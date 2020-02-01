Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 3/4 3/23 3.3 3.63 10.00% 2.75% 11 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 3/12 4/1 0.67 0.68 1.49% 4.45% 11 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 3/9 3/31 0.405 0.44 8.64% 1.88% 25 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 2/14 3/10 1.19 1.29 8.40% 4.82% 33 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 2/5 2/20 0.145 0.155 6.90% 1.07% 28 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 2/7 2/20 0.31 0.34 9.68% 3.53% 11 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 2/5 2/14 0.18 0.19 5.56% 4.83% 11 Rollins Inc. (ROL) 2/7 3/10 0.105 0.12 14.29% 1.26% 18 SJW Group (SJW) 2/7 3/2 0.3 0.32 6.67% 1.75% 53 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 4/29 5/15 0.355 0.3575 0.70% 9.77% 27

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 3 (Ex-Div 2/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 2/19 0.31 47.48 2.6% 10 Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 2/19 0.085 44.9 0.8% 26

Tuesday February 4 (Ex-Div 2/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/20 0.53 72.18 2.9% 22 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 2/20 0.155 57.69 1.0% 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 2/14 0.19 15.73 4.8% 11 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 2/27 0.7 144.05 1.9% 11 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 2/21 0.41 84.83 1.9% 10

Wednesday February 5 (Ex-Div 2/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2/21 0.2496 37.72 2.5% 27 American Water Works (AWK) 3/4 0.5 136.2 1.5% 12 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/14 0.23 44.06 2.0% 16 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 2/28 0.4075 68.51 2.4% 14 Costco Wholesale (COST) 2/21 0.65 305.52 0.8% 16 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 2/21 0.27 107.93 1.0% 17 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 2/14 1.0275 61.38 6.6% 20 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 3/6 0.88 195.69 1.7% 63

Thursday February 6 (Ex-Div 2/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 3/10 0.7 104.22 2.7% 10 California Water Service (CWT) 2/21 0.2125 52.56 1.6% 53 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 3/2 0.175 31.02 2.1% 26 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 2/20 0.34 38.5 3.5% 11 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 3/1 1.44 302.67 1.8% 48 Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 3/2 0.71 40.55 7.0% 47 International Business Machines (IBM) 3/10 1.62 143.73 4.7% 24 Rollins Inc. (ROL) 3/10 0.12 37.95 1.3% 18 SJW Group (SJW) 3/2 0.32 73.35 1.7% 53 Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 2/18 0.52 86.09 2.4% 33

Friday February 7 (Ex-Div 2/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 2/20 0.37 84.48 1.7% 17 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 3/10 0.87 62.12 5.6% 37

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products & Chem. (APD) 2/10 1.16 2.2% Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 2/5 1.3 3.3% General Dynamics (GD) 2/7 1.02 2.3% Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/5 0.175 1.3% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 2/5 0.55 1.8% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 2/5 5 4.3% Pentair Ltd. (PNR) 2/7 0.19 1.7% Texas Instruments (TXN) 2/10 0.9 3.0% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 2/5 0.16 0.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.