EV Company News For The Month Of January 2020

EV market news - The Guardian/Greenbizz - "2020 will be a key year (and decade) for electric vehicles." China will not cut NEV subsidies in July 2020.

Global electric car sales rebounded in December 2019 recording the third best month ever. 2019 global electric car sales were ~2.2m, up ~10% on 2018. Tesla Model 3 sales leader.

Welcome to the January 2020 edition of Electric Vehicle company news. December 2019 global electric car sales saw a very strong rebound, helped no doubt by the US-China Phase 1 trade war deal.

The big news this month and for H2 2019 was the rise of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)! Tesla's stock passed the USD 100b market cap moving above Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). Only Toyota (NYSE:TM) remains higher. Tesla is totally dominating US sales (78% share), number 1 in Europe, and global number 1. Model 3 sold almost triple its nearest competitor. Analysts scramble to dramatically increase their Tesla target prices.

The top 5 selling electric cars in 2019

Source: EV-Sales.blogspot

Global electric car sales as of end December 2019

Global electric car sales finished December 2019 with 279,000 (up from 177,000 sales in November 2019) for the month, representing the third best month ever, down 4% on the record December 2018, with market share not quoted for December 2019, and 2.5% for all of 2019 (YTD). Total 2019 sales were ~2.2 million up ~10% of 2018. Tesla Model 3 was by far the most popular global selling electric car in 2019 with 300,075 sales almost 3x the nearest competitor BAIC EU-Series with 111,047 sales.

Of note 74% of all global electric car sales in 2019 were 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 149,000 in December 2019 (up from 83,000 in November and 65,000 in October), down 22% on the record December 2018. Electric car market share in China for December was 6.8%, and 5.5% for 2019 (YTD).

Subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and were reduced again on June 25, 2019, and are to be reduced 100% by 2021. The China's Zero Emission Vehicle credit system (NEV credit scheme) in 2019 requires 12 points of credits from new energy vehicles (NEVs). It is currently under consideration to be increased (14 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 18 in 2023). A December 2019 report from Reuters stated: "China wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales."

Europe electric car sales were 77,000 in December 2019, 88% higher than in December 2018. Europe electric car market share was 6.1% in December, and 3.6% for 2019 (YTD). Norway still leads the world with an incredible 56% market share in December 2019.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV sales in December 2019, however a Clean Technica estimate has December sales at ~34,000 for the month, with Tesla taking ~78% market share.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for November 2019 (no update given in December 2019)

Source: EV-Sales Blogspot

Note: We did get an update that Tesla has sold 366,000 e-cars in 2019, about 100,000 ahead of BYD Co.

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car price parity.

Source

Bloomberg's forecast for annual electric vehicle sales is 10m by 2025, 28m by 2030, and 56m by 2040. A similar forecast is shown below.

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

A similar forecast is shown below.

The 2018 International Energy Association [IEA] EV forecast

Source

EV market news for January 2020

On January 7 Inside EVs reported:

Sony (NYSE:SNE) targets the mobility business with the Vision-S concept at CES. The electric car above was one of the greatest surprises at the 2020 CES......The manufacturer: Sony made this car......The running prototype was produced with the help of Magna and Bosch. The official press release mentions a “total of 33 sensors including CMOS image sensors and ToF sensors” to assist the company in these goals. But why create a car to show that? Sony already sells infotainment and conventional sound systems, screens, components, sensors, cameras, and electronics to the automotive industry.

Note: Sony won’t be building and selling an electric car. It’s just a concept.

The Sony Vision-S concept at CES

Source

On January 7 Korea Tech Today reported:

Hyundai, Uber debut flying cars for air taxi service at CES. The battery-powered “personal air vehicle,” or PAV, will have the capacity to carry a maximum of up to five passengers. The PAV is capable of traveling a range of 96 kilometers (60 miles), reaching speeds of up to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour).

Hyundai Uber electric air taxi service is planned to launch by 2023

Source

On January 8 GreenBizz reported:

2020 will be a key year (and decade) for electric vehicles. 2020 will indeed be the "year of the electric car" particularly across Europe, says the Guardian. Cities in Europe are banning diesel vehicles from city centers while European automakers launch flagship EVs with names like the Fiat 500 and the Mini. 175 EV models will be on sale by the end of 2020 for European consumers, such as Volkswagen's id3, up from fewer than 100 right now. European vehicle electrification will have profound effects on Europe's carbon emissions, but it also will present a challenging transformation for European auto sectors.

On January 11 Reuters reported:

China will not cut NEV subsidies in July 2020 - industry minister. The minister also said that NEV sales in the country hit 163,000 units in December and that the industry recorded sales of 1.2 million NEVs for the full year.

Note: Another report from Bloomberg stated:

Electric car stocks jump as China signals lull in subsidy cuts. In order to stabilize market expectations, and ensure the industry’s sustained development, subsidies on new-energy vehicles will stay relatively stable this year, and they won’t be scaled back significantly,” the radio station quoted the minister as saying. Shares of BYD and competitor BAIC Blue Park New Energy Technology Co. surged by their daily trading limit of 10% Shenzhen and Shanghai, respectively. The minister didn’t say whether the subsidies will be fully gone by 2021, which is what the government has stated before.

On January 15 Reuters reported:

Amazon.com (AMZN) has ordered 40 electric vans from Deutsche Post’s StreetScooter unit for deliveries in the German city of Munich as part of the plan to be carbon neutral by 2040. Deutsche Post DHL fully acquired StreetScooter in 2014 and uses about 10,000 of the 12,000 vehicles it has put on the road. Amazon has already ordered a further 200 electric vehicles from other suppliers which it would start using in Germany this year.

On January 16 Bloomberg reported:

Toyota makes a new A$571.18 million bet on flying taxis. The deal makes Joby Aviation the best-funded electric vertical take-off and landing startup.

A Joby electric air taxi

Source: Bloomberg courtesy Joby Aviation

On January 17 The Straits Times reported:

Only green vehicles for Indonesia's new capital, Jokowi says. President Joko Widodo has said he wants public and private transportation in Indonesia's new capital city to be the first in the world that uses only autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs). "Mass transportation will be autonomous there. Private cars will also be autonomous or electric," Mr Joko, who is popularly known as Jokowi.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with ~16% (not updated in Dec.) global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US, with ~78% market share, and number 1 in Europe with 20% market share.

On January 14 CNBC reported:

Tesla rally sends Wall Street analysts scrambling to catch up. Skeptics on Wall Street tried to explain why they missed Tesla’s rally, while optimists doubled down. More than a dozen Wall Street firms have adjusted their ratings or price targets on Tesla shares since the beginning of the year, playing catch-up after stock of Elon Musk’s electric-car maker more than doubled in the past three months.

Tesla reaches new highs proving for now that the skeptics were wrong

Source

On January 17 The Driven reported:

Tesla Model 2? Tesla recruits talent for new “designed in China” EV. The next electric car from Tesla could be a pint-sized city car, going by an image posted by the company on Chinese social media on Wednesday. It will be interesting however, to see Tesla China’s approach to designing an electric vehicle for Tesla.

Another report: "A $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Could Earn Elon Musk $37.5 Billion" quoting a previous employee suggests a Tesla Model 2 could be 10,000 cheaper than Model 3.

Will a Chinese designed Tesla Model 2 be next?

Source

On January 22 Teslarati reported:

Tesla Model Y first deliveries expected in February, performance variants first. Tesla Model Y deliveries will reportedly start next month with customers who ordered the Performance variant of the much-awaited electric crossover getting the first dibs. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive version will arrive in March or April, and deliveries of the full lineup set to be completed by Q3 this year.

On January 22 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla’s newest big battery in Australia set to back up wind farm. Infigen Energy’s Lake Bonney storage system, equipped with a 25 megawatt Tesla battery, is in the final stages of testing and close to full commercial operations. The project “will allow South Australia to incorporate more renewable energy into the system and move towards net-100% renewable energy in the 2030’s.” The Lake Bonney system follows the 100 megawatt Hornsdale facility installed by Tesla in 2017, also in South Australia. Hornsdale has been profitable for French owner Neoen SA, which bills it as the world’s biggest lithium-ion battery and said in November it plans to boost its capacity 50%. A third Tesla battery in Australia, backing up the Gannawarra solar farm in Victoria state, started commercial operations in March.

On January 29 CNBC reported:

Tesla spikes on earnings beat, says Model Y production underway. Here’s how the company did versus expectations: Earnings: $2.14 adjusted vs. $1.72 per share expected.

$2.14 adjusted vs. $1.72 per share expected. Revenue: $7.38 billion versus $7.02 billion, expected according to Refinitiv. Tesla said it expects positive cash flow and net income on a continuing basis going forward, with possible exceptions as it launches and ramps up production for new products. The company’s automotive gross margins were down slightly year-over-year and sequentially at 22.5% for the quarter. The company said it had already begun a production ramp for Model Y, its newest crossover SUV, at its Fremont, California car plant. The company also has plans to build the Model Y eventually at a factory it plans to build in Brandernburg, Germany in 2021. For 2020, Tesla said vehicle deliveries should “comfortably exceed 500,000 units.” On the energy storage and solar side of Tesla’s business, the company said it deployed 54 MW of solar in Q4, up sequentially by 26% and contributing to $436 million in revenue for the segment. It made even more money in the quarter, $580 million, from services and other business, which includes everything from repairing its customers’ cars to selling merchandise to fans....The company guided that solar and storage deployments should grow at least 50% in 2020.

Source: CNBC

Tesla Model 3 sales by region in 2017 to 2019

Source: InsideEVs

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 2 globally with ~11% (not updated in Dec.) global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 19% market share.

On January 9 Automotive News reported:

BYD sales slump in wake of reduced EV subsidies. Sales at BYD Co., China’s largest electrified-vehicle maker, slumped for the sixth straight month in December after Beijing slashed subsidies for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in June. BYD’s December deliveries fell 38 percent to 43,179 as weak demand for its electrified products eclipsed increased sales of gasoline vehicles.

On January 15 BYD reported:

First Glasgow's BYD ADL Enviro200EV take to the streets with SP Energy Networks support. Alexander Dennis Limited [ADL] and BYD Europe jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership has supplied two 100% emissions-free, pure-electric buses to First Glasgow.

BYD ADL Enviro200EV down the road in Glasgow

Source

On January 27 Bus & Motor Coach News reported:

BYD and Toyota join forces. BYD Company and Toyota Motor Corporation announced the formation of a joint company to conduct research and development of battery-electric vehicles. The company will be established in China and include Toyota engineers transferred from Japan, the companies announced.

On January 30 CleanTechnica reported:

BYD builds new lithium-powered Forklift Plant in Southern California. BYD continues to sprint towards electrifying every vehicle category in the world with news today that it is adding an electric forklift production facility in the Southern California city of Rancho Dominguez.

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 3 with ~6% (not updated in Dec.) market share. BAIC is number 2 in China with 14% market share.

SAIC is global number 4 with 6% (not updated in Dec.) market share, and number 3 in China with 12% market share.

On January 7 XinhuaNet reported:

China's BAIC Motor reports growing revenue in 2019. Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp. saw its overall revenue increase by 4.26 percent year on year in 2019 to reach 501.2 billion yuan (about 72.3 billion U.S. dollars), the company said Tuesday. It was the first municipally-administered state-owned enterprise to have annual revenue exceed 500 billion yuan in Beijing, with 2.26 million cars sold last year. The company sold more than 550,000 units of Beijing Benz (Mercedes-Benz) in 2019, maintaining double-digit growth. Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. [BJEV], BAIC's electric car-making arm, has pushed for innovative development and sold 114,000 new energy vehicles in the first 11 months of 2019. Total sales of Foton Motor, a subsidiary of BAIC, hit 594,500 units in 2019, with bus and truck sales outperforming the market average. Xu Heyi, chairman of BAIC, said the company will maintain its momentum of high-quality development and expects revenue of 520 billion yuan in 2020.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 5 global electric car manufacturer with 6% (not updated in Dec.) global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 13% market share.

On January 10 InsideEVs reported:

"BMW Group plug-in EV car sales hits new high in 2019. The year 2019 was the 9th consecutive record year for the BMW Group (BMW and MINI, BMW M, BMW Motorrad and Rolls-Royce brands) as the overall sales increased 1.2% to 2,520,307. In December, the BMW Group sold a record 17,611 plug-in cars (up 2.1%), which is nearly 7.9% of total volume (new record)." Highlights include:

"BMW i (i3 and i8) YTD sales increased by 12.1% to 42,073.

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 YTD sales increased by 28.1% to 16,932.

12 plug-in models are available."

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 6 for global electric car sales with ~4% (not updated in Dec.) market share, and Renault is ranked global number 13 with ~2% (not updated in Dec.) market share.

On January 10 Green Car Reports reported:

2020 Nissan Leaf preview: More safety features, bigger touchscreen for EV compact car.....Base Leaf S versions will cost $32,525, including destination but before applicable state or federal incentives, and are equipped with a 40-kwh battery good for 149 miles of range, according to the EPA.

On January 13 Green Car Reports reported:

Nissan Ariya Concept points directly to affordable 300-mile high-performance EV. According to Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior VP for global design, the Ariya will still be seen as an affordable big-brother crossover to the Leaf.

Nissan Ariya Concept - CES 2020

Source

On January 15 Bristol Street Motors reported:

The Renault Zoe wins best small electric car award......With a bigger battery and an increased range of up to 245 miles.....

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article: "The Era Of The Truly Affordable Electric Car Is Finally Arriving Soon Helped By Renault."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Geely is currently ranked number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with ~4% (not updated for Dec.) global market share.

On January 9 Green Car Reports reported:

With Geely, Daimler sends Smart electric-car brand to China. Mercedes-Benz and Geely announced on Wednesday that its fully electric city-car brand, Smart, is going Chinese. The companies have secured the regulatory approvals to formally establish Smart as a global joint venture based in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo, and will have sales organizations in China and Germany.

On January 20 Green Car Reports reported:

Volvo to build electric XC90 and its battery packs in South Carolina in 2022.....Now Volvo has confirmed a battery plant will be part of a plant expansion to accommodate it and other next-generation XC90 models.

Volvo XC90 facelift

Source

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 8 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with ~4% (not updated for Dec.) market share.

On January 2 Autocar reported:

Audi Sport to go electric with RS-branded E-tron GT. Audi Sport is ramping up its electrification offensive under new management, and will next year introduce the RS branding to a battery-powered model in the form of the production E-tron GT saloon.

On January 16 Green Car Reports reported:

Highest-performance version of Porsche Taycan electric car goes lowest on range. Last month, results posted for the Porsche Taycan Turbo confirmed an EPA range of just 201 miles. Earlier this week, the EPA posted numbers for the higher-performance Taycan Turbo S, and it achieved an even lower number: 192 miles.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Source

On January 17 Reuters reported:

Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push - sources. The deal would mark Volkswagen’s first direct ownership in a Chinese battery maker and comes as the Wolfsburg-based automaker strives to meet a goal of selling 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) a year in China by 2025, including plug-in hybrid cars.....Based on Guoxuan’s market capitalization of $2.8 billion, a 20% stake in the company at present is worth about $560 million.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 9 for global electric car sales with ~3% (not updated for Dec.) market share. Kia is ranked global number 11 and has ~3% (not updated for Dec.) market share.

On January 17 The Driven reported:

Hyundai and Kia commit $160 million to develop electric delivery vehicles. South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia will pour €100 million ($A161 million) into UK electric vehicle startup Arrival to develop purpose-built zero emissions delivery vehicles. The partnership will see Kia and Hyundai bring to market small and medium-sized electric delivery vans that compete well with fossil-fuelled equivalents on price, using Arrival’s adaptable and scalable electric skateboard platform.

On January 28 Business Korea reported:

Hyundai Motor, LG and POSCO groups may launch an EV battery (manufacturing) Joint Venture. They are reportedly considering setting up a joint venture not only in Korea but in other countries. "LG Chem is currently pushing forward with joint venture projects with several automakers, and Hyundai Motor Group is also aiming to sell one million units of electric vehicles by 2025. So the two companies share common interests,” said a battery industry insider.

An Arrival all electric delivery vehicle

Source

Toyota (NYSE:TM) Lexus

Toyota is currently ranked number 10 for global electric car sales with ~3% (not updated in Dec.) market share.

On January 9 The Nikkei Asian Review reported:

Toyota aims to sell 500,000 EVs in 2025, chasing VW's 3m. Still focused on hybrids, Japanese automaker tries to clear Chinese quota. Japan's top automaker will release electric models such as the Lexus UX 300e sport utility vehicle in China and Europe this year. At least 10 new models will debut internationally by 2025.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On January 14 Green Car Reports reported:

2020 Chevy Bolt EV: $10,000 off now, lease deals ahead of tax-credit sunset April 1. The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is currently available for up to $10,000 off its MSRP, which starts at $37,495 (including the $875 destination fee).

On January 30 CNBC reported:

GM resurrecting Hummer as an all-electric ‘super truck’ with 1,000 horsepower. The Hummer EV pickup, according to GM, will feature 1,000 horsepower; 0 to 60 mph acceleration of three seconds; and 11,500 pound feet of torque. It didn’t announce a price. “It’s a combination of an incredibly capable truck and a supercar. Those sorts of times are in that ballpark,” Phil Brook, GMC vice president of marketing, told CNBC. It’s an “all-electric super truck.”

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely)

On January Green Car Reports reported: "CES: Mercedes-Benz "Avatar" concept looks ahead to more environmentally responsible batteries."

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept

Source

On January 8 Nasdaq reported:

Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 mln JV to make electric smart-branded cars. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd GEELY.UL and Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said they would each invest 2.7 billion yuan ($388.77 million) in a China-based venture to build "premium and intelligent electrified" vehicles under the smart brand.

On January 24 Green Car Reports reported:

Mercedes unfazed by battery-supply issues for EQC, still targeting 50,000 in 2020. Daimler called the decision to delay sales in the U.S. until 2021 a strategic one, so it could focus on Europe. Yet based on a report from Reuters, citing sales figures,

On January 24 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit. “Over the past 12 to 18 months we’ve really seen a mindset change and people are becoming much more open toward electric and hybrid cars,” Seeger said. “I see a lot of potential for AMG to grow further, both with traditional performance models as well as electrified versions like the upcoming GT 4-Door Coupe hybrid.

Peugeot [PA:PEUP] (OTCPK:PEUGF)/ Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On January 17 CNBC reported:

Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan Chinese electric vehicle joint venture....to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles. Fiat Chrysler confirmed on Friday it was in talks with Hon Hai on the potential creation of a 50-50 joint venture to develop and manufacture new generation battery electric vehicles in China and engage in the IoV, or ‘Internet of Vehicles,’ business.

Ford (NYSE:F)

See Rivian news below.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On January 26 Bloomberg reported:

Rivian CEO says electric-truck startup to make Ford platform. Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-truck startup backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., will provide the “skateboard” platform for a premium, high-performance electric Ford vehicle, its top executive said. The “skateboard” is the entire platform, including the motor, battery pack, computer systems and wheels. The design is modular and allows for different vehicle body types to be added on top. Rivian is seeking partnerships to scale and grow beyond its own consumer electric vehicle offering.

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

No significant news for the month.

Byton (private)

On January 7 China Daily reported:

China's leading electric car producer Byton launches global partnership at CES....in a bid to upgrade the driving experience in its first production model M-Byte electric SUV. Byton's global partners include ViacomCBS and Access for in-car theater experience; AccuWeather, offering real time weather updates; Aiquido for voice control of apps; CloudCar, providing a cloud-based infrastructure; Road.Travel for online trip booking; and XPERI for digital HD Radio.

Fisker (private)

On January 6 Green Car Reports reported:

CES: Fisker Ocean gets a $37,499 price tag, but still no word on batteries or build site.

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On January 15 Green Car Reports reported:

Lucid Air electric sedan: Full reveal in April, production by end of 2020. Lucid has announced that a formal introduction for its Air electric luxury sedan will be held in April—perhaps coinciding with the New York Auto Show. It’s also opened reservations for the Air, which is due for deliveries by very early next year. For $1,000, you get a spot for early production—starting by the end of the year, with deliveries to start early next year. However the Air has neither a price not a feature list or configurator at this point, so it’s an investment based on what the automaker has said so far.

Lucid Air electric sedan

Source

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY)

On January 21 Green Car Reports reported:

Subaru aims for dramatic CO2 cuts: All hybrids and EVs by mid 2030s. Subaru is ready to take that leap—gradually. It announced Monday that it aims to make electric vehicles and hybrids at least 40 percent of its global sales by 2030. And by the first half of the 2030s, Subaru says that it will apply “electrification technologies” to all Subaru vehicles sold worldwide.

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Faraday Future (private), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Qiantu Motor, Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?25% EVs by 2025), Germany (?2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2040), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam and Brussels (2030). Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India (30% by 2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On January 21 Electrek reported:

GM Cruise unveils self-driving electric car for ride sharing. Cruise, GM’s self-driving startup, has unveiled the Cruise Origin, a new autonomous electric vehicle that will power an all-electric, completely autonomous ride-sharing service. The vehicle is a result of a partnership between GM’s startup and Honda.

The reveal of GM's Origin autonomous electric vehicle in San Francisco

Source

Conclusion

December 2019 global electric car sales were 279,000 down 4% YoY, but the third best month ever. Electric car market share for December reached 6.8% in China (5.5% for 2019), 6.1% in Europe (3.6% for 2019), and no updated figures for the USA.

Total 2019 global sales were ~2.2 million up ~10% of 2018, and reaching 2.5% market share. Tesla Model 3 was by far the most popular global selling electric car in 2019.

Highlights for the month were:

The Guardian/Greenbizz - "2020 will be a key year (and decade) for electric vehicles.....175 EV models will be on sale by the end of 2020 for European consumers....up from fewer than 100 right now."

Sony targets the mobility business with the Vision-S concept at CES.

Amazon.com orders 40 electric vans from Deutsche Post’s StreetScooter.

Hyundai, Uber debut flying cars for air taxi service at CES.

Toyota makes a new A$571.18 million bet on flying taxis with Joby Aviation.

bet on flying taxis with Joby Aviation. Only green vehicles for Indonesia's new capital, President Jokowi says.

Tesla rally sends Wall Street analysts scrambling to catch up. Tesla Model 2? Tesla recruits talent for new “designed in China” EV. Tesla Model Y first deliveries expected in February.

BYD Company and Toyota Motor Corporation announced the formation of a joint company to conduct research and development of battery-electric vehicles.

The Renault Zoe wins best small electric car award.

Geely, Mercedes-Benz launch $780 mln JV to make electric smart-branded cars. Volvo to build electric XC90 and its battery packs in South Carolina in 2022.

Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push.

Hyundai and Kia invest $160 million into UK start-up Arrival to develop electric delivery vehicles. Hyundai Motor, LG and POSCO groups may launch an EV battery (manufacturing) Joint Venture.

Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan Chinese electric vehicle joint venture....to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles.

GM making Detroit plant a hub of electric and A.V. efforts. GM resurrecting Hummer as an all-electric ‘super truck’ with 1,000 horsepower.

Rivian CEO says electric-truck startup to make Ford skateboard platform for a premium, high-performance electric Ford vehicle.

