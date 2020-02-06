2 REITs To Avoid And 1 Strong Buy

We discuss two REITs to avoid and our favorite opportunity in 2020.

Following the REIT market recovery, it has become harder to find good opportunities.

In 2019, two major things happened:

Interest rates started to peak

And economic growth slowed down.

As a result, REITs went from:

“Avoid at all cost due to rising interest rates” to

“Buy for safe income in a late cycle economy.”

The REIT market is hot again and investment opportunities are in high demand. The broader sector is up by nearly 25% in just one year, and many REITs are up even more than that.

Back in 2018, most REITs were hated and finding bargains was simple. Today, it's the opposite and we need to be very selective.

The biggest risk when investing in REITs is overpaying. In real estate, money is made at the acquisition. And overpaying is the surest way to future disappointment.

At High Yield Landlord, we avoid overpaying by paying great attention to valuation metrics. Most importantly, we look at the “Price to FFO” and the “Price to NAV” in relation to the fundamental strength of the company.

Today, net lease property REITs are particularly expensive. Net lease properties are “freestanding single-tenant properties” that are leased on a long-term basis with zero cost or responsibility to the landlord. Common examples of net lease properties that we all see on a daily basis include Walgreens pharmacies, Family Dollar convenience stores, 7 Eleven gas stations or McDonald’s restaurants.

source

These REITs have exploded in demand as interest rates dropped lower and valuation multiples have now expanded up to 25x FFO. Several names trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV. And dividend yields are minuscule at just ~3%.

There's a lot to like about net lease REITs (long leases, inflation protection, steady growth) but at these prices, we're losing interest. Below, we highlight two richly valued companies that we would avoid and one better opportunity for alpha-rich returns in 2020 and beyond.

Agree Realty: Overpriced 3.3% Dividend Yield

Agree Realty (ADC) is without a doubt one of the bluest blue chips among REITs. It has a phenomenal track record of market-beating total returns with steady growth and high dividend payments.

Its portfolio is made up conservative net lease properties with 1%-2% annual rent increases, long 10-15 year lease terms, and high-quality tenants. Its balance sheet is structured to withstand the ups and downs of the cycle. And finally, the management has proven to be shareholder friendly.

Therefore, its cash flow is expected to remain very consistent and predictable. In fact, it almost reminds us of a bond. After all, when own properties that have 10-15 year long leases, the real estate component of the investment takes a back step. You earn steady rent checks that resemble interest payments.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what has led to the company’s overvaluation. The market sees it as a steady bond with consistent growth. Investors have sold bonds to reallocate into ADC – pushing its yield ever lower.

Not long ago, the company was still yielding 5%-6%. Today, the yield is down to just 3.3%:

As long as the company can maintain this low cost of capital, it will be able to grow at ~5% per year – but all it takes is one misstep and the access to cheap capital could be interrupted. If that was to happen, the share price would quickly drop down as investors are backing in a lot of growth at this yield level.

Investors are hardly getting compensated for the risk undertaken. We avoid this name.

Essential Properties: Overpriced 3.4% Dividend Yield

The same is more or less true for Essential Properties (EPRT) which is another net lease REIT that's highly regarded by the investment community.

Here we would argue that the overvaluation is even more flagrant because the company has very little track record, and despite that it saw its share price nearly double since going public in 2018:

EPRT has a lot going for it. It has some of the longest leases in its peer group, it's well protected from Amazon (AMZN) risk, and it enjoys a good growth rate.

However, it has less than a two-year track record as a public company and the market already is rewarding it with the premium valuation of a veteran like Realty Income (O).

The assets are generally higher cap rate properties with smaller and lesser known tenants. The liquidity for these properties is lower and they are generally regarded as riskier than the properties owned by ADC.

Just like ADC, EPRT will do well as long as it has access to cheap capital to push for endless growth through spread investing. If this access to cut, its share price could crash down just as quickly as it went up.

We invested in EPRT when it traded at $13 per share. Today at $27, we prefer to avoid it.

A Better Opportunity Among Net Lease REITs

We are value investors and recognize that real estate should be an income investment first. We are not satisfied with a 3% dividend yield. And we are certainly not excited about paying a 50% premium to fair value.

source

We much rather aim for a 6%-8% dividend yield, buy below fair value, rely less on growth, and enjoy better margin of safety in case something goes wrong. We think like a landlord who earns rent checks, not like a speculator who hopes for eternal growth.

With this in mind, here's one “Strong Buy” rated net lease REIT in which we currently invest:

EPR Properties: Undervalued 6.4% Dividend Yield

EPR Properties (EPR) is a Net Lease REIT with a track record of generating up to 3x higher returns than the average REIT. Over the past 20-plus years, EPR generated a whopping 1,800% total return to its shareholders:

We have held a sizable position for years now and we are near certain that EPR will continue to outperform in the long run. It makes a great backbone to our portfolio because:

EPR pays a monthly 6.4% dividend yield (closest peers pay ~3.5%).

It's growing cash flow at 5%-8% per year (closest peers grow at ~4%).

It trades at 13x FFO (closest peers trade at up to 25x FFO).

Essentially, EPR pays more, grows faster, and has far more upside potential. Most importantly, we believe the growth advantage is recurrent and sustainable. EPR follows a unique strategy that results in superior investment spreads. Here's the EPR difference:

Average Net Lease REIT: Most of them will target 7 Eleven convenience stores, Taco Bell restaurants and other popular net lease concepts. There's nothing wrong with these assets, except the price tag. They are in very high demand from high net worth individuals and smaller family offices in addition to all the Real Estate LPs and REITs. Their cap rates are down to 5%-6% for quality assets.

Most of them will target 7 Eleven convenience stores, Taco Bell restaurants and other popular net lease concepts. There's nothing wrong with these assets, except the price tag. They are in very high demand from high net worth individuals and smaller family offices in addition to all the Real Estate LPs and REITs. Their cap rates are down to 5%-6% for quality assets. EPR Properties: EPR is much more strategic. Instead of targeting net lease properties in overcrowded sectors, it focuses on "nichier" property types that lack institutional demand. This includes movie theaters, golf complexes, water parks and other experiential properties. High net worth individuals and smaller family offices do not enter this space because owning one or two property is too risky. EPR has a real competitive advantage in this space because diversification and specialized knowledge are needed. Due to the relative lack of demand, cap rates much more lucrative at closer to 8%.

This strategy has generated massive outperformance during the past 20-plus years and EPR is today stronger than ever before. Everything points out to further outperformance, and yet, its yield spread to peers has recently expanded to exceptionally high levels. EPR now pays over 300 basis points more than Agree Realty (ADC):

There has been a lot of naysayers over the years who have called out EPR because it's “different” from others, but time and time again, EPR has proven bears wrong. This does not mean that it's perfect – but at this price – a lot of risk is priced in. We are buying.

Bottom Line

We are landlords, not traders. We see REITs as rental properties that pay steady and high income.

Paying a 50% premium for a net lease REIT is not what we call a good “real estate” investment. It may be a decent “growth” investment if they can keep raising more equity – but it's not what we are looking for.

We want income that we can use to live and reinvest. EPR pays a monthly 6.4% that is rising and well covered:

It's by targeting REITs like this one that we aim to outperform at High Yield Landlord. Really, it isn’t rocket science. We aim to buy properties at cents on the dollar that are professionally managed and paying high cash flow. It's just common sense that if done right, this landlord approach to REIT investing can deliver outsized returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.