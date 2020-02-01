Assessing Honda's Balance Sheet

We go to the balance sheet to see if there are any adverse trends.

We wrote about Honda Motor (HMC) back in November and stated that we believed there were more clues that were pointing to a multi-year low in the share price. These clues or insights revolved around the long-term chart where the monthly MACD indicator still looks like it is in the process of undergoing a bullish crossover. Furthermore, we touched on the stability of the dividend as well as the bullish head and shoulders reversal pattern.

Well, that reversal pattern has not played out as we expected. Honda's share price after topping $29 a share not long ago has come right back down to sub $26 per share levels. Many equities have followed the general market down over the past 10 days and Honda has been no exception.

With the announcement of third-quarter earnings rapidly approaching, the downturn in the share price has resulted in Honda's stock now trading for 9.7 times earnings. Its forward earnings multiple is even more attractive at 7.5.

A firm's valuation, though, is just one piece of the puzzle. Another important factor is how Honda's finances stack up at present. We all know how difficult and cyclical this industry can be. The balance sheet is extra important in this industry to ensure the company in question can continue to pay its bills, for example, in times of contracting earnings. Therefore let's go through how the firm's main balance sheet metrics have been trending. We will start off with Honda's cash position.

In Honda's latest report, its cash position came in at $21.59 billion. Investors should note that at present, the firm does not have any short-term investments. Although this line item is down just under $1 billion since the start of this fiscal year, the firm's cash balance looks extremely healthy. In fact, Honda's present cash position is just under half of the firm's current market cap. Cash has doubled over the past decade. We will see further on where this cash is coming from.

The “Receivables” line item, however, took a huge jump in the first quarter from $7.1 billion to $24.7 billion. Currently, this key line item is resting at $23.36 billion. Obviously, the less receivables there are on the balance sheet, the better. Honda made $5.5 billion in net profit last year which means inventories are trending at a multiple of 4 times over earnings.

Inventories came in at $15 billion in Q2. When we add this to other current assets of $4.47 billion, we get total current assets of $64.79 billion.

On the current liabilities side, we see that the current portion of long-term debt along with accounts payable and other liabilities make up the $52.1 billion of current liabilities. This means the current ratio comes in at 1.22.

Therefore, in terms of liquidity, we do not see any concerns here as Honda's current ratio has been more or less around this level over the past decade. The number of receivables is the metric we would be watching as we would expect this number to drop substantially over the next few quarters like in past times.

On the non-current side, “Property, Plant & Equipment” ($70.2 billion) makes up the lion's share of Honda's assets. Long-term investments ($44.3 billion) is the other principal long-term asset. Total assets including some tangibles of $7 billion come to $187.95 billion.

Non-current liabilities of debt, pension benefits, tax and non-current liabilities come to $108.31 billion. Total equity therefore comes in at $79.64 billion. Although debt has been creeping up at the firm, the interest-bearing debt as a percentage of the company's equity has remained pretty stable over the past decade. Furthermore, because operating income remains stable around the $7 billion mark, the interest payments on the firm's debt is really not making any sizable dent into Honda's EBIT at present.

In fact, we can see this encouraging trend in Honda's retained earnings which reached $76 billion in the second quarter of this year. We like the growth here as it increases the book value of the firm. Remember Honda buys back stock as well as pays out an attractive dividend. Therefore, the trend of higher numbers here definitely bodes well for investment opportunities in the future.

To sum up, despite shares now trading under their 200-day moving average, Honda's balance sheet still looks strong. It will be interesting to see what receivables come in the third quarter. Suffice it to say, considering the firm's present book multiple of a mere 0.6, the lower this stock goes, the more interested we become. Let's see what Q3 brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.