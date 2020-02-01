What The Market Is Telling Us About The Coronavirus

Commodity producers who are dependent on exports to China have been hit the hardest so far.

By looking at asset price performance, we can get an idea of which areas of the global economy are likely to be most affected.

(1/31/19 2019-nCoV Global Confirmed Cases - John Hopkins University)

As the Coronavirus spreads from China to the rest of the globe and markets are selling off, many investors are asking themselves whether it is a buying or selling opportunity. If it's a buying opportunity, which assets are likely to rebound the most, and if it's a sell signal, which assets are positioned to fall the most.

To answer that question, asking the market is probably your best bet. I'd like to go through how each major asset has performed over the course of the spread and highlight just how far-reaching the economic consequences of the virus may be.

As of writing, there are about 10K confirmed cases of the virus of which 98% are in China, with Thailand, Japan, and Singapore having the next largest figures. Based on the data provided, the doubling rate of confirmed cases is about two days as with deaths. At any moment, about 2% of confirmed cases are counted as fatal. Many articles on the internet are miscalculating that figure as its "mortality rate" and fail to realize that the change is fatalities lags since there it takes a few days for a confirmed case to become fatal.

For example, if confirmed cases result in a fatality an average of four days after confirmation, then the mortality rate would be 8% (2% * 2^(4/2)) (fatalities/confirmed * doubling^(average days confirmed-to-fatal/doubling rate)). If the figure is five days, then the rate would be 11.3%, six then 16% and so forth. My point is to highlight that this is not "just a flu" as some have said and the virus could be nearly as fatal as SARS, but with a much faster growth rate (due to asymptomatic transmission).

Again, not to be an alarmist, but investors should also know that an October 2019 simulation of a Coronavirus outbreak estimated that it would take the lives of 65 million people.

Clearly, the virus will have pronounced economic consequences that will likely be greater than that of SARS. While the virus has yet to make a significant foothold outside of China, it should be noted that the doubling rate of non-China cases I measured is about the same at 2.3 days, so investors should not assume the virus will only impact China. Once it makes a global foothold, I doubt many places will be immune.

Many economists are trying to estimate the impact of the virus using historical precedents like SARS and the 1918 Spanish Flu. However, the world is far different than it was back in 2003 and 1918 and the virus is new, making it nearly impossible to find a comparable scenario. In my opinion, the best answer will come from consulting the market.

Coronavirus' Performance on Equities

Using ETFs, we can break recent performance down by region and industry to get an idea of where and how the virus is likely to impact economies. To begin, take a look at the performance of large-cap equities via ETFs in the U.S (SPY), China (FXI), Hong Kong (EWH), Australia (EWA), India (INDA), Latin America (ILF), Europe (VGK), and the U.K. (EWU):

Data by YCharts

Logically, China has been hit the hardest with a nearly 9% decline in FXI over the past month. Interestingly, this is followed by Latin America which, as of writing, has zero cases of Coronavirus. That said, it is logical considering Latin America is China's primary commodity export-import partner. If construction and manufacturing growth declines in China, it will be a blow to export demand and commodity prices coming out of Latin America.

On that note, around 5% of China's population is currently under quarantine and, given the rapidly growing number of cases in the non-quarantined cities, it is likely that the quarantine effort will spread. In those areas, private vehicle traffic is being bad and leaving once busy roads empty. This implies that a very large portion of people is not going to work.

Furthermore, most major U.S. companies such as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) are shutting down offices and production in China. Even more, over two-thirds of people in China are in provinces that will have an extended holiday that lasts at least through next week. On top of that, three major U.S. airlines are suspending travel to China and the Trump administration recently announced that U.S. travel restrictions are likely.

So far, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Google, Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Honda (HMC), Starbucks (SBUX), and General Motors (GM) are a few of the largest companies that have announced expected slowdowns or complete shutdowns of operations in China. Take a look at how those stocks have performed over the past month:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, all of the companies listed besides Tesla have clear concave-down performance. On January 29th, Tesla ordered its new Shanghai factory, which was a major factor in its recent earnings surprise, to be shut down. Per usual, it seems that TSLA's stock is not reacting with the same logic as its peers.

So far, United Airlines, Honda Motor, and GM have been hit the hardest while Apple and Google have not been negatively impacted until recently. This implies that industrial giants with significant operations in China are likely to be hit the hardest.

On that note, I'd bet that Airlines (JETS), Autos (CARZ), Semiconductors (SOXX), Solar (TAN), Shipping (SEA), and Oil & Gas (XOP) will likely see among the largest economic fallout. Production of vehicles, solar panels, and semiconductors is heavily concentrated in China while the country is heavily dependent on air travel, shipping, and energy. As you can see below, shipping and E&P have taken a drastic loss so far compared to the others:

Data by YCharts

A similar breakdown is seen when we look explicitly at U.S. sectors:

Data by YCharts

Once again, the market is telling us that raw materials (which are exported to China) are likely to be hit the hardest followed by general cyclical sectors like financials and industrials. Interestingly, healthcare stocks are also toward the bottom of the performance ranking.

Now, the news is not all bearish. There are a few companies actually rallying as the virus spreads in the diagnostics and vaccination space. These include Co-Diagnostics (CODX), NanoViricides (NNVC), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Novavax (NVAX):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, all of these stocks are rallying with NanoViricides rising the most. NNVC recently announced that they are creating nanomaterials for antiviral therapy that are intended to treat the virus. In my opinion, most of these stocks are likely to be "buy the rumor sell the news" types.

Non-Equity Asset Performance

The virus's impacts are also seen outside of the equity market. As you'd probably expect, commodities have generally sold-off while bonds have rallied. As you can see below, the losses have been largest in energy and livestock while gains in gold:

Data by YCharts

Tickers: Gold (GLD), Silver (SLV), Agriculture (DBA), Livestock (COW), Natural Gas (UNG), Oil (USO), Gasoline (UGA).

Because the virus is likely to significantly cut travel, fossil fuels have logically sold off the most. Furthermore, because it increases uncertainty, gold has gained. I expect gains to continue in gold, which is now at a seven-year high, and a potential turnaround in a few commodities. As I explained in "Agricultural Commodities May Be Misreading The Coronavirus", this may be a buying opportunity for agricultural ETFs as it is likely that it will cause U.S. exports to rise to make up for a drop in production.

Furthermore, long-term bonds have made significant gains with the 25-year EDV rising a staggering 8.3% over the past month on the back of lower inflation expectations and a flatter yield curve.

Take a look below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see, the yield curve quickly went from steepening back to flattening and is back at inversion territory. This increases the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. and signals that GDP growth is not likely to be much above inflation over the coming two years. Furthermore, because energy prices have dropped, inflation expectations (measured by the TIP spread) have fallen dramatically.

Interestingly, if you add the yield curve to that TIP spread, you can get a pretty good trend-measure for future GDP growth. As you can see below, quarterly nominal GDP growth tends to bounce around that figure:

(Federal Reserve)

The measure currently indicates that future U.S. nominal GDP growth is likely to be lower than in a very long time, particularly if the two figures continue to fall.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the market is indicating that the coronavirus may, and is perhaps likely to, catalyze a global recession. It has been quite some time since the last global recession and, as you know, debt growth and valuations are at an extreme high. This adds a significant downside risk to the market.

To date, it seems that the market is still assuming that the U.S. will be domestically less affected by the virus. Consumer discretionary companies with high exposure to U.S. retail spending have been more-or-less flat over the past month. If more person-to-person cases occur in the U.S., it is likely that those stocks will sell-off more than others.

Further, it seems that some assets are oversold like agricultural commodities and those in the energy sector. While demand will drop, production will as well and people will continue to need to consume. This could promote inflation while would likely unwind the recent gains in long-term treasuries.

The reality is that traditional efforts to stimulate the economy like lowering interest rates or pursuing QE are unlikely to be beneficial in the face of an epidemic. The goal is to encourage people to stay home, not "go out and spend".

It is still early on, but it seems that investors should assume the danger is ahead, not behind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMC,COW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.