of transparency we take for granted in the US, and you have to work much harder to perform due diligence on Chinese companies prior to investing.

My Taiwanese and Chinese friends were quite surprised to see PDD so successful after its IPO in the United States: “Why are Americans investing in this company when BABA and JD exist? Don’t they research before investing?”

General sentiment on PDD is low. The consensus is that PDD provides low-quality products. It stays in business simply because it's well known in rural areas and due to its low prices.

Chinese, especially those in rural areas, are of low income and are highly sensitive to pricing. So while my friends (who are mostly from urban areas) think poorly of PDD, refusing to buy despite the low prices, the company clearly does well due to its demographic targeting. The real question is whether the big boys will dethrone PDD in rural areas due to their larger resources and potential to offer even lower prices.

Under Attack

The war between PDD and JD amped up last year, as previously mentioned. But this year, PDD is seeing an assault from BABA. Via its Tmall platform, BABA is giving sellers the ultimatum: “Choose between us and PDD.”

While the JD and PDD comparison has been made frequently, the PDD-BABA comparison is less common. Today, I wanted to take advantage of this and give a quick run through of these two stocks. I’m on record for being bullish on BABA, as far back as 2016, when the stock was trading at $70, but have yet to publish my thoughts on PDD relative to BABA.

The quick take is that I'm bullish on both but for slightly different reasons.

Comparison

Obviously BABA is going to have a better track record here. PDD is nonetheless growing its revenue quickly. But being more mature, BABA is clearly more reliable in its growth, showing stable cash flow growth in addition to revenue:

(PDD on the left; BABA on the right; source: Simply Wall St)

BABA also is succeeding at earnings growth, with an astounding 153% growth in EPS over the past year. In comparison, PDD only saw 3% earnings growth. To be fair, PDD is still in the “become profitable” phase.

At the current rate, PDD will see positive earnings in one or two years:

(Red is revenue; green is earnings; source: Simply Wall St)

And if it keeps its EPS growth rate after seeing positive earnings, its earnings growth will exceed that of BABA’s, which is expected to undergo mean reversion:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Should these trends continue, PDD’s return on equity will surpass BABA’s sometime in 2022.

It's nonetheless still hard to compare the companies on valuation. BABA is undervalued from an EBITDA/EV perspective vs. the industry but overvalued from a discounted cash flow perspective. PDD is fairly valued from a discounted cash flow perspective but overall cannot be easily priced due to its lack of profits. Indeed valuation comparisons here are likely less useful than looking at these companies from a pure growth perspective or from speculative perspectives (e.g., will one company be able to win over the other’s market?).

Both companies are financially healthy by all measures: Low debt-to-equity ratios, assets covering liabilities, etc. So again it comes down to growth and speculation. In general, PDD offers better growth potential (wins on growth) but has fewer resources in which to fight a war with BABA (loses on speculation).

However, I have one final idea regarding PDD: Its demographic is an underestimated asset. I'm not talking about brand support but about data.

Rural Riches

We all know that companies such as Amazon and Google are able to gain excess efficiency via collection of data. BABA and JD work similarly. The ace in PDD’s sleeve is in its niched data: The rural population.

To collect data on urbanites, who frequently make online purchases, shop with credit cards, and zip around the city on a daily basis, is a relatively simple task. This demographic leaves many digital footprints. Rural residents are more “off-the-grid.”

PDD holds a unique position in that it has much more data on this demographic than its competitors. It might even have more data on rural residents than does the Communist Party of China – I wouldn’t be surprised. The implications of being better informed during this war are far reaching, and while we might see PDD as an underdog, I’d be more akin to draw parallels to the Vietnam War, where the bigger, better equipped invader was somewhat effortlessly expelled.

A note of warning, though: This says nothing about PDD’s ability to enter the urban demographic successfully. Vietnam might easily thwart the US military but would have difficult invading the US. As my Chinese-speaking friends impressed upon me, PDD is going to be swimming upstream in competing with the iron curtain of BABA and JD covering urban China.

We might simply end up with a “one country, two systems” e-commerce environment in which both PDD and the big boys realize fighting a war to capture each other’s demographic is virtually impossible. In that case, both BABA and PDD would be valid long-term investments. I believe things will likely head this way, and updates on this war should certainly be on your radar if you are holding any of these three stocks.

Summary

In short, BABA is the safe choice. But PDD is likely being underestimated and provides a larger potential upside. Both are reporting earnings in February.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.