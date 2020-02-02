Sentiment Speaks: Emerging Markets Look Sick

The next rally will provide strong confirmation or will invalidate the potential for a major decline in the EEM in 2020.

The price action off the recent resistance high can be suggesting that 2020 may not be profitable for those investing in the EEM.

I have not written about emerging markets in the past, but I think there may be an important message they are telling us. Yet, I have been outlining the message this chart has been providing to our members in The Market Pinball Wizard over the last several months.

While many of you may read my analysis and conclude that this recent bearish action has been caused by the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, I would suggest you consider that this structure has been building since 2018, and is nothing that has been “caused” by a recent news event. So, while I think that the EEM chart looks “sick,” I do not believe it has contracted the Coronavirus. Rather, its sickness has been developing over the course of the last 2 years.

Additionally, I have attached a chart of my EEM Elliott Wave analysis, as this is really the only way to truly understand what I am about to outline below.

Since the EEM struck a high in early 2018, it experienced a 27% decline, which I have labeled as an a-wave on the attached daily EEM chart. Since that time, we have experienced what seems to be quite clearly a 3-wave corrective rally. Moreover, the 3-wave corrective rally provides us with a standard [a]=[c] corrective rally proportion. In fact, that corrective structure even took us right to the .618 retracement of the a-wave decline. This is strong evidence supporting the corrective nature of the rally off the a-wave low struck in late 2018.

Now comes the kicker. Since the market struck this corrective top several weeks ago, I can now count 5 waves down off that high. While we can always see another 4-5 for a larger 5-waves down, the structure to the downside provides us with a strong warning that a corrective retrace seen in the coming weeks back up towards the bottom of the major resistance region overhead could set up a decline akin to the one seen in 2018, but potentially even stronger, as it would be a c-wave decline, rather than an a-wave decline. The target for this decline would be the 31-35 region, which represents the region of the a=c and c=.764*a points of reference, as outline by the larger c-wave blue box below.

So, whereas IWM may also be signaling something quite similar, I would say that EEM seems to be a much stronger argument for a larger decline which can be seen later this year. This is another chart that we should be keeping a close eye on, as it certainly is not telling a bullish story at this moment for the 2020 calendar year.

However, if EEM is able to move through the January high on the next rally, it would invalidate the immediate bearish set up presented on the chart, and could provide us with a multi-year bullish interpretation. But, for now, this chart is presenting us with a very concerning structure and message. I will be watching this chart very carefully in the coming months.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold 75% of my short position this past Friday and am looking to exit the remaining balance in the coming week. I will likely attempt a re-short of this chart on the wave 2 retracement.