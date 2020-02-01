Philips 66 Partners LP: Managing This Winning Position Involves Difficult Decisions

One of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of successful investing is managing "winners." These are stocks that hit or exceeded your initial return target.

This article is timely for multiple reasons. To start, the Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") will be releasing earnings next week and just announced another distribution increase. For the second item, the stock's activity during the last 12 months warrants decision marking. We need to evaluate a significant restructuring of the company as well as managing the 30%-40% capital gains that have occurred over that time. Managing winners is no less critical to long-term success as cutting losers. For transparency and context's sake, let's revisit our initial Philips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) article published in February 2019, approximately six weeks into our Marketplace service's existence:

50% Total Return Target: Phillips 66 Partners Is Quietly Achieving 30% Distribution CAGR

That's an aggressive title no doubt but that was not our intention. Rather, it's simply what the numbers indicated. Here's an informative chart from that article:

Source

The below chart starts one month after the above ends and runs through Friday of last week.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Notice PSXP recently touched the red line representing the "reasonable" valuation based on our underwriting in early Q1 2019. Based on the original entry in the high $40s and inclusive of the distributions paid throughout the holding period, the position is up approximately 43%. It's closer to 32% after the recent sell off. Either way, it's well on its way to our total return target.

That's certainly good, but our work is not done. We need to determine if our original return target remains optimal or needs adjustment. A stock achieving an aggressive capital gains target over a short period of time (e.g. <24 months) has more likely than not exceeded the performance of the original underwriting. It's also possible that the stock has run up due to an improvement in sentiment or other temporary factor resulting in a desire to reduce our exposure. We also could disagree with merit of the claimed drivers of the stock's rise.

With that foundation, we'll re-evaluate Philips 66's operational and financial performance as well as our total return target.

Philips 66 Partners LP Overview

Let's begin with PSXP's overarching strategy as every firm, even with a sector, is different:

Our primary business objectives are to generate stable and predictable cash flows and increase our quarterly cash distribution per unit over time.

PSXP aims to achieve this through four goals:

Maintain safe and reliable operations, including ESG concerns,

Focus on fee-based businesses to deliver hydrocarbons to Phillips 66 (PSX) and third parties in a cost-efficient and consistently profitable manner,

Pursue acquisitions in line with the first two objectives, which includes co-development projects with Phillips 66, and

Enhance the profitability of existing assets through organic expansions and asset optimization.

Top MLPs put an immense amount of energy and resources into avoiding lawsuits, negative headlines, and problems with regulators otherwise known as ESG. While environmental, social, and governance goes far beyond curtailing worker injuries, oil spills, and fines by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ("PED"). I mention this particular governmental agency as many private oil and gas drillers I've analyzed professionally on behalf of institutional investors have been hammered more by this regulator than any other.

That's just one of many.

A differentiating aspect for PSXP, however, are its ties to big brother Phillips 66 (PSX). We'll explore the ties between PSXP and PSX in great detail as they've changed considerably in the past couple quarters. The $44.6 billion market capitalization refiner was previously part of ConocoPhillips before it executed a spin-off creating both PSX and Conoco (COP). Despite the splintering, Phillips 66 was recently ranked 23 of the largest companies in the Fortune 500. Phillips 66 provides the LP a steady stream of projects backed by a financially strong and informed customer. Phillips 66's development program was $2.3 billion last year excluding activities associated with the LP.

Here's commentary from Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland:

“The 2019 capital program reflects our strong portfolio of growth projects aligned with our long-term strategy,” said Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “We are building out our integrated Midstream infrastructure network, including pipelines, export facilities, and fractionation in support of growing hydrocarbon production in the key domestic shale plays. CPChem is also pursuing petrochemicals expansion opportunities on the U.S. Gulf Coast.” “Disciplined capital allocation is a top priority for us, and we continue to have a long-term objective to reinvest 60 percent of our cash flow into the business and return 40 percent to our shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

This is exactly what we want from the perspective of investors in Phillips 66 Partners LP, consistent and significant cash investment to grow the asset base in key shale plays and the gulf. That's where the returns for the LP will be the greatest.

Source

The above chart was pulled directly from our Q1 2019 article on PSXP. Take a moment to compare it to the current version below.

Source: Phillips 66 Partners Q3 Report.

Skip forward a year and we notice something unusual: PSXP has actually done what it said it would do and on time. We continue to see large scale investment along and connected to the Gulf with 99% or greater ownership in two thirds of the projects. Phillips 66 Partners LP reduced its capital at risk on the very large Gray Oak Pipeline but still participates with $1,140.75 billion in equity.

PSXP joined forces with heavyweights like Enbridge (ENB) to improve takeaway capacity from the prolific Permian Basin via the Gray Oak Pipeline. PSXP initially had a larger stake but Enbridge executed an option to own as much as one third of the project.

Our initial underwriting assumed this would occur:

The Gray Oak Pipeline has an estimated total cost of $2.2 billion with PSXP owning 42.25% of the project. What's not so obvious here is that percentage assumes all involved third parties exercise all their buyout options which is possible but certainly not guaranteed. We will assume, however, the worst case scenario and stick with the 42.25% figure.

It also assumed at least most of the projects would be on time and hit their targets because of the LP's track record, the third parties involved (e.g. Phillips 66), and management's track record.

Other key aspects were maintaining a debt-to-EBITDA ratio near 3.0x, record earnings and cash flow throughout 2019, 1.2x or higher distribution coverage, and distribution increases every quarter resulting in an approximately 20% higher distribution by the end of 2019. All these have occurred except the latter. From Q3 2018 through Q3 2019, PSXP increased the distribution 9%.

Let's focus on distribution growth for a moment starting with the distribution of distribution growth.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

The highlighted figures show the distribution of cash between preferred units, common units owned by the public (us), common units owned by Phillips 66, and Phillips 66 for acting as the General Partner ("GP") of PSXP. Most of PSXP's assets are integral to the operation of nine PSX facilities. There was a big change made to PSXP's structure during the last reporting quarter.

On August 1, 2019, we closed on the transactions contemplated by the Partnership Interests Restructuring Agreement, dated July 24, 2019, entered into with our General Partner. Pursuant to this agreement, all the outstanding incentive distribution rights (IDRs) held by our General Partner were eliminated and its approximately 2% general partner interest in us was converted into a non-economic general partner interest; both in exchange for an aggregate 101 million common units issued to Phillips 66 PDI.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

Incentive Distribution Rights ("IDRs") were once commonplace in the MLP sector. The best MLPs, such as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), moved first to eliminate this aspect of their firm structure. IDRs distort incentives and cause management to potentially grow the distribution at all costs, including the long-term health and success of the company. PSXP converted its GP's IDR rights into a traditional economic interest which better aligns incentives.

Specifically, as GP, Phillips 66 was entitled to a tiered distribution payout scheme that increased cash payments the higher the distribution grew. After the transaction, Phillips 66 received more units of PSXP but now benefits proportional to PSXP public unitholders. The catch is an expensive one.

This agreement took place because Phillips 66 was given a ~16x multiple on its IDRs using 2020's projected cash flow totaling $5.4 billion in units. There are a couple ways to view the transaction. First, 45% of the company to eliminate the IDRs seems ludicrous. As a simple demonstration, the highest percentage payout for IDRs (e.g. the distribution increased 1,000% from today's levels) is ~50%, suggesting this deal made no sense for public unitholders supposedly represented by an independent committee.

MLPs enjoying normal distribution growth (3-8% annually) might be willing to pay up to 12x to remove IDRs. PSXP has and will likely continue to post above average growth rates (despite a slow 2019) so perhaps 13x, and maybe 14x makes sense under perfect circumstances, but no higher. This appears to be an expensive deal for PSXP public unitholders no matter how one slices it.

On the positive side, the new interest makes Phillips 66 more inclined to maintain a healthy distribution coverage ratio long term. Their incentives also now mirror that of other LPs.

We dug through the past two quarterly filings and performed scenario analysis with and without the IDR transaction. The result ends up being approximately $1.10 per unit in quarterly distributable cash flow without the GP and $1.30 with. On the other hand, the $1.10 is structured to grow faster without the IDR structure. The only way this deal potentially makes sense is if PSXP grows the distribution at 15-25%-plus for many years. We have a hard time rationalizing anything above 10%-15% long term. In other words, the math of this deal does not make sense to us.

On that note, Phillips 66 may now be less than enthused as well. There's a very interesting comment by management buried in PSX's last 10-Q.

Pre-tax income (loss) from our investment in DCP Midstream decreased $906 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $900 million in the nine-month period of 2019. The decrease in both periods was mainly driven by $900 million of impairments related to our investment in DCP Midstream. In September 2019, DCP Partners performed goodwill and other asset impairment assessments based on internal discounted cash flow models that reflect various observable and non-observable factors, such as prices, volumes, expenses and discount rates. As a result of these assessments, DCP Partners recorded goodwill and other asset impairments that reduced our equity earnings by $47 million, included in the “Equity in earnings of affiliates” line on our consolidated statement of income.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a joint venture ("JV") by Phillips 66 and Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP).

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 10-Q was published on Oct. 25 when the stock was trading about 10% higher than today. A $900 million write-down by Phillips 66 is a 40% devaluation compared to the previous book value. Part of that was due to the decrease in DCP's share price as observed above. This does not bode well for PSXP. DCP and PSXP have similar businesses. While PSXP's share price is up meaningfully compared to DCP's material decline, the fact Phillips 66 changed the formal position from a temporary to permanent problem is significant.

Looking Forward

At a base level, operating revenues climbed by 7.7% comparing the first three quarters of 2018 to 2019.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

The carrying value of the investments generating that revenue increased by 19.3% over the same period. Earnings from the above equity investments rose 25%.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

Debt grew by 16% from the end of 2018 through end of Q3 2019. PSXP continues to enjoy a very low and competitive cost of capital. For example, the firm recently issued $300 million in 2.45% senior notes due December 2024. The $750 million credit facility (PSXP has the option to increase it to $1.0 billion) is completely untapped and serves as a great lever for additional liquidity if needed.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

On the revenue side, DCF rose from $616 million in Q1-Q3 of 2018 to $735 million over the same period in 2019 or 19.3%. The quarter-over-quarter figure of +17.0% was also very strong. Adjusted EBITDA, another useful cash flow metric, increased similarly. Problems arise, however, once we incorporate the new ownership structure and 2020's capital expenditure plans. Initially, PSXP was guided to spend $600 million in capex which rose to $700 million to $750 million due to expansions of the Gray Oak Pipeline discussed earlier.

This is a good time to review the recent data included in Phillips 66's (PSX, not PSXP as you might assume) Analyst Day presentation.

Source: PSX

The parent often has information on PSXP that PSXP's own filings and reports do not. If we take DCF as $1.2 billion for 2020 and subtract growth capex of $700 million, we have $500 million in cash left over. For context, Q3 2019 generated $255 million in DCF so we're estimating growth of between 15% and 20% for the year.

Source: SEC.gov PSXP Q3 2019 10-Q

This chart is a bit difficult to absorb but it outlines key aspects of PSXP's finances. For Q3 2019, PSXP paid $177 million to common and Phillips 66 units combined. If we assume 10% annual growth, that results in $195 million quarterly or a liability of $779 million for 2020. Technically the firm will have strong >1.35x distribution coverage by DCF, but in reality it will need to issue debt or equity to raise another $279 million using these figures. Given the 6-8x EBITDA multiple PSXP has consistently achieved, these investments will pay off and DCF will likely increase faster than capex or the share count resulting in the ability to continue to raise the distribution over time.

Conclusion

PSXP hit most of the targets we set and the share price has responded appropriately. The new structure, however, leaves a lot to be desired and this entity feels more and more like a funding vehicle for Phillips 66 (PSXP has cost of capital advantages due to its structure compared to PSX) than it does a public company run with public investors as their number one priority. The 16x multiple paid to the GP has permanently altered PSXP's economics. For these reasons, despite the firm performing well, we are reducing our long-term expectations.

Given current valuations in the MLP sector, we think investors are better off in our other recommended MLPs such as Enterprise Product Partners which currently yields ~1.0% higher. For those already long PSXP, we suggest considering taking profits if the stock returns to recent highs. We consider this a >50% probability as the Gray Oak Pipeline's data starts "flowing" alongside increased oil volumes. We expect project level performance to remain good to excellent.

For those more bullish on PSXP, a move toward $70 is still feasible if Q4 data and guidance is possible. We'll be reducing exposure in the IIP portfolio in the coming days. PSXP has been the best performer in our MLP sleeve and easily beaten both its peer average and the S&P 500, but it's not the best overall value today and that's all that counts.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. -WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSXP, PSX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER's portfolio managers previously had long exposure to PSXP. We may have long or short orders outstanding on any stock mentioned in this article.