Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 2/13 2/28 0.39 0.41 5.13% 3.11% 10 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/5 3/20 0.43 0.45 4.65% 1.75% 10 Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 2/14 3/5 0.35 0.375 7.14% 2.32% 8 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 2/13 2/28 0.23 0.24 4.35% 3.41% 6 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 2/13 2/24 0.13 0.14 7.69% 2.07% 6 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 2/13 2/28 0.67 0.675 0.75% 7.08% 6 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 3/12 4/1 0.14 0.15 7.14% 3.75% 9 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 2/4 2/19 0.2 0.21 5.00% 1.54% 8 German American Bancorp (GABC) 2/7 2/20 0.17 0.19 11.76% 2.22% 8 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 2/7 2/25 0.11 0.12 9.09% 3.97% 9 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 3/17 3/26 0.77 0.79 2.60% 4.84% 9 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 2/10 2/27 0.07 0.08 14.29% 3.03% 7 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 2/25 3/11 0.275 0.303 10.18% 2.90% 7 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 2/18 3/10 0.53 0.58 9.43% 4.26% 10 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 2/5 2/14 0.5175 0.535 3.38% 3.77% 7 People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 2/7 2/18 0.13 0.14 7.69% 2.15% 6 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 2/7 2/24 0.14 0.15 7.14% 1.65% 8 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 3/13 4/6 0.16 0.17 6.25% 2.84% 9 South State Corp. (SSB) 2/6 2/14 0.46 0.47 2.17% 2.49% 9 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 2/13 2/28 0.15 0.2 33.33% 2.84% 8 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 1/31 2/18 0.4646 0.4714 1.46% 8.34% 7 Woodward Inc. (WWD) 2/14 3/3 0.1625 0.28 72.31% 0.96% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 3 (Ex-Div 2/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) 2/13 0.4143 15.39 10.8% 6 Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 2/19 0.28 38.7 2.9% 9 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 2/19 0.21 54.72 1.5% 8 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 2/19 0.13 11.6 4.5% 8 Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 2/14 0.2 21.38 3.7% 7 Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.67 112.19 2.4% 8 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 2/24 0.18 24 3.0% 6 OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) 2/19 0.17 23.26 2.9% 6 West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 2/19 0.21 22.89 3.7% 9

Tuesday February 4 (Ex-Div 2/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 2/20 0.2 25.78 3.0% 10 Matson Inc. (MATX) 3/5 0.22 36.01 2.4% 8 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 2/21 0.12 39.89 1.2% 6 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 2/20 0.28 63.28 1.7% 7

Wednesday February 5 (Ex-Div 2/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 2/21 0.25 33.69 2.9% 9 First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) 2/21 0.25 29.31 3.4% 8 Franklin Financial Services Inc. (FRAF) 2/26 0.3 36.52 3.2% 5 Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 2/21 0.14 13.91 4.0% 8 South State Corp. (SSB) 2/14 0.47 75.61 2.4% 9 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 2/21 0.22 34 2.5% 10 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 3/1 0.51 46.94 4.3% 9

Thursday February 6 (Ex-Div 2/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/13 0.77 309.51 1.0% 8 Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 3/2 0.14 20 2.8% 9 D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) 2/24 0.175 59.2 1.2% 6 Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) 2/20 0.22 69.34 1.3% 6 German American Bancorp (GABC) 2/20 0.19 34.19 2.2% 8 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 2/21 0.22 35.56 2.4% 6 Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 2/20 0.25 53.52 1.8% 6 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 2/25 0.12 12.09 4.0% 9 Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 3/10 0.12 14 3.4% 5 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 2/20 0.0525 11.65 1.7% 5 People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 2/18 0.14 26.08 2.0% 6 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 2/24 0.15 36.26 1.6% 8 Standex International Inc. (SXI) 2/25 0.22 73.09 1.2% 9 USD Partners LP (USDP) 2/19 0.37 10.17 14.6% 6

Friday February 7 (Ex-Div 2/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 2/28 0.055 11 1.9% 6 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 2/27 0.08 10.55 3.0% 7 Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 3/3 0.32 74.21 1.7% 9 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 3/3 0.44 113.15 1.5% 6 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 2/25 0.4 44.86 3.5% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Express Company (AXP) 2/10 0.43 1.3% Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 2/7 0.475 13.3% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 2/10 1 2.3% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 2/10 0.16 1.8% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/6 0.23 0.8% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 2/5 0.3 2.4% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 2/7 0.4 0.5% Masco Corp. (MAS) 2/10 0.135 1.1% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 2/6 1.13 4.6% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 2/10 0.17 3.3% Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 2/7 0.06 1.7% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 2/5 1.15 3.0% Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 2/6 0.56 8.2% Star Group LP (SGU) 2/4 0.125 5.4% Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 2/10 0.6675 15.6% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 2/6 0.32 3.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.